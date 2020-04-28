Even if you're a strong swimmer, when you're engaged in any activity on the water, you need to be wearing a life jacket. Unfortunately, many people don't wear their foam-filled life jacket. Studies have shown, however, that individuals are more inclined to wear a more comfortable inflatable life jacket.

The best inflatable life jacket fits well and is activated automatically upon immersion in water or is easily triggered by a rip cord. We like the Onyx A-24 In-Sight Automatic Inflatable Life Jacket because it includes a backup emergency oral inflation device. If you'd like to learn more about this model or the features to look for in other inflatable life jackets, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing inflatable life jackets

Inflation method

Compressed air: An inflatable life jacket that uses compressed air is a single-use item triggered by pulling a handle or rip cord to quickly inflate the vest. Some models feature automatic inflation upon immersion in water, but these types of inflatable life jackets are triggered by any substantial amount of water, not just immersion. A higher-end model may also factor in water pressure before triggering to help prevent premature inflation.

Oral inflation: With this type of inflatable life jacket, the wearer uses a small tube that's typically located on the upper left chest region of the vest to manually inflate it. The action is similar to blowing up a balloon and should only require 15 seconds at most. It's important to note that an inflatable life jacket that only features oral inflation does not meet U.S. Coast Guard-approved requirements.

Comfort

Look for an inflatable life jacket that's comfortable and offers freedom of movement yet fastens securely with pinch-free buckles.

Features

Materials

Your inflatable life jacket must be manufactured using durable, tear-resistant materials, such as polyester or nylon.

Color

The color of your inflatable life jacket is much more than a stylistic statement. Something vibrant is useful so you can be easily identified in the water.

Pockets

If you want to protect small personal items, look for an inflatable life jacket with watertight pockets.

Price

Inflatable life jackets that feature oral inflation only are available for $16 to $25. If you want an inflatable life jacket that uses compressed air, they run between $60 and $100. The most durable models also tend to feature auto-inflation and cost roughly $125 and up.

FAQ

Q. How long do compressed air cartridges last?

A. There should be a replacement date on the cartridge to let you know its maximum lifespan. If you can't find a date, most cartridges are good for 1 to 3 years. Also, all compressed air inflatable life jackets should have an indicator built in. If the indicator is green, the cartridge is still good; if it's registering red, it should not be used.

Q. Is there anything else I need to inspect before wearing an inflatable life jacket?

A. Before each use, make sure your inflatable life jacket is in good working order with no tears or visible damage. Roughly once each month, you should orally inflate your inflatable life jacket and let it sit overnight to make sure there are no leaks.

Inflatable life jackets we recommend

Best of the best: Onyx A-24 In-Sight Automatic Inflatable Life Jacket

Our take: An adult life jacket that automatically inflates when immersed in water.

What we like: Besides automatic inflation, this life jacket can be manually operated via rip cord or emergency oral inflation. The unit is manufactured using 400-denier rip-stop nylon and equipped with a window that shows whether the life jacket is properly armed or not.

What we dislike: Although automatic inflation is a lifesaver if you're unconscious, it can be prematurely triggered by weather or splashes.

Best bang for your buck: Lyuwpes Inflatable Snorkel Vest

Our take: An inflatable over-the-head life vest for adults weighing 80 to 220 pounds.

What we like: This model is designed so it can quickly be pulled over the head and fastened with pinch-free buckles. The conveniently located air valve allows for fast inflation (or deflation, if needed), and the entire unit compresses down to a compact size for ease of transport.

What we dislike: Some users find the over-the-head (horse collar) design to be less comfortable than a more traditional vest.

Choice 3: Rrtizan's Adult Inflatable Life Jacket

Our take: A zip-up inflatable life jacket that's suitable for adults weighing 80 to 220 pounds.

What we like: This life jacket slips on, zips up, and buckles, making it easy to put on and secure. The breathable mesh on the back helps make this model more comfortable to wear. The life jacket can be fully inflated in about 10 seconds.

What we dislike: This life jacket does not feature a crotch strap, which some users say makes it feel a little less secure.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.