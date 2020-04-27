The best intercom system

One of the best ways to improve efficiency in a small office environment is to reduce the amount of time spent traveling between departments. An intercom system that connects the front desk to a back office or work area addresses that issue perfectly. The receptionist can screen visitors through a two-way intercom station, then contact the right party without leaving the desk. An intercom system also allows sales representatives to communicate with the warehouse or shipping department directly.

Intercom systems also play a role in modern homes. An intercom station can be used as an interactive doorbell, and residents can contact other family members on other floors or outbuildings. A wireless intercom system can be installed with minimal tools and no hardwiring experience. An intercom system can also function as a baby monitor or emergency communication for elderly residents.

If you are considering installing a new intercom system for business or home use, read our helpful buying guide. We have examined dozens of intercom systems on the market today, and have compiled a shortlist of worthwhile contenders. At the top of our list is the Wuloo Intercoms Wireless for Home, a wireless system with an impressive one-mile range and 22 channels for customized communications between stations.

Considerations when choosing intercom systems

Number of stations

Different intercom sets include a different number of stations in the original packaging, so consumers should consider how many areas of the home or business will need to be connected. Almost every intercom set includes a master station and at least one satellite unit. The master station often controls everything, from unlocking an electronic door latch to routing calls on the intercom to the appropriate station. A less sophisticated station is often attached to a front door for security reasons. Other stations may need to be installed in specific departments or remote locations of a house. It is better in many ways to have too much coverage than not enough.

Ease of use

Some users may prefer the security or stability of a hardwired intercom system, but this can often require professional installation. Most intercom systems on the market today use wireless technology, but they are not simple walkie-talkies. Wireless intercoms can be installed with just a few common mounting tools or attached with adhesives. Some have rechargeable batteries that do not require replacement, but others may depend on disposable dry cells. A master station may also have a standard 110v household power source, with a battery backup.

Channel selection

One common concern with wireless radio-powered intercom systems is security. The frequency used for communication can be intercepted by hackers with scanners, for instance. A number of intercom systems offer users a wide array of frequencies, which not only reduces the chances of outside interception, but also allows for customized station-to-station communication. An intercom tuned to the front doorway station frequency can be blocked from other stations inside the building. Some higher-end intercom systems offer 22 channels or more.

Handset or hands-free?

There are essentially two different designs when it comes to intercom handsets. Some models use a corded handset very similar to classic corded telephone systems. The main advantage is that the communication is easier to keep private between parties. A corded handset is less convenient because it does require users to stop other activities to use it.

A hands-free intercom will broadcast calls over a loudspeaker, which means the recipient can be anywhere within hearing distance and still have two-way communication. This is a useful option for workshops or other places where privacy is not an issue, but easy access to a handset might be. Some hybrid intercom systems do offer both options, allowing handset users to switch to an open speaker if desired.

Range

While the distance between a front door and a receptionist's desk may only be a few yards, the distance between an office and a warehouse may be much larger. Intercom systems for office or commercial use should have enough range to reach remote locations without sacrificing signal quality. Even private homeowners may need the extra power to reach a remote outbuilding or upper floor. A stated range of a half-mile should be enough for most applications, but there are systems with ranges of a full mile or more.

Price

A very basic intercom system with limited range and number of stations can be found in the $50 to $100, but consumers should expect to pay between $100 and $200 for wireless models with greater range and improved signal quality. Premium systems with video components and multiple channels can cost $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. Will a wireless intercom system interfere with my existing Wi-Fi service?

A. In almost all cases, wireless intercom systems work on a completely different radio frequency than Wi-Fi signals. Some electronic scanners may be able to tune into an intercom's frequency, however, so exercise caution during communications or when in "open channel" mode.

Q. Can I customize an intercom system to communicate with a single station?

A. Depending on the model, you may be able to set up different communication options, such as a general message to all stations, or a specific message to one receiver.

Intercom systems we recommend

Best of the best: Wuloo's Wireless Intercoms for Home

Our take: The Wuloo wireless system has an impressive one-mile range, and up to six individual stations are included in the original set. We also like the vocal clarity.

What we like: There are 22 channels available for customized communication. One-mile broadcasting radius. Excellent voice transmission quality. Stations have digital coding.

What we dislike: Some individual components may arrive in non-working order. Some electronic interference reported.

Best bang for your buck: Wireless Intercom System by R Ruise

Our take: This wireless intercom system is ready to go almost out of the box, and does not require any professional installation or hardwiring. Priced for home use.

What we like: Works as either a desktop or wall-mounted intercom. No hardwiring required, straightforward plug-and-play. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Charger cord is exceptionally short, challenging to use.

Choice 3: Wireless Intercom System by H Hosmart

Our take: This intercom system may be a little more limited in scope than others, but it's a good choice for those with multilevel homes or an external workshop/garage.

What we like: Original set contains three or five stations. Decent half-mile range. Wireless system, works "out of the box." Seven channels available for customized use.

What we dislike: Voice transmission quality is variable. Talk button can malfunction, remain in locked position.

