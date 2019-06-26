The best inflatable pool

Nothing beats the heat and humidity like a dip in your very own swimming pool. If you don't have a spare $15,000 hiding between your couch cushions, you might feel like you'll never get to enjoy that experience. Fortunately, it's now easier than ever to purchase your own inflatable swimming pool and have it delivered right to your front door.

Inflatable pools bring the joy of pool ownership to the masses. If you and your family want to be able to cool off in the comfort of your own yard, then don't miss our picks for the best inflatable pools, including our top choice, the Sable Giant Family Swim Rectangular Pool.

Considerations when choosing inflatable pools

Size

The most basic factor to consider when choosing an inflatable pool is size. You'll need to think both about the number of people you want to fit in the pool as well as the space it will take up in your yard. In addition to the width and breadth of the pool, make note of the depth as well.

Material

Inflatable pools come in a few different materials. The ones made with a few layers of PVC and rubber are the most durable. If you want an inflatable pool that will last longer than the next heat wave, then opt for a PVC/rubber composite.

Shape

The shape of the pool impacts how you're able to use it. While most incorporate a rounded design, rectangular pools can be easily found as well. The shape of your inflatable pool will be partially dictated by the space that you have available for pool placement.

Features

Kids activities

Some inflatable pools come equipped with an assortment of fun things to do for the kids. Slides, water sprayers, and volleyball nets are just a few of the inflatable pool extras that will have you saying "stop splashing me, kids!" all summer long.

Filter pump

Some of the largest inflatable pools also include a filter pump. Using the pump will help keep the water in your pool clean and clear, ridding it of any dirt or other contaminants. Although not a requirement, having such a filter makes the inflatable pool experience more pleasing.

Sun shade

A few inflatable pools come complete with an inflatable sun shade to go over the top of the pool. This is a useful feature for those who want to keep the water in their pool cool or want to keep from getting burned by an afternoon in the sun. Keep in mind that an inflatable sun shade will add time to your setup.

Inflatable pool prices

Inexpensive PVC pools will cost you in the range of $10 to $50. If you want to spend a little extra, you can get a more durable option between $50 and $175. Top-of-the-line, large inflatable pools cost from $175 to $410. These pools will be made of the highest quality PVC and rubber and will be the most durable of any category.

FAQ

Q. Does it take a long time to set up an inflatable pool?

A. That depends on the size of your pool. As a general rule, you will probably spend between 20 minutes to an hour inflating the pool, depending on the size. Also depending on the size, you might spend anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to completely fill it with water.

Q. Can I leave the water in my inflatable pool for a long time?

A. If you have a large pool that comes with a filter, then you should be able to keep water in it for as long as you wish. This is, of course, assuming you treat the water with chlorine. If you have a small inflatable pool that doesn't come with a filter, then you should probably empty it every time you finish using it.

Inflatable pools we recommend

Best of the best: Sable Giant Family Swim Rectangular Pool

Our take: As big as it is durable, this inflatable pool does not disappoint.

What we like: The three separate air chambers make this inflatable pool durable and stable.

What we dislike: Price is higher than some customers are willing to spend.

Best bang for your buck: Intex Swim Center Paradise

Our take: Size, durability, and price all hit the sweet spot for the perfect pool.

What we like: Because it has two air chambers with separate valves, inflation is quick and easy.

What we dislike: The drain plug is not sturdy and can leak.

Choice 3: Intex Inflatable Swim Center Family Lounge Pool

Our take: Space for everyone in the family when the weather is hot.

What we like: The seats with backrests makes this model popular with parents and kids alike.

What we dislike: The walls can be somewhat flimsy, allowing water to escape.

