An ingrown toenail can be debilitating, keeping you from putting on shoes or walking. Favoring the sore toe can lead to other problems because it can make you walk unnaturally. The best way to remedy the situation is an ingrown nail clipper.

The best ingrown nail clippers are durable and feature a curved, sharp blade with a wide-opening jaw that can snip even the thickest nails with ease. All these features and more can be found in our top choice, the BEZOX Precision Toenail Clippers. If you'd like to learn more about what makes a quality ingrown nail clipper, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing ingrown nail clippers

Opening

If the clipper cannot open wide enough for you to get it over the nail, it will not work. Make sure you purchase a nail clipper that can accommodate your thickest nails.

Durability

If your nail is tougher than the clipper, the ingrown nail clipper won't last long. Look for a durable stainless steel model with a warranty or money-back guarantee.

Ease of use

It's not easy to reach your feet. If you need to struggle with your ingrown nail clipper to get it to work right, you can end up snipping your skin. Look for a model that's easy to operate and doesn't require an excessive amount of hand strength to snip through your nails.

Features

Curved or straight blade

To prevent ingrown nails, you want to cut them straight. However, once you have a problem, you may need a curved blade to snip the offending curl of nail that's growing the wrong way. Evaluate your situation and decide which type of blade is best for you.

Sharpness

A sharp blade means a clean cut with no tearing, but it also makes it easier to accidentally injure yourself. Look for an ingrown nail clipper with a sharp blade, but be careful when using it.

Handles

The best ingrown nail clipper handles feature an ergonomic design and they're comfortable to hold, preferably with a non-slip, coated grip.

File

Some ingrown nail clippers feature a built-in nail file. This can come in handy, but as far as versatility, it's ultimately better to have a separate file.

Price

If you're interested in a budget-priced ingrown nail clipper, you can find one for around $7. The best value -- quality materials and durable construction at a decent price -- can be found for around $12 to $15. If you want high-end models, check out the ingrown nail clippers in the $20 range.

FAQ

Q. Why do I have ingrown toenails?

A. Believe it or not, one of the biggest reasons people get ingrown toenails is because they try and round the edges of the nail when cutting it instead of snipping straight across. Additionally, cutting your nails too short or wearing shoes that are too tight can cause toenails to grow into the skin instead of over it.

Q. When should I call a doctor about my ingrown toenail?

A. When a nail becomes infected, the pain won't go away after trimming, the nail is too thick to cut, or you have diabetes (which makes the risk for complications higher), it's time to call the doctor.

Ingrown nail clippers we recommend

Best of the best: BEZOX's Precision Toenail Clippers

Our take: A strong and durable ingrown nail clipper that features a limited lifetime guarantee.

What we like: This powerful stainless steel clipper features a comfortable, ergonomic, slip-resistant, resin-coated handle, and jaws that open to nearly a half inch, allowing you to trim even the thickest nails. The curved, sharp blades can easily cut through even problem nails without fear of crushing or tearing.

What we dislike: These clippers are a little larger than some may expect and they are sharp enough to cut yourself if not used properly.

Best bang for your buck: Bcabo's Eight-Piece Ingrown Toenail Tools Kit

Our take: A set of eight stainless steel tools designed to help you take care of your toenails.

What we like: The variety of tools in this convenient kit helps you clean and maintain not only your toenails, but your fingernails as well. The sharp and durable clippers feature a spatter guard to help make nail shard cleanup easier.

What we dislike: The toenail corrector tool is not designed as well as the other pieces in the kit as it is considerably more fragile and can be hard to use.

Choice 3: Astar's Toenail Clippers for Thick and Ingrown Nails

Our take: A powerful, wide-opening nail clipper designed to help correct nail growth problems.

What we like: These nail clippers feature a textured handle to help prevent slipping. The built-in nail file comes in handy when a separate nail file is not available. These clippers come with a storage bag for both storing and travel.

What we dislike: The design of these nail clippers requires a bit more hand strength than other models.

