The best infusion pitcher

With our busy lives, it can be difficult to do basic things that are good for us, including getting enough sleep or drinking enough water. If you struggle to drink the recommended four pints of plain water a day, an infusion pitcher may be the answer.

These pitchers are outfitted with an infuser rod you fill with fruit for more flavorful water. You can also use them to brew iced tea. Keep reading our guide to learn more. Our top recommendation is Chef's Inspirations' Three-Core Infusion Water Pitcher, which includes inserts for loose tea and fruit as well as an ice core to keep your beverage cool.

Considerations when choosing infusion pitchers

Size

Consider the capacity of an infusion pitcher before making a purchase. They range in size from as little as a quart to a gallon. Be sure that the pitcher is large enough for the entire household but will also fit inside your fridge. If your fridge doesn't have a lot of space, look for slim models that'll fit inside the door. Be aware that some pitchers may be too tall for some refrigerator shelves.

Pitcher material

Infusion pitchers are typically made from plastic, and BPA-free models are widely offered. Glass infusion pitchers are also available, are naturally BPA-free, and have the benefit of not being porous so strong flavors won't linger. Though more eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, glass models can break when dropped.

Infuser rod

All infusion pitchers come with an infuser rod -- also known as a "core" -- which is a cylindrical, perforated basket that's placed inside the pitcher. The infuser rod holds the ingredients you choose to infuse.

Standard infusers feature medium-size holes and are perfect for infusing fruit or tea bags.

Loose tea infusers feature fine-mesh baskets to hold loose tea and keep the tea leaves from escaping into the water.

Ice cores aren't technically infusers but they occupy the same space in the pitcher and function to cool its contents without diluting the liquid like regular ice cubes do.

Features

Rapid cool

This feature -- also called "flash chill" -- allows for quick cooling of the infused water, even hot water. Often this is accomplished by adding ice or an ice core and then shaking the pitcher.

Nonslip handle

This feature is convenient for easy pouring and to avoid accidents, especially if children are using the pitcher. It's also a great feature for arthritic hands or if you have any grip issues.

No-spill lid

If you're planning on shaking your pitcher or taking it on outings like picnics, we recommend you purchase one with a no-spill lid that's sealed on the top, including its spout.

Removable infuser

Most infusion pitchers feature a removable infuser rod for easier filling, emptying, and cleaning. Removable infusers are also handy for making more space for liquids when you want to use the pitcher sans infuser.

Price

Depending on the number of additional features offered, infusion pitchers range in price between $15 and $35.

FAQ

Q. What kinds of fruit are popular to infuse?

A. Berries are the most popular fruit, but really you can use any fruit. Lemon and oranges are also commonly used. Try infusing mint and cucumbers to make "spa water" at home.

Q. Can I prepare hot drinks in an infusion pitcher?

A. You can, but be sure that your pitcher can safely hold hot water. For making iced tea, you want to use hot water to brew the tea (tea infuses slowly in cold water), so check that the infusion pitcher is labeled for "fruit and tea" before purchasing.

Infusion pitchers we recommend

Best of the best: Chef's Inspirations Three-Core Infusion Water Pitcher

Our take: A sturdy and comprehensive infusion pitcher that includes three infusion rods.

What we like: Comes with separate inserts for fruit, ice, and loose tea. Can be used with hot water. Narrow design fits on most fridge shelves. BPA-free.

What we dislike: Large pouring spout takes some getting used to.

Best bang for your buck: Primula's Today Shake and Infuse Pitcher

Our take: A no-frills durable and affordable infusion pitcher priced under $20.

What we like: Can be shaken to speed up infusion or chilling process. Features a no-spill, tight-fitting lid. BPA-free plastic. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: May be too tall for some refrigerator shelves.

Choice 3: Kitchen de Lujo's Glass Water Pitcher with Lid and Fruit Infuser Rod

Our take: A thermal shock-resistant glass pitcher featuring a BPA-free infuser rod.

What we like: Sleek, attractive design fits in a fridge door. Standard infuser works with a range of ingredients. Mid-range price.

What we dislike: Spout's strainer can be slow to pour.

