The best inflatable outdoor projector screen

There is certainly something special about sitting outside on a warm evening under the stars and taking in a movie. All you need is a projector, a screen, and the right film.

Inflatable outdoor projector screens offer immense size, support, and convenience for all your outdoor viewing excursions.They use fans or air pumps to fill up the frame and stay erect; a screen is attached to the frame. They also come with their own means of support, but often some extra grounding is required. Our guide will detail the possibilities, including our favorite pick from Open Air Cinema, whose 16-foot screen is large enough for hundreds to see.

Considerations when choosing inflatable outdoor projector screens

Stability

Making sure you get your outdoor projector screen set up -- and that it stays up -- is the most important part of enjoying your night. Wind can quickly ruin an evening's proceedings, which means stability is paramount. Outdoor inflatable projector screens are designed to be both large and lightweight; therefore, wind can easily take them down. Pegs, stakes, and ropes are among the tools needed, most of which come with the screen. Consider adding extra weight and positioning the screen strategically away from the wind, if possible.

Size

Consider how much room you have and how many people may be watching. Larger screens allow for a bigger audience, but it also requires more space to set up. A 16' screen is among the largest, while a 6' screen works well for backyards and patios for a small group of friends or family. Smaller ones may be able to be used indoors, too.

Space

Similarly, consider where you want to put the screen. You'll need a flat, stable surface where there will be no trees in the way or ambient light to distort the projection. If you're using stakes, you won't be able to set up on pavement. Think about your viewing area, too. How will seats be staggered, and will everyone be able to see the screen?

Projector

The other important component to a successful outdoor movie experience is a projector. A variety of factors go into buying one -- size, power source, quality, lumens -- but make sure it's compatible with your projector screen. You don't want a projector that isn't big enough to cast a quality image on the entire screen.

Features

Rear projection

Screens that have the same material on both sides allow for rear projection. That means you can set up a projector behind the screen to cast the film. This saves room in front of the screen and prevents any viewers from blocking the image. Just keep in mind the image will be flipped for the audience -- you won't be able to read any text.

Extra Stability

It's worth emphasizing again how important stability is. As a result, some manufacturers will include extra tethers, hooks, stakes, and other accessories to keep the screen in place. This may include ropes to secure to the top of the screen, as well as weights to keep the base in place. Even if the screen doesn't tip over, it just takes a gust to cause sway, ruining the viewing experience.

Price

Inflatable projectors are an investment, as most will run between $200 and $300 in price. Some smaller-sized screens may cost a bit less, while larger, more stable options can cost more. Keep in mind the extra cost for a projector.

FAQ

Q. Are inflatable outdoor projector screens weather-resistant?

A. Most screens can withstand a bit of rain, as well as dirt and debris -- however, your projector may not be water-resistant. Wind is the biggest factor, though. While most companies will boast wind resistance up to a certain speed, keep in mind sporadic, intense wind gusts may be a problem.

Q. How do I clean the screen?

A. After an evening of use, your screen may accumulate dust, dirt, and even bugs. Most screens can easily be cleaned with a damp cloth using warm water and soap. Some may even be machine washable.

Inflatable outdoor projector screens we recommend

Best of the best: Open Air Cinema's 16' Outdoor Projector Screen

Our take: Quality, commercial-size outdoor inflatable projector screen for events and gatherings of up to 1,000 viewers.

What we like: Big screen allows for hundreds to watch easily. Withstands some wind even though light in weight.

What we dislike: Requires two people to erect. Very high cost.

Best bang for your buck: Vivohome's 17' Inflatable Projector Screen

Our take: Well-priced, sizable inflatable outdoor projector screen that's easy to fill and set up.

What we like: Durable screen has a long lifespan. Purchase comes with pump, storage bags, and setup accessories.

What we dislike: Some stability issues in windy weather.

Choice 3: Holiday Styling's Inflatable Mini Projector Screen

Our take: Economically sized screen ideal for small gatherings that works both outside and indoors.

What we like: Low price. Easy to store, wash, move, set up, and take down. Front and rear projection.

What we dislike: Fan may be noisy and inconvenient.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.