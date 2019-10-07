The best infrared therapy lamp

Dealing with chronic pain or ailments can be frustrating when medications aren't providing relief. Many consumers are turning to alternative treatments when prescriptions just aren't cutting it anymore. Infrared therapy lamps are non-pharmaceutical and non-invasive treatments that safely provide pain relief.

When choosing an infrared lamp, you want to be sure to pick one that emits the correct wavelength of light, or your investment will be a waste. This shopping guide contains all the information you need to make the right purchase. We've also included our top product recommendations, like the highly rated Beurer North America Infrared Heat Lamp for Muscle Pain and Cold Relief, a compact model designed to relieve congestion as well as aches and pains.

What is an infrared therapy lamp?

Infrared (IR) therapy lamps are devices that plug into an electrical outlet, just like traditional lamps, and they emit a certain wavelength of light that is able to safely penetrate the skin. Clinical studies show that wavelengths between 630 and 680 nanometers (nm), and 800 and 880 nm are the most effective infrared wavelengths, so we recommend a lamp that provides those wavelengths for best results.

Infrared lamps radiate gentle heat and red light; though their therapeutic benefits depend on each lamp's ability to penetrate tissue and bones, which affects your body on a cellular level. Infrared radiation can increase the healing speed of injuries and wounds, and users may experience reduction in inflammation, fibromyalgia symptoms, neuropathy, arthritis pain, and other chronic pain issues.

Considerations when choosing infrared therapy lamps

Styles

Tripod

This style resembles a floor lamp and often features wheels on its base, making it easy to maneuver around the house. Other adjustable features make this style lamp easy to focus the light on specific regions of the body.

Light panel

This type doesn't resemble a traditional lamp. Instead it features a flat square or rectangular panel that radiates the infrared light. These provide the largest surface areas for treatment; however, the panel can be difficult to position and target a specific area.

Desk

Desk-style infrared therapy lamps look like regular desk lamps and are designed for tabletops. They are smaller than the tripod and light-panel styles, but they are easy to angle and focus on a small region, like a wrist or knee.

Handheld

This flashlight-like device provides the smallest exposure of infrared light of all the types, making it highly portable and travel-friendly. Because you can hold it in your hand, it has the most targeted focus of all the styles.

Features

Cordless

The majority of IR lamps have to be plugged in to operate, but there are some models that run on batteries, like handheld ones. Of these cordless models, some use rechargeable batteries while others rely on disposable ones.

Timer

It's helpful to select a model that features a timer to keep track of the recommended treatment length, so you don't use the light for too long. Some lamps feature an auto-shutoff, which automatically turns off the unit when the timer runs out.

Price

Depending on its size and features, an infrared therapy lamp can cost anywhere between $30 and $360.

FAQ

Q. What safety precautions should I take when using an infrared therapy lamp?

A. First off, always consult with a doctor before using an infrared lamp, especially for treatment of injuries or conditions. Keep the lamp a safe distance from your skin, at least 12 to 16 inches away. Lastly, don't apply creams, oils, or other emollients to your skin before use; this will increase the likelihood of burns.

Q. Do infrared therapy lamps hurt?

A. They shouldn't when used at the recommended distance. The heat they emit is gentle. Though it may make your skin temporarily red, it shouldn't hurt at all. Be sure to check the manufacturer's directions; not all lamps are designed to be used on bare skin.

Infrared therapy lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Beurer North America's Infrared Heat Lamp for Muscle Pain and Cold Relief

Our take: A highly effective and highly rated panel-style lamp, featuring short- to mid- infrared wavelengths.

What we like: Compact size perfect for targeted body parts. Relieves common cold symptoms like congestion. Ceramic glass heats evenly, and the unit is quite adjustable.

What we dislike: Replacement bulbs are pricey.

Best bang for your buck: CHOICEMED's Infrared Light Heat Lamp

Our take: Large panel-style IR lamp for in-home pain relief.

What we like: Tilts easily for better positioning. Timer keeps count of 15-minute treatment intervals. 100% UV safe. Relieves stiff joints and back pain.

What we dislike: Becomes extremely hot, and takes time to cool down between sessions.

Choice 3: Silverfox's Infrared Heat Lamp with Floor Stand

Our take: A floor-lamp style infrared heat lamp that can treat hard-to-reach areas.

What we like: Standing lamp can target back and shoulders easily. Caster wheels attached to lamp's bottom for easy positioning. Bulb has protective shield.

What we dislike: May not block UV rays.

