The best insect repellent

Unfortunately, for many of us the great outdoors comes with an unpleasant and potentially unhealthy price tag. Flying and biting insects, such as mosquitoes, chiggers, ticks, and fleas, are always waiting for new targets in the deep woods, camping sites, and even backyards. Commercial insect repellents do a good job of keeping most pesky bugs at bay, but they are not all created alike. It's important to understand what the ingredient list actually means.

If your plans include venturing into the outdoors, especially at dusk or during humid weather, you'll definitely want to consider applying a generous amount of insect repellent to your skin or clothing. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which has all the details you need to make an informed choice. For deep woods situations, our top choice is Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Clothing Insect Repellent. Though it's for clothing only, it contains a powerful insecticide as its active ingredient to keep pests at bay.

Considerations when choosing insect repellents

Topical vs. fabric-only application

Some of the most effective insect repellents on our shortlist are designed specifically for fabric applications, not direct skin contact. Hikers, hunters, and deep woods campers should consider applying these products to their outerwear before entering insect-infested areas.

For other outdoor activities, such as backyard parties or cookouts, an insect repellent formulated for direct skin application may be a better option. These sprays and lotions contain lower concentrations of DEET or other chemical repellents, but they are also less irritating to the skin without sacrificing effectiveness.

Types of insects

One important consideration when shopping for insect repellent is the type of insects you're most likely to encounter. Deep woods can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, ticks, and chiggers, while backyards can attract bees, gnats, and fleas. Different brands of insect repellents are more effective on specific flying or biting insects, so it pays to read the label and shop accordingly.

Active ingredients

Finding the ideal insect repellent is often a balancing act between effectiveness and personal comfort. Active ingredients such as DEET and picaridin are considered powerful, but they can trigger allergic reactions in some users. More natural ingredients such as oil of lemon or eucalyptus may be safer on skin or fabric, but they aren't always as effective against insects. Another ingredient to seek out is permethrin, which is often found in lice-treatment formulas.

Price

The retail price of most consumer-grade insect repellents generally falls between $8 and $20; although inexpensive travel-size products do exist. Expect to pay more for products containing higher concentrations of DEET or permethrin.

FAQ

Q. I see a chemical called DEET listed on my can of insect repellent. Isn't that a dangerous ingredient?

A. DEET is an effective insect repellent, which shouldn't be confused with DDT, a restricted ingredient in commercial pesticides. Many experts recommend insect repellents that contain higher concentrations of DEET for maximum benefits.

Q. Mosquitoes and other insects tend to leave me alone when I'm outdoors. Why should I use an insect repellent?

A. While it is true that some people are less likely to be bitten than others, even a single mosquito or tick bite can cause serious health problems or allergic reactions. Your natural resistance cannot guarantee 100% immunity in all outdoor conditions. Some powerful insect repellents can be applied to clothing, not skin.

Insect repellents we recommend

Best of the best: Sawyer Products Premium Permethrin Clothing Insect Repellent

Our take: Hikers and hunters will find this fabric-only repellent ideal for long stints in the deep woods.

What we like: Maintains effectiveness for weeks. Works well against mosquitoes and ticks. Odorless non-staining formula

What we dislike: Not safe for pets. Designed for fabric, not skin application.

Best bang for your buck: Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus Insect Repellent Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

Our take: This affordable product from Avon provides enough repellent protection for most outdoor activities without being overpowering.

What we like: Safe for all ages. Non-greasy formula. No strong odors.

What we dislike: Not safe on certain types of fabric or plastic. More effective as a sunscreen than a repellent. Some reports of allergic reactions.

Choice 3: OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent V (Pack of Three)

Our take: This classic product from a trusted brand will definitely repel most flying insects, but it's still family-friendly.

What we like: Quick-drying formula. Safe to use on skin. Keeps mosquitoes at bay.

What we dislike: Can feel noticeably oily on skin. Strong odor. Can damage fabric and wood.

