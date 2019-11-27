The best Instant Pot steamer basket

The Instant Pot is a game-changing appliance that has helped countless home cooks cut down on their meal prep times and speed up dinner preparation. With the touch of a button, the pressure-cooking device cooks stews, soups, meats, and vegetables, leaving you with little to clean afterward. This appliance isn't just for quick-cooking time-consuming foods like grains, tough cuts of meat, and beans. Instant Pots feature various cooking modes, offering users the ability to steam foods, too. Pair a steamer basket with your Instant Pot and prepare healthy steamed foods right in your favorite all-in-one device.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice from Hatrigo is both sturdy and easy to use.

Considerations when choosing Instant Pot steamer baskets

Benefits of steaming foods

Cooking food with steam is a simple, healthy process that doesn't require the use of added oils or fats. This food preparation method helps lock in flavor and conserves nutritional integrity better than other cooking methods. It's also a great way to prepare delicate foods like fish, because there's little handling involved and the steam preserves moisture.

Size

Choose the correct steamer basket size or it may not fit inside your Instant Pot. The product description should outline all compatible IP models. Buy a basket that's too large and you have to cram it into your Instant Pot, which may leave behind scratches or other damage. A basket that's too small won't keep your food elevated, and you end up boiling ingredients instead of steaming them.

Ease of cleaning

Because most steamer baskets are made of wire mesh, they're a bit difficult to hand-wash thoroughly. Opt for a model that's dishwasher-safe so you're not left scrubbing messes left behind.

Type of basket

There are a few steamer basket options to choose from, including stacked baskets, which allow you to steam different foods by stacking steamer baskets atop one another, and sectional steamers, which utilize dividers for cooking various foods within a single chamber.

Features

Construction

Instant Pot steamer baskets are typically made of either silicone or stainless steel. Both perform pretty similarly. Silicone is lightweight and pliable, but stainless steel offers unbeatable durability.

Steamer basket components

Basket: The basket is the main chamber where you put food to be steamed. A tight mesh is best for steaming small foods such as peas. A deeper basket holds more food, but you need to stir occasionally to ensure everything is cooked evenly.

Handles: If you're concerned about burning yourself, choose a steamer basket accessory with heat-proof handles.

Lid: A few steamer models include a lid, usually used to separate multiple chambers in stackable models.

Stand: Because a steamer basket needs to be elevated above the water to prevent foods from being submerged, most Instant Pot steamer accessories feature a base of some sort. Height may vary between models.

Price

Expect to pay between $7 and $23 for an Instant Pot steamer basket insert. Higher-end baskets are typically more durable.

FAQ

Q. How do I use a stackable steamer insert?

A. Place one steamer basket atop the other. Keep in mind that moisture from the top basket will drip down to the bottom one, so order your foods appropriately.

Q. Do I have to buy an Instant Pot-specific steamer for use in my Instant Pot?

A. Not necessarily. If it fits, it'll usually do. You can even use bamboo steamer baskets within an Instant Pot. However, models not specifically designed for your IP device may be more difficult to extract when cooking is complete.

Instant Pot steamer baskets we recommend

Best of the best: Hatrigo's Instant Pot Steamer Basket

Our take: A safe and easy-to-use IP steamer basket available in a variety of sizes.

What we like: Rust-proof design. Sturdy, heat-proof handle. Designed spherically for use in the Instant Pot. The silicone base prevents damage to your appliance.

What we dislike: Difficult to clean.

Best bang for your buck: Salbree's Instant Pot Steamer Basket Accessory

Our take: A low-cost, durable steamer basket that effectively elevates foods and keeps them contained.

What we like: Available in multiple sizes. Long-lasting stainless steel design. Conveniently dishwasher-safe. Easy extraction.

What we dislike: Handle is the least sturdy part of the accessory.

Choice 3: Instant Pot's Silicone Steamer Basket

Our take: Inspired by classic bamboo steamers and designed to be used with an IP trivet.

What we like: Stackable and lightweight. Made of silicone, so there's no risk of rust formation.

What we dislike: Doesn't have any handles.

