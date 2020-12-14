The best interior house paint

One of the most common home-improvement projects can also be one of the most enjoyable for the entire household. While some aspects of interior room painting, such as masking and “cutting in,” can require some experience and skill, applying a fresh coat of paint to a ceiling or wall or doorway is often a matter of a good brush, a paint tray, and some sweat equity. A coat of fresh paint may be all that’s required to revive a living space that’s faded a bit.

Many new homeowners want to change the color scheme of their rooms, either as a way to personalize the space or match the walls with existing furnishings and artwork. Interior house paint is relatively inexpensive, and it doesn’t require complicated machinery or professional-level skills to apply. There are also thousands of customizable colors available, as well as a choice of finishes, such as matte, semigloss, or gloss.

If you are seeking a few gallons of interior house paint for your home, office, or apartment, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of brands of interior house paints currently on the market and have compiled a short list of our favorites. Topping that list is Benjamin Moore Ultra Spec 500 Interior Paint, a low-odor, VOC-free formula from one of the most trusted brands in paint.

Considerations when choosing interior house paintsType of base

One of the first considerations when it comes to interior house paint is the base. There are two schools of thought, each with their pros and cons. Some brands commonly sold to contractors for commercial projects are oil-based, meaning the chosen pigment is mixed with an oil derivative called alkyd. Oil-based paint provides thorough coverage, and the finished coat resists moisture well. However, oil-based paint releases a high level of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as it dries, and it can only be removed from floors, brushes, and clothing with strong chemical paint thinners. In fact, many states have actually banned the use of oil-based paints because of their VOC levels and hazardous ingredients.

A more user-friendly option is a water-based “latex” paint, which blends acrylic pigments with a thin base for easy application with a brush or paint sprayer. Although many water-based interior paints are promoted as one-coat wonders, there can still be a need for an initial primer coat followed by one or two coats of latex paint. Water-based paints are very low in VOCs, which means minimal odors during the drying period. Most spills can be wiped away without the need for chemical cleaners, and clothing containing latex paint can be laundered in water and detergent. Water-based paint is a good choice for first-time DIYers and their younger assistants.

Finish

Also called “sheen,” the finish of an interior house paint can affect the visual impact of a new paint scheme. Some rooms benefit from a shinier appearance, while others are best served by a more muted finish.

A matte or flat finish is good for covering stains or other imperfections in a wall, but it has no reflective sheen at all and can be challenging to clean. For this reason, some painters choose an eggshell finish instead since it has a very slight reflective quality but still provides the cover of a matte/flat finish.

One of the most popular choices in sheen is called “satin.” A satin finish has slightly more shine than eggshell, but the difference is so negligible that the two terms are often used interchangeably. A satin finish is an affordable compromise between the duller matte sheen and the highly reflective glossy option.

The next step up is a semigloss finish, which has the level of reflectivity that makes an impression but can be challenging to apply. Semigloss paint provides great coverage and is easy to clean but is less forgiving when it comes to brushstrokes and overspray. The highest-end finish is full gloss, which looks very luxurious when the job is finished, but requires a surprising amount of prep work and painting experience to apply correctly. It is also on the expensive side, so it is often used sparingly on door frames, window treatments and accent walls.

Tints and colors

Some basic interior paints are sold in bulk, often in neutral colors such as white or beige. These can be very economical if the home’s color scheme is not a major consideration. However, many homeowners prefer to apply customized colors to match the furnishings or create a specific ambience for each room. Because of advancements in the industry, many manufacturers now offer a dizzying array of colors, from cool pastels to bold metallics.

One important consideration when comparison shopping for interior paint is the manufacturer’s available palette. One brand of latex paint may be significantly less expensive than others, but the tint options can be limited. There can also be a noticeable difference between one manufacturer’s “midnight blue” and another’s “Prussian blue.” There is no universal standard, so this is why sample cards and test paints are so important.

When it comes to choosing shades or hues within a color palette, it helps to have a basic understanding of complementary colors and “temperatures.” Paint sample cards in a hardware store often arrange their available tints according to an established color wheel.

Ease of use

Painting interior walls does not require professional aptitude, but it is still a skill that arrives with a learning curve. The most challenging part of any interior painting project is the prep work, which often involves cleaning the walls, masking off windows, doorways and baseboards, then carefully “cutting in” the paint around the edges. Once the masking and cutting in are finished, volunteers with handheld or roller brushes can usually fill in the rest of the space with little trouble.

However, some water-based paints are easier to work with than others. The first coat of paint may not provide complete wall coverage, or the color may not be quite as saturated. Some of these problems can be addressed with a separate primer coat, but this is a time-consuming project. The ideal solution is using a higher-quality paint that combines a primer and a finish paint in a “one coat” product.

It is also important to find a paint low in VOCs, especially in smaller rooms with minimal ventilation. Information on VOC content should be included somewhere in the product description. Almost all oil-based paints are high in VOCs, and are not recommended for beginners.

Price

Although interior house paints can be purchased in pint-size samples or five-gallon buckets, the standard measurement is by the gallon can. A gallon can of basic water-based paint can be found on store shelves for less than $25, but the additional cost of a primer coat should be considered. One-coat paint/primer blends for most DIY projects should cost between $30 and $60 a gallon, including customized tinting. VOC levels should be lower as well. For high-end painting projects featuring designer colors or full-gloss finishes, expect to pay $60 or more per gallon.

FAQQ. I plan on selling my house, and I need to repaint the walls. What color of interior paint should I use?

A. You’ll want to consider shades a real estate agent would consider “neutral,” such as beige, off-white or gray. Prospective buyers may already have a new wall color scheme in mind, so you shouldn’t use darker or brighter shades that would be hard to paint over.

Q. How can I narrow down the search for my ideal wall color?

A. Many homeowners purchase small sample cans of interior paint at a local home improvement store and apply each one to a different section of the wall. You should look at each color under different lighting conditions, such as natural daylight and nighttime lighting. You’ll also want to consider the general color scheme of the furnishings, artwork and flooring that will be in that space.

Interior house paints we recommend

Best of the best: Benjamin Moore Ultra Spec 500 Interior Paint

Our take: The Ultra Spec 500 brand may be relatively new on the market, but it’s getting noticed for its affordable price point and its professional-quality results.

What we like: Formula is completely VOC-free. Available in six different finishes/sheens. Highly praised by professional contractors. Contains a proprietary acrylic resin.

What we dislike: This product has very few negative reviews, but some users report the need for additional coats for complete coverage.

Best bang for your buck: Glidden Interior Paint + Primer

Our take: This is the dependable one-coat interior paint that first-timers should consider when taking on a new apartment or starter home renovation.

What we like: Very low VOC and odor levels. Primer and paint combined for one-coat coverage. Multiple gradations of each color available. Choice of flat, eggshell or semigloss finish.

What we dislike: Multiple coats may be required, especially over existing dark colors.

Choice 3: KILZ Tribute Interior Matte Paint and Primer in One

Our take: This well-formulated interior paint is ideal for homeowners who seek true one-coat coverage and want to protect against mold and mildew in humid climates.

What we like: Formulated with mildew control in mind. Adheres well to multiple surfaces, even without preparation. Good one-coat coverage under most conditions. Matte finish is very durable.

What we dislike: Mixed paint may not exactly match swatch color. On the expensive side

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.