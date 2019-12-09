The best Instant Pot springform pan

You can effortlessly transform your Instant Pot into a baking machine with a simple springform pan. These two-piece baking accessories can help you create all kinds of sweet and savory dishes inside your pressure cooker. Find a solid pan with a secure latch to ensure nothing will leak out during the cooking process. When it's done, pop open the latch and release a perfectly formed cake or quiche.

Our shopping guide provides everything you need to consider when searching for the right springform pan for your Instant Pot. We've even included some high-quality recommendations, like Nordic Ware Leakproof Springform Pan, whose tall sides make it easy to create incredible layered desserts.

Considerations when choosing Instant Pot springform pans

Springform pan vs. standard cake pan

If you already have a perfectly good cake pan that fits in your Instant Pot, you may be wondering why you should use a springform pan instead. A springform pan is generally easier to handle. Releasing the sides and bottom of a springform pan allows you to seamlessly remove your cake, where a standard cake pan may leave you with a crumbled mess. Springform pans are also better for layering ingredients.

Baking with Instant Pot

From cheesecake to deep-dish pizza, there are so many delicious possibilities when cooking with the Instant Pot. Keep in mind, the pot uses high pressure and steam to cook. Unlike the dry heat of an oven, this wetter cooking style can alter the texture of some dishes. While there are a large variety of delicious treats you can make in the Instant Pot, the possibilities are not endless. Cakes with thin batter or any dish that calls for extra water (such as rice) cannot be put in the pot.

Temperature

You need a springform pan that's capable of handling temperatures as high as 445°F. A pan with a tempered glass bottom is also safe, so long as it can handle those high temperatures.

Features

Size

Diameter: It's important to find a pan that fits. For the six-quart Instant Pot, look for a six- or seven-inch springform pan. Anything larger does not leave enough room for the springform clip and may be difficult to remove.

Depth: Tall springform pans can be appealing as they leave plenty of room for more delicious cake layers, but be wary of purchasing a pan that's too tall to fit properly in the Instant Pot. A taller pan may also alter your cooking time.

Thickness: Remember, a springform pan with thicker walls will likely not heat up as quickly. You may need to bake things for longer than recipes suggest.

Material

Springform pans are constructed from food-grade silicone (always look for BPA-free pans), stainless steel, or anodized aluminum. The good news is, all three are safe to use in an Instant Pot. Any pan with a nonstick coating helps -- at least in part -- to keep cake batter from sticking to the sides. To prolong the life of the nonstick coating, always wash your springform pans by hand.

Sets

If you're looking to make multiple-size cakes, a set of two or three different springform pans may be worth the value. Not all of the pans in your set will fit inside the Instant Pot, but you can put larger ones in the oven.

Price

You can expect to pay between $10 and $15 for a single springform pan. If you'd like to make a variety of different-sized foods, it may be worth spending a few more dollars on an entire set of springform pans.

FAQ

Q. Why does cake still get stuck to the sides of my nonstick springform baking pan?

A. Nonstick coating, unfortunately, doesn't last forever. Over time and after multiple washes, the coating becomes less effective. To preserve the nonstick coating, always wash your dishes by hand, even if they're labeled dishwasher-safe. Additionally, you can add a little grease to the pan in order to assist the coating.

Q. Which setting do I use to make a cake in my Instant Pot?

A. Typically, recipes for Instant Pot are cooked with the manual pressure setting, though cooking times may vary. If you are recreating one of your favorite oven-baked treats, you may have to experiment a little to get it just right.

Instant Pot springform pans we recommend

Best of the best: Nordic Ware's Leakproof Springform Pan

Our take: A high-quality seven-inch pan that's deeper than most, allowing more room for sweet desserts.

What we like: Tight seal prevents any leaks. Smooth nonstick coating. Feels durable and well-made. Fits nicely into Instant Pot without bending or warping. Deeper than most springform pans.

What we dislike: Pan is not dishwasher-safe.

Best bang for your buck: Fat Daddio's Springform Cake Pan

Our take: An affordable pan made from quality anodized aluminum that heats and cools faster for better baking results.

What we like: Fits in both six-quart and eight-quart Instant Pots. Anodized aluminum allows for fast, even heating to prevent overcooking. Has a secure latch and deep sides. Durable nonstick coating.

What we dislike: Susceptible to leaks if you don't have a solid crust on the bottom.

Choice 3: Instant Pot's Genuine Instant Pot Silicone Springform Cake Pan

Our take: A durable springform pan designed to work specifically with Instant Pot.

What we like: BPA-free and made from food-grade silicone with a tempered glass bottom. Dishwasher and freezer safe. Silicone material allows you to peel the pan away from the cake.

What we dislike: Springform clip is tough to open, particularly when the pan is no longer hot.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.