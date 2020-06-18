The best inspection camera

An inspection camera (or borescope) is invaluable for checking anything from engine cylinders and gun bores to plumbing and HVAC pipes. They come as self-contained devices, or as a gadget to use with your smartphone or tablet.

We've been looking at their specifications so we can help you choose the best model for your needs. As part of our concise report, we've made a few recommendations at the end, such as our favorite, the Rotek Industrial Inspection Camera. It's a durable and reliable device for DIY or trade use and is capable of capturing 1080p HD images from up to 16 feet away.

Considerations when choosing inspection cameras

Which type of inspection camera?

Traditionally these tools have been handheld units with a built-in screen and a cable attached. Length can be anywhere from 3 to 300 feet. Some can be quite rugged, which they need to be for many tasks.

More recently, wireless inspection cameras have been introduced, using WiFi to connect to your smartphone or tablet screen. The gadget itself is usually very compact -- just a small box that contains a transmitter and batteries.

The main advantage with using a WiFi inspection camera is that you have potential for a larger screen. The drawback is that although your phone can be some distance from the unit, it might still need to be positioned someplace where there's a risk of damage. For DIY use, they are probably fine, but for commercial use you'll probably still want the self-contained type.

Features

Image quality

Whichever type you choose, image quality is dependent on the small camera at the end of the cable. It's really a question of how much detail you need. Cheap models can have quite low resolution, while the best offer 1080p HD 2 megapixels (MP). Some have switchable resolution. Using lower numbers means you can save longer videos. Cameras invariably have LED lights, and most have adjustable brightness -- though how much does vary. Focal length is often fixed (meaning you may have to wiggle the cable a bit to get a clear image) but a few offer focus control. Whether that's important will again depend on how sharp an image you need.

Cable length

Most general-purpose models offer anything from 12 to 30 feet or more. However, for many tasks you only need a few feet, and all that length will just get in the way. Gun specialists, for example, probably only need a short model. Diameter may also be a factor -- 8 millimeters (0.3 inches) is common. Narrower cable is available, though flex can make it difficult to push them any distance. Heavy-duty pipework cameras are considerably larger.

Power

All these devices need batteries, but frustratingly they're sometimes not included. Most use the rechargeable lithium-ion type, giving anywhere from two to six hours use. However, a few use the standard AA type, in which case you'll probably want to carry spares.

Accessories

It's often possible to attach a mirror, magnet, or hooks to the end of the cable, which is useful for retrieving lost objects. These aren't always provided, and although available as a low-cost extra, you'll need to check whether they can actually be attached. It's not always the case.

Price

The cheapest inspection cameras are those that work with your smartphone, starting from around $25. Unfortunately, reliability can be a bit hit and miss. More dependable models cost around $40. Self-contained devices run from around $60, up to several hundred for long-range commercial models.

FAQ

Q. Is an endoscope the same as a borescope?

A. They are in essence the same type of device, and sometimes both names are used. However, if we're being picky then calling the things we're looking at here an endoscope is wrong. It should only describe something intended for medical use. You should never attempt to use your borescope for that purpose!

Q. Can I transfer images from the inspection camera to my computer?

A. Most will, but not all. WiFi devices that work with your phone or tablet make it easiest. With others you may need to save to a memory card and transfer the file to your PC using a card reader. Check carefully before ordering.

Inspection cameras we recommend

Best of the best: Rotek's Industrial Endoscope

Our take: Versatile model provides clear HD images for home and professional users.

What we like: Nice 4.3-inch screen, 16-foot cable, three brightness settings. IP67 camera. Can save images to TF card (not included). Decent life from rechargeable lithium battery (included).

What we dislike: No case or charging cable (just use a USB cable).

Best bang for your buck: BlueFire's Wireless Borescope

Our take: Low-cost solution for use with phone or tablet has terrific reach.

What we like: Wide-ranging compatibility with Android and iOS devices. Switchable resolutions up to 1280 x 720. 33-foot cable. IP67 camera with adjustable brightness. Useful accessories included.

What we dislike: Poor instructions. Short battery life. Some feel the cable is too flexible to push very far.

Choice 3: Uniojo's Inspection Camera

Our take: Easy-to-use, competitively priced unit includes accessories and case.

What we like: IP67 waterproof camera. Eight levels of brightness. 8-millimeter (0.3-inch) cable provides good balance between flexibility and control. Reasonable image detail for the money. Comes with magnet, mirror and hooks.

What we dislike: Cannot store images. Batteries not included.

