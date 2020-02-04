The best insulated YETI Rambler

What do campers, commuters, and caffeine addicts all have in common? They appreciate the importance of temperature regulation in their favorite drinks, which is why YETI Ramblers are a favorite choice for many.

YETI Ramblers have a variety of features to make it easy to enjoy cold or hot drinks, from double-walled construction to convenient magnetic lids. YETI Ramblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and sweat-proof. YETI Ramblers are also available in a range of colors, with as many as 25 options for some Ramblers.

If you're ready for your first YETI Rambler, take a look at our buying guide. Our top choice is the YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with MagSlider Lid. Its size is ideal for coffee or tea drinkers who enjoy their caffeine throughout the day.

Considerations when choosing insulated YETI Ramblers

Features

Insulation

YETI Ramblers are stainless steel and feature double-walled vacuum insulation. This means they're sweat-proof, so they won't slip your grip or leave unsightly rings on furniture. Of course the best feature of YETI's unique insulation is its ability to regulate beverage temperature.

Duracoat

The colorful wrap seen in insulated YETI Ramblers is the brand's patented Duracoat. This improves grip and is resistant to cracking and fading. This feature is well-liked among campers and outdoor enthusiasts, whose Ramblers are often exposed to harsh conditions and UV light.

Lid styles

The most popular lid styles for insulated YETI Ramblers are the traditional sipping lid with a single opening and the MagSlide lid, which closes to minimize spills and drips. Some Ramblers are compatible with the brand's retractable straw lid. These are known for providing a smooth, uninterrupted flow of liquid through their BPA-free mouthpieces.

Popular insulated YETI Rambler styles

Tumbler

YETI's best-selling insulated Ramblers are their tumbler styles. These are available in 20- or 30- ounce styles and come with a MagSlider lids. There are also 10-ounce wine tumblers, which don't come with MagSlider lids but are compatible with them.

Bottle

Bottles are also a popular choice for insulated YETI Ramblers and have very durable designs. They have the largest size range, as they come in 12-, 18-, 24-, or 36-ounce styles. Bottles come with retractable straw lids for easy drinking on the go.

Mug

There are also insulated YETI Rambler mugs. They come in sizes of 10, 14, or 24 ounces, and feature a comfortable handle, also wrapped in Duracoat. While they won't fit in cup holders, they're well-liked for everyday use indoors or outdoors.

Other popular styles

There are also 10-ounce lowball styles, which are popular for fire pit or campfire drinks like whiskey or hot chocolate. Campers and outdoor enthusiasts often gravitate to YETI's insulated Rambler jugs. Available in half-gallon or gallon sizes, they feature chug-friendly caps and boast the brand's signature durability.

Price

YETI Ramblers that are 18 ounces and smaller, including mugs and kids' styles, cost $30 or less. Those between 24 and 30 ounces, including tumblers and bottles, range in price from $30 to $60. If you're looking for half-gallon jugs or larger, you'll need to spend over $100 for these camping-friendly sizes.

FAQ

Q. Insulated YETI Ramblers seem expensive. Is it worth the investment?

A. Absolutely. Not only will they keep drinks hot or cold far longer than other beverage containers, but you're also investing in long-lasting quality. Ramblers are also motivation to stay away from single-use cups, and some coffee shops even give discounts if you bring your own cup.

Q. Do insulated YETI Ramblers come in any designs or prints?

A. At this time, Ramblers and other YETI products are available in solid colors. With that said, you'll be able to choose from at least 12 to up to 25 different colors for most styles.

Insulated YETI Ramblers we recommend

Best of the best: YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with MagSlider Lid

Our take: A favorite size and style among consumers, especially those who sip all day long.

What we like: Comes with a magnetic slider lid and can accommodate straws. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: The wider base can be hard to grip if you have smaller hands, but handles are available.

Best bang for your buck: YETI Rambler 20-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler with MagSlider Lid

Our take: A simple design that fits in cup holders and inside bottle compartments in bags.

What we like: Broad color selection. Popular choice for commuters and avid coffee drinkers.

What we dislike: Mixed reviews on the included magnetic slider lid.

Choice 3: YETI Rambler 14-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug

Our take: Mug style featuring a comfortable handle, which is also coated in Duracoat.

What we like: Convenient to carry and comes with a lid. Also used for soups or chili.

What we dislike: Base is far too wide for most cup holders.

