Tossing food in the kitchen garbage is undesirable for two very good reasons. Besides inviting pests into your home for an all-you-can-eat buffet, rotting food creates a bad odor that can permeate your entire kitchen. An InSinkErator garbage disposal lets you literally wash your food disposal problems down the drain.

The best InSinkErator garbage disposal for you needs to fit in the space you have available beneath your sink and be strong enough to dispense with the food you typically eat. Our favorite is InSinkErator's Evolution Excel 1.0 Horsepower Garbage Disposal, the company's top-of-the-line unit, designed to be both impressively powerful and quiet. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other InSinkErator garbage disposals, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing InSinkErator garbage disposals

Size

Before purchasing an InSinkErator garbage disposal, check beneath your sink to make sure there is enough room. While the units are relatively compact -- most models only require less than a square foot of space -- if you have a small kitchen, it is possible there might not be enough room under the sink.

Power

At the lower end, InSinkErator garbage disposal units feature 1/3 or 1/2 horsepower (HP), making them suitable for everyday usage, but unable to handle tougher materials, such as peach pits and chicken bones. If you purchase a 1.0 HP model, however, you'll be able to handle everything, including beef bones.

Features

Grinder stages

To help with grinding tasks, besides horsepower, InSinkErator garbage disposals have either standard grinding, two-stage grinding, or three-stage grinding. The tougher your typical grinding job is, the more stages you will want.

Noise level

Although an InSinkErator garbage disposal doesn't need to run for long periods of time, the noise can be a nuisance. To combat this, InSinkErator offers different levels of noise reduction from standard to advanced (and beyond).

Components

The material used in the manufacturing of the grinding components is the key to the longevity of your InSinkErator garbage disposal. At the lower end, there is galvanized steel; at the midpoint, there is rust-resistant stainless steel; and at the top, the components are manufactured using a durable stainless steel alloy.

Auto-reverse

InSinkErator's top model, the Evolution Excel, features a jam-sensing auto-reverse to help keep your unit running trouble-free.

Warranty

InSinkErator offers models with a wide range of warranties. The budget model has a one-year warranty while the company's top-of-the-line garbage disposal features an impressive 10-year warranty.

Price

The price of an InSinkErator garbage disposal is directly tied to its grinding power. At the lower end of the price range, a standard 1/3 HP or 1/2 HP model is available for under $100. At the top, heavy-duty models that feature MultiGrind technology and are rated at 1.0 HP are available for a little more than $300.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to be running water when using an InSinkErator garbage disposal?

A. Yes. Cold water (not hot) is needed for a garbage disposal to function properly. Turn on the cold water before starting the disposal, let it run during the entire process, and keep it running for a few seconds afterwards to help rinse away any lingering food particles.

Q. How do I clean my InSinkErator garbage disposal?

A. Before cleaning, always be absolutely certain that the unit is off and the power is disconnected. After that, simply clean the underside of the baffle and the upper lip of the grinding chamber with a scouring pad.

InSinkErator garbage disposals we recommend

Best of the best: InSinkErator Evolution Excel 1.0 Horsepower Garbage Disposal

Our take: Powerful but surprisingly quiet 1.0 HP garbage disposal.

What we like: Robust unit features a three-stage multigrind system with a jam-sensing auto-reverse, making it capable of handling the toughest grinding tasks. The durable unit comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.

What we dislike: Problems with this model are virtually nonexistent.

Best bang for your buck: InSinkErator Badger 5 1/2 Horsepower Garbage Disposal

Our take: A lighter-duty garbage disposal that has a three-year warranty and is designed for the budget-minded individual.

What we like: This 1/2 HP model has an acceptable noise level, is easy to install, and features a durable motor that is manufactured using galvanized steel components.

What we dislike: Like other InSinkErator models, if you need a power cord, you will have to order it separately.

Choice 3: InSinkErator Evolution Compact 3/4 Horsepower Garbage Disposal

Our take: A midrange garbage disposal designed for tougher food scraps, such as chicken bones.

What we like: At 3/4 HP, this model sits at the midpoint between the other garbage disposals in this shortlist. It comes with an eight-year warranty and features a two-stage multigrind system to help keep your pipes clog-free.

What we dislike: A few users reported incidents of premature corrosion.

