The best Instant Pot for a single person

One of the most convenient culinary appliances of our age is the Instant Pot. These multi-cookers combine pressure cookers, slow cookers, rice cookers, and even yogurt makers all in one electric pot. For singles with small living spaces, these multipurpose devices won’t take up too much precious counter space.

Though most single people won’t need a big Instant Pot, it’s good to know all your options before buying. To learn more about the features and functions of Instant Pot models, read our buying guide. We’ve also included our top picks, like the handy three-quart Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 Multiuse Programmable Pressure Cooker.

Considerations when choosing Instant Pots for a single person

Instant Pot types

There are five models of Instant Pots, which vary in function and features:

Lux: While the Lux model is the brand’s most basic, it still features impressive 6-in-1 functions: pressure cook, saute, steam, slow cook, rice cook, and warm. This is the most affordable option and an excellent starter pot for recipes that call for slow cooking, steaming, or pressure cooking. The Lux model features ten smart programs, but you can also set it manually.

Duo: One step up from the Lux is the Duo model. It includes all the functions of Lux with the addition of a yogurt maker. It also offers two settings for the pressure cooker — high and low. It features 14 smart programs and the ability to manually set the time when pressure cooking. If you plan on doing a lot of pressure cooking, we recommend this popular model.

Duo Plus: If you have a new baby at home, the Duo Plus model features a sterilizing function that makes it a breeze to sterilize baby bottles. This impressive 9-in-1 model boasts the following functions: pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam, sterilize, make yogurt, cook eggs, cook rice, and warm.

Smart: The Smart model adds remote programmability to Duo models. You can control this cooker with an app on your smartphone, which is a desirable perk if you get stuck at work or in traffic. While it features 14 built-in programs, you can download many more on the app or create your own for customizable control.

Ultra: The Ultra model is the most advanced (and most expensive) Instant Pot available. While it doesn’t feature an app like the Smart model, you can still customize each program and create your own. It features a twist dial so you can set the temperature in exact one-degree increments versus preset temperatures. This 10-in-1 cooker can pressure cook, make rice, slow cook, sterilize, warm, saute, steam, make yogurt, cook eggs, and make cakes.

Size

In a single-person household, the size of your Instant Pot is an important consideration.

3-quart: The smallest Instant Pot can hold three quarts and takes up the least amount of space. This size is perfect for cooking for one or two people but isn’t ideal if you batch cook. Only the Lux, Duo, Duo Plus, and Ultra come in this size.

6-quart: If you’re a busy single person who likes to plan ahead, a six-quart Instant Pot allows you to batch cook. It’s convenient if you host dinner parties, as it can accommodate cooking for up to four. All five models of Instant Pots come in this popular size.

8-quart: This size is targeted for large households of five or more and isn’t suitable for singles unless you plan to expand your household significantly in the future. The Lux, Duo, Duo Plus, and Ultra come in this size.

Price

Instant Pots range in price from $80 to $160, depending on the model. For each of the five Instant Pot types, the three-quart size is the least expensive.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my Instant Pot?

A. Instant Pots are a breeze to clean. The stainless steel cooking pot is fully removable and can be put in the dishwasher.

Q. Can I make mac and cheese in my Instant Pot?

A. You sure can. Don’t feel the pressure to make a pot roast in your Instant Pot. For comforting mac and cheese, make the noodles first and then add the cheese.

Instant Pots for a single person we recommend

Best of the best: Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 Multiuse Programmable Pressure Cooker

Our take: The perfect starter Instant Pot for single-person households.

What we like: This three-quart pot is right for small apartments or studios. Settings aren’t difficult for beginners to get the hang of. Cooks rice to perfection without overdrying.

What we dislike: A basic 6-in-1 model that doesn’t offer as much control as more advanced types.

Best bang for your buck: Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Our take: The most affordable Instant Pot if you opt for the three-quart, single-friendly size.

What we like: Features 14 smart programs including one-touch preset cooking for stews, soups, and chilis. Comes in 3-, 6-, and 8-quart capacities, all at a great value.

What we dislike: Minor reports of quality control issues around presets.

Choice 3: Instant Pot Ultra Mini 10-in-1 Multiuse Programmable Pressure Cooker

Our take: For all the bells and whistles, this small Ultra model does it all.

What we like: Precise temperature control with dial feature. 10-in-1 model includes sterilize function for new parents. Cooks meat fast and to tender perfection.

What we dislike: Takes a while to learn all the buttons and preset features.

