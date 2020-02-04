The best integrated football pants

Integrated football pants are those that have the required pads sewn into the pants rather than sliding separate pads into pockets in the pants. With pants that have pockets for pads, the pads slide around a lot, requiring constant adjustment. Integrated pants, on the other hand, tend to have a more comfortable fit because the pads stay in place. These pants also may have moisture-wicking fabrics to keep the player cooler.

Read our buying guide to learn more about this essential sports apparel. We like Sports Unlimited's Adult Seven-Pad Integrated Football Girdle. They have a nice mix of a compression fit with comfortable airflow mesh ventilation in certain areas.

Considerations when choosing football pants

Number of pads

For these pants to actually fit into the category of integrated football pants -- and not girdle shorts -- they need seven pads. Girdle shorts have a few of these pads, but not all seven of them.

Two hip pads: These are large pads that cover nearly the entire hipbone, protecting the player from collisions from the side.

Two thigh pads: These large pads lay across the front of the upper leg, protecting the player from straight-on collisions.

Two knee pads: The knee pads fit across the front of kneecap. They have some rigidity to them, but they should not inhibit the flex of the knee all that much.

One tailbone pad: This pad fits in the upper center of the back of the pants, protecting the lower part of the tailbone.

Materials

The pads consist of a durable foam and rubber combination. The pads have some flexibility to them for freedom of movement, but they're also tough enough to survive impacts. They may have ridges on them to help with impact absorption.

You can place these integrated football pants in a washing machine, pads and all.

Features

Even though the pad selection in these pants is the same across all models, a few differences set various models of integrated football pants apart from each other.

Size

Integrated football pants are available in both youth and adult sizes. You want pants that fit snugly, so they do not slide off as you run and collide with other players, but they shouldn't be overly tight.

Waistband

You can select from three different waistband designs in integrated football pants:

Lace-up: For the most adjustable fit, a lace-up waistband is the sensible choice, as it works almost like shoelaces.

Belted: Integrated football pants with a belt allow for a secure, adjustable fit. However, some players don't like the feel of the belt buckle closure, especially if they land on it while being tackled.

Elastic: Elastic waistbands allow the player to put on the pants quickly, but they're not as secure as the other two options.

Colors

For commonly available integrated football pants, you can usually find fabrics in black, white, or gray. Some manufacturers sell other colors, but you may have to special order them.

Price

The least expensive integrated football pants should cost $25 to $35, but they're not made for heavy-duty use. Mid-range quality comes in at $35 to $60 and is fine for those who play quite a few snaps in the game. For those who play every snap, look for the excellent durability of pants in the $60 to $80 range.

FAQ

Q. Will the pants last an entire season?

A. Integrated football pants should last an entire season if you're wearing them for games only. If you're wearing them at practice too, you may go through a couple of pairs.

Q. Is it okay to use integrated pants that have tears in them?

A. The integrity of the pants works best when the pants are intact. Tears in the pants cause the pads to shift around, reducing the level of protection you receive.

Football pants we recommend

Best of the best: Sports Unlimited's Adult 7-Pad Integrated Football Girdle

Our take: These pants have a high level of durability, as the manufacturer reinforces the stitching in all of the highest stress places.

What we like: Uses a compression fit fabric that helps keep your muscles warm and loose. Multiple size options so you can find the right fit.

What we dislike: Even though stitching is top-notch, the fabric may tear under stress.

Best bang for your buck: Champro's Adult Man-Up Integrated 7-Pad Girdle

Our take: Thicker pads than you may expect to find at such a low price point.

What we like: Uses a fabric with moisture-wicking properties, which is great for sweaty late summer and early fall workouts.

What we dislike: Manufacturing quality from pair to pair is not consistent.

Choice 3: Rawlings' Adult Integrated Football Pants

Our take: Constructed well, so they're meant to serve as pants to wear for practice or games.

What we like: Form-fitting fabrics, so they stay in place even as a defender tackles you.

What we dislike: Stitching may need repairs during a season of heavy play.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.