It might feel as though the age of radio is dead, but with over 25,000 internet radio stations playing 24/7, it's really just changed form. You can access these stations on your computer or smart device, but a dedicated internet radio is useful to have if you're a regular listener.

Our buying guide gives you all the basic information you need to find the best internet radio. Our top choice is the Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV, a truly high-end piece of equipment that can do way more than just stream internet radio -- and it sounds great, too.

Considerations when choosing internet radios

Radio station access

The first factor to consider is how exactly you access internet radio stations. The majority of internet radios connect to your home WiFi network and then allow you to find and play these stations directly from the device. However, some models need to be paired with an app on your phone to play internet radio stations.

Touchscreen vs. LCD screen

All internet radios have some kind of screen to display the current station and what's playing and to help you navigate to the station you desire. On the majority of internet radios, these are LCD screens, but you can find some -- often high-end -- options with touchscreens. Touchscreens can make the selection process more intuitive, but if they're too small, they're awkward to use.

Audio quality

There's not much point in spending money on an internet radio if the sound quality is poor. Although you don't need to pay through the nose for a decent-sounding internet radio, if sound quality is your primary concern, we recommend looking at high-end options, because you get what you pay for in terms of audio quality.

Features

Bluetooth

It's useful if an internet radio is able to connect to Bluetooth devices. This usually allows you to stream audio from your phone if you're not in the mood for radio.

WiFi

Since we're talking about internet radios, it should go without saying that they need some way to connect to the internet. As such, internet radios should be WiFi compatible to connect to your home system.

Alarm clock

Some internet radios have built-in alarm clocks so you can wake up to your favorite station rather than an annoying beeping sound.

Preset stations

A great feature is the ability to save and store your favorite stations as presets. This makes it far easier to locate the stations you want.

Price

Basic internet radios start at around $50, where high-end models with extra features can cost over $600. Expect to pay $100 to $200 for a solid mid-range internet radio.

FAQ

Q. Do internet radios have remote controls?

A. Not all internet radios have remote controls, but many do. If you plan to regularly use a remote to control your radio, pay as much attention to the quality of the remote as the quality of the radio itself. Some remote controls are extremely comprehensive and easy to use, while others only give you limited control, so you may have to get up to do anything more complicated than adjusting the volume.

Q. Will I need to subscribe to a paid streaming service to use my internet radio?

A. A quality internet radio should give you free access to internet radio stations. However, if you want to stream music on demand in addition to listening to radio stations, you may need to pay for a subscription to a music streaming service such as Spotify or Pandora.

Internet radios we recommend

Best of the best: Bose's Wave SoundTouch Music System IV

Our take: An outstanding choice with exceptional sound quality and the ability to stream music and play CDs in addition to internet radio.

What we like: Easy to sync with phones and tablets. Can be controlled using voice commands with an Alexa device. Connects to WiFi and Bluetooth.

What we dislike: Overkill if you only want to stream internet radio.

Best bang for your buck: Ocean Digital's Radio Tuner

Our take: This simple and affordable tuner can access more than 26,000 internet radio stations.

What we like: Comes with easy-to-use remote control. Can select up to 250 preset internet radio stations. Syncs with smartphones and tablets.

What we dislike: Doesn't have built-in speakers.

Choice 3: Sangean's WFR-28 Internet Radio

Our take: A more traditional take on the internet radio with access to 20,000+ internet stations, plus AM, FM, and digital radio stations.

What we like: Decent built-in speaker. Can also stream music from Spotify directly using the radio (no need to pair with your phone). Can be powered via batteries or an AC adapter.

What we dislike: Can have issues syncing with other Bluetooth devices.

