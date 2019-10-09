The best instant photo printer

If you love the ability to shoot photos with your smartphone, but you'd like to have an easy way to print these photos on occasion, instant photo printers are the answer. These small printers wirelessly connect to your smartphone, accepting print jobs.

Instant photo printers often are made to be portable, so you can take them with you, and make prints on the go. These aren't always the best-quality prints, but sometimes, that's part of the fun.

Below, we've created a guide for purchasing instant photo printers, and we included our favorite in terms of value and performance, the Canon SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Photo Printer.

Considerations when choosing instant photo printers

We've collected a high-level overview of some of the primary items you should understand about these printers before choosing a model.

Compatibility

Even though a wireless instant photo printer should work with any smartphone, the usage process can be a challenge with certain combinations. Some phones work better with a Bluetooth connection, for example, but some instant photo printers don't have Bluetooth compatibility.

Portability

The majority of instant photo printers are smaller than your typical desktop computer printer. However, that doesn't mean all of them are portable in nature. To be truly portable, look for a small printer body that's easy to carry, and it should run from battery power.

Printer paper

Some instant photo printers will use standard paper. However, it's more common to find printers that have to use specific paper that ships in a cartridge. These cartridges can be extremely expensive, maybe 50 cents to $1 per page. Even if a printer appears to be inexpensive initially, the cost of cartridges of printer paper may be so great that it's not a good value for the long run.

Features

After you've narrowed your list of potential instant photo printers using the tips we outlined previously, you can focus on specific features you want in this hardware.

Wired-connection option

Although it's uncommon, some instant photo printers allow you to make a USB connection in addition to wireless connections. Having a USB port in the printer may seem like a handy feature, but it's unlikely you'll use it all that often.

Print sizes

This is an important feature in an instant photo printer. For versatility, you'll want a printer that can make prints at varying sizes. However, the least expensive printers often will be limited to one size of print.

Photo dimensions

If your smartphone's photo dimensions don't match the printer's dimensions for printing, you'll have to do some editing work before printing. However, some photo printers will automatically resize your photo before printing, maintaining the aspect ratio, so the photo will not be stretched oddly on the print.

Apps

Some photo printers only allow you to use the manufacturer's app for printing. Others will work with multiple apps, so you can find extra features, such as image editing or templates. Because you'll often be interacting with the instant photo printer through the app, this is an important feature for your enjoyment of the device.

Price

The least expensive instant photo printers will cost between $30 and $75, yielding extremely small prints. If you want some versatility in print size, high-quality prints, and basic editing functions, expect to pay $75 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Will the instant photo printer work with my smartphone?

A. It should. The majority of these printers are made specifically to use wireless-connection technology, which allows you to print directly from a smartphone without the need for cables.

Q. How long do I have to wait for the print to be made?

A. Print times can range from five seconds to three minutes. It depends on the brand and model of printer you're using.

Instant photo printers we recommend

Best of the best: Canon's SELPHY CP1300 Wireless Photo Printer

Our take: Versus other instant photo printers, this model delivers a higher level of quality and speed.

What we like: Made by a trusted brand name among printer manufacturers. Can print photos of varying sizes, which is a key feature in this category.

What we dislike: Pricey. Printer's wireless connection drops out too often.

Best bang for your buck: Kodak's Mini Portable Instant Photo Printer

Our take: Color brightness in this printer is a little higher than some others because it uses dye-transfer technology.

What we like: The printer's app allows some minor photo editing before starting the print job. Allows both Wi-Fi and NFC connection options.

What we dislike: Printer body is a little bulky. Only offers one size of print.

Choice 3: HP's Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

Our take: Extremely small printer body, so you can carry it with you anywhere, which enhances its usefulness.

What we like: Uses Bluetooth technology, which is handy. Compatible paper has an adhesive back to create stickers.

What we dislike: Only creates prints two x three inches in size. Print quality is not great.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.