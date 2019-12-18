The best internal solid-state drive

Computers rely on hard disc drives (HDD) to store digital information. When they're slower than you'd like, or malfunction, one option is to install an internal solid-state drive (SSD).

SSDs are able to read and write data from a permanent state, unlike HDDs, which rely on spinning discs that are read by pins. As a result, it's much faster to retrieve data from an SSD. Video games, for example, boot significantly faster with an SSD. It's not just all about speed though; SSDs are energy efficient and reliable and run more quietly than HDDs.

Ready for more speed and reliability? We're including our top pick, Samsung 860 EVO 500GB, which has lightning-fast read/write speeds as quick as 550MB per second.

Considerations when choosing internal solid-state drives

Capacity

The average SSD holds between 120GB and 4TB of data. If you're only looking for a faster start up to your computer, you'll do well with a lower capacity SSD. For those who have a need for speed with gaming or multiple applications, it's worth investing more for an SSD with a larger capacity.

Read/write speed

Most SSDs have read/write speeds between two and four times faster than HDDs. On average, HDDs have speeds near 120MB per second. Top-performing SSDs, on the other hand, can read/write as fast as 560MB per second.

Form factor

Form factor refers to the SSD's dimensions as well as compatibility with other machines. As expected, smaller and slimline SSDs are used in laptops. If you're not sure whether the SSD will work or fit in your computer, refer to the manufacturer's compatibility chart.

Interface

The way an SSD connects to a computer's system is referred to as the interface, and there are two types.

PCIe stands for Peripheral Component Interconnect Express. SSDs with this interface fit into motherboards similarly to graphics cards. They're a faster option but tend to cost significantly more than SATA SSDs.

SATA stands for Serial Advanced Technology Attachment. These interfaces, formerly used to connect optical drivers and peripherals, are considered older technology. Even so, they're reliable and are known for their broad range of system compatibility.

Features

Installation hardware

To install an SSD, you'll need mounting hardware, cables, and brackets. Some SSDs come with their own sets, whereas with others you'll need to purchase it separately. Research what comes with your SSD to ensure you can install it without a hitch as soon as you bring it home.

Power-loss protection

If you'd like peace of mind knowing your data is saved in the event of a power failure, choose an SSD with power-loss protection. This feature is often referred to as "Integrated Power Loss Immunity." Power-loss protection often increases the price; however, consumers claim it's worth every penny.

Warranty

As with any other electronic, warranties matter. After all, you have a lot riding on your SSD, both personally and professionally, if it fails. SSDs generally come with a five-year warranty, and some manufacturers offer even longer ones.

Price

Decent SSDs with 500GB capacities run between $50 and $100. Spend closer to $250 for larger SSDs with as much as 2TB of storage. For SSDs with the greatest capacity and fastest read/write speeds, you'll spend well more than $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I transfer an SSD from my old computer to my new one?

A. If it's compatible with the computer, then yes. If you're transitioning from a desktop to a laptop, though, the SSD may be too large.

Q. Is it difficult to install an SSD myself?

A. The average person can install an SSD with the help of a tutorial or user manual. You'll need the right tools and a little bit of patience, but it's definitely something you can handle.

Internal solid-state drives we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung's 860 EVO 500GB

Our take: Top-quality and fast performance from a reputable name in electronics.

What we like: Compatible with most OS, including Mac, Windows, and Linux. Reads/writes as fast as 550MB per second.

What we dislike: Additional hardware, like brackets and cables, is required.

Best bang for your buck: Crucial's MX500 250GB

Our take: Wallet-friendly and straightforward installation.

What we like: Can read/write as fast as 560MB and comes with an impressive five-year warranty.

What we dislike: May write slower than other SSDs, and some users needed to troubleshoot installation issues.

Choice 3: Kingston's A400 120GB

Our take: Half the price as other SSDs, but price reflects the quality. Solid choice for those who need a boost on a budget.

What we like: Read speed as fast as 500MB per second. Popular choice for laptops, especially with its thin design.

What we dislike: Write speed maxes out at 320MB per second and isn't intended for use with servers.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.