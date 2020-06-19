The best Intel processor

The processor is the most important component in any computer, as it delivers the power and speed required to run software efficiently. If your processor is slow, you'll experience frustrating computer crashes and delays.

However, you don't have to settle for this scenario. You have the option of swapping out the processor in your current computer to give the device more speed and a higher level of performance. Intel is the best-known name among processor manufacturers, providing excellent value and performance levels.

This guide, which includes a few quick reviews at the end, can help you find the Intel processor that's right for you. Our favorite is the Core i7-4790K, which excels for those computer users who need a chip to handle high-end graphics and video processing.

Considerations when choosing Intel processors

When shopping for a new Intel processor, you must start by making sure it will be compatible with your motherboard. If the two are not compatible, the replacement CPU will not fit in the available socket, and it will not work.

Once you have found some compatible processor options, you can focus on the model you want to install. Here are the most common types of Intel Core model processors made for consumer use, listed from most powerful to least powerful.

Core i9: The i9 is suitable for video processing and gaming. It could have up to eight cores for excellent multitasking capabilities.

Core i7: The i7 works for those who need slightly above-average processing power. It delivers fast processing power with higher-than-average clock speeds.

Core i5: With the i5, you'll receive a processor that handles regular computing work well. It's not as fast as the i7 or i9, but it offers a combination of price point and power that computer users appreciate.

Core i3: The i3 delivers decent clock speeds for someone who primarily uses a word processor or wants to browse the Internet. It is the most budget-friendly model in the Core family.

For an extremely low-priced option, you may want to consider a Celeron brand Intel processor, rather than a Core brand processor.

Features

Intel processors have quite a few specific features that can help you select the model that will best meet your needs. Having at least a basic understanding of these features is important when shopping.

4K video: If 4K video display is extremely important to you, look for an Intel processor with Iris Plus technology, which improves 4K video playback performance.

Clock speed: An Intel processor will process instructions at a certain speed, called clock speed. Faster chips (measured in GHz) can process more instructions per second.

Cores: An Intel processor will have a certain number of cores. Chips with more cores allow for greater multitasking results. (Don't confuse the number of cores in the processor with the Core brand name for the processors.)

Overclocking: Intel Core processors often have Adaptix technology built into them, which allows the computer user to set overclocking speeds for the processor. Overclocking is the process of running the processor at a higher clock speed than its maximum rating to gain more processing speed.

Security: Some Intel Core processors have security features built into the hardware and firmware, including those that protect your computing data and the overall computing system.

WiFi 6: Many newer Intel processors include Gig+ technology, which means they are ready for the WiFi 6 standard.

Price

You'll pay $40 to $150 for an older or limited speed Intel processor. If you're interested in one of the latest Intel processors or a CPU with maximum processing speed, you may pay $150 to $600.

FAQ

Q. Can I save money by buying a used Intel processor?

A. You can, but we wouldn't recommend it. Instead, pick a processor with slightly older technology or with a slower clock speed to save money.

Q. Why is it important to keep the Intel processor cool?

A. As processors run, they generate large amounts of heat. Without removing this heat and keeping the area around the processor cool, the chip could break down and fail prematurely.

Intel processors we recommend

Best of the best: Intel Core i7-4790K Processor

Our take: One of the fastest performing Intel processors, and it's available at a desirable price point.

What we like: Excels with software that has demanding graphics and video processing needs. Made for those who want to overclock.

What we dislike: Only compatible with Z97 motherboards.

Best bang for your buck: Intel Core i5-6500 Processor

Our take: Delivers more power than you may expect from an Intel Core i5 processor at a good price.

What we like: Has features aimed at helping gamers run their software more efficiently. Doesn't require much power to run, which conserves battery life in a laptop.

What we dislike: Can't match the Core i7 or i9 in processing power. Some video playback won't be smooth.

Choice 3: Intel Core i7-7700K Processor

Our take: Compared to other Intel Core i7 processors, this one is easy to install.

What we like: Physical size is a bit smaller than some others, which simplifies the installation process. Ideal for graphics-heavy games.

What we dislike: The processor's heatsink doesn't operate as efficiently as it should, creating potential overheating problems.

