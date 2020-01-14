The best instant photo printer for iPhones

Sure, a digital picture is convenient and fun, but there's something sentimental and personal about a real photograph. When you buy an instant photo printer for iPhone, you have tangible mementos to put on permanent display.

Instant photo printers bring hardware along for the ride in a convenient size. With these handheld devices, you're able to click and print in seconds. Best of all, they're easy enough for kids to use or as a nostalgic party accessory for adults.

Ready to take some pictures worth sharing? Read our buying guide for instant photo printers for iPhones, which has reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer, prints high-color shots in a throwback Polaroid style.

Considerations when choosing instant photo printers for iPhones

Photo sizes

Instant photo printers can produce mini pictures that are 2 x 3 inches, or ones that are as large as 4 x 6 inches. Mini prints are cute and convenient but are nonetheless small. Larger prints are obviously easier to see, but their printers and refills tend to be significantly more expensive.

Practicality

When it comes to instant photo printers for iPhones, you're probably getting one for fun as opposed to practicality. It's often easier and more cost-effective to print on a photo printer at home. With that said, instant photo printers are small and convenient, so they're a great accessory for budding photographers or hobbyists.

Cost of replacement film

Even if you score an instant photo printer at an incredible price, consider the ongoing cost of replacement film. Generally speaking, the larger the prints, the more expensive replacements are. Another consideration is how easy it is to locate replacement film, as some printers and their accessories are sometimes discontinued.

Features

Wireless printing

Instant photo printers for iPhones usually print via Bluetooth or WiFi connection. This means there's no need to fumble with cables for printing. You need a reliable connection and to be within range for printing.

Social media integration

Some instant photo printers for iPhones are capable of capturing images from social media. This integrated feature is a great way to pull shots from a friend's account or memorialize meme-worthy pictures.

Power source

Instant photo printers for iPhones operate on AA or AAA batteries or are equipped with a rechargeable battery. While rechargeable models are more convenient, you have to make sure they're sufficiently charged before every use.

Photo editing

Some instant photo printers for iPhones have advanced photo editing capabilities. These models allow for color correction or offer a variety of filters. These features are accessible through companion apps for seamless navigation through editing.

Price

Instant photo printers for iPhones under $100 produce 2 x 3-inch mini-prints. If you'd like full-size prints and better color quality, expect to spend closer to $150. While bundled printers with accessories seem cost-effective, at $300, you're better off buying these items individually.

FAQ

Q. Why are my photos coming out discolored? Is my printer broken?

A. While a defective printer is certainly a possibility, it might actually be the ink. If it was damaged or corrupted, you could end up with a run of poor-quality images. Try a replacement batch to see whether you can isolate the problem.

Q. Can my kids use instant photo printers for iPhones?

A. Sure, provided they have their own iPhone or access to yours. Printing is very user-friendly, so all ages can enjoy it. It's recommended to show kids how to print properly to avoid wasted prints or frustration during initial operation.

Instant photo printers for iPhones we recommend

Best of the best: Fujifilm's Instax Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer

Our take: Throwback film printing style for color-rich photos. Nostalgia meets the 21st century.

What we like: Only takes 10 second to print. Rechargeable battery via USB. Companion app is easy to navigate and make selections.

What we dislike: Some patience required to go through the process of connecting printer to phone.

Best bang for your buck: Polaroid's ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

Our take: Prints photos that can also be sticky. Easy to use and great value.

What we like: Compact design fits in pockets or handbags. Offers a variety of color choices and photo quality is superior.

What we dislike: Limited to 25 prints per battery charge.

Choice 3: Kodak's Mini 2 HD Wireless Portable Mini Instant Photo Printer

Our take: Utilizes dye transfer technology to produce high-quality prints. Lightweight design.

What we like: Available in a variety of colors. Decent Bluetooth range. Doesn't have color distortion or blur issues.

What we dislike: Challenging to locate refills, so you need to stock up.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.