The best induction range

Induction ranges use electromagnetic technology to quickly heat food and give you excellent temperature control. Though they can be pricey, it's a small trade-off for the power and convenience of induction ranges. Because of that they're gradually gaining popularity.

This guide contains everything you need to know about induction ranges. We chose the GE Profile 5.3-cubic-foot Slide-In Smart Induction Range as our favorite model out there. This induction range looks great, performs exceptionally, and has a range of excellent features.

Considerations when choosing induction ranges

Cooktop configuration

One of the fantastic benefits of induction ranges is that they can adjust to pans of various sizes, up to the maximum size of the element, so you don't need to worry about whether your pan is too large or too small for the burner. Some induction ranges still have a fairly conventional cooktop configuration, with four elements, each spanning about one-quarter of the cooktop. Others have one large element spanning the entire cooktop, so you can place a pot anywhere on the cooktop. This is great for extra-large or nonstandard cookware.

Slide-in vs. freestanding

Freestanding induction ranges have finished sides, so they can be positioned anywhere in the kitchen, even with no countertops surrounding them. They can, of course, fit into an appropriately sized gap, but the seam where the range meets the counter is difficult to clean, and food can become stuck down it. Slide-in induction ranges are designed exclusively to fit in a gap in your kitchen surfaces. The cooktop is raised slightly higher than the countertop to avoid having an awkward seam and to give a built-in appearance.

Width

The standard width of an induction range is 30 inches. You can find narrower slimline options for small kitchens as well as larger options for commercial use or for anyone who simply needs more cooking space. Measure the space where you intend to put your induction range before buying to ensure a correct fit.

Features

Self-cleaning oven

Induction ranges tend to have electric ovens paired with an induction cooktop. One useful feature is the self-cleaning function, which burns off built-up dirt at an extremely high temperature, so you don't need to do a manual clean.

Controls

Cheaper induction ranges tend to have simple dial controls, whereas high-end models are more likely to have touchpad controls. Some are also WiFi compatible and can be controlled via an app.

Finish

Induction stoves are available in all kinds of finishes, so you can find one that matches your other appliances.

Price

Induction ranges tend to be pricier than electric ranges and some gas ranges. Expect to pay anywhere between $1,000 and $4,000, depending on its size and the variety of features it has.

FAQ

Q. Why choose an induction range?

A. One of the main benefits of an induction range is how quickly they can heat food -- there's no waiting around for water to boil when your induction stove can make it happen in less than two minutes. Induction ranges also use less energy, which is better for the environment and saves you money. Induction cooktops also stay cool because the energy is transferred straight from the element to the pan, so you're less likely to burn yourself or melt a plastic utensil by accidentally setting it down on a still-hot cooktop.

Q. How can I tell if my cookware will work on my induction cooktop?

A. Because induction ranges use electromagnetic energy to heat pans, they only work with cookware that's magnetic. If in doubt, test your cookware with a magnet. If the magnet sticks to the base of your pan, it will work on an induction cooktop.

Induction ranges we recommend

Best of the best: GE Profile 5.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Smart Induction Range

Our take: This sleek slide-in model does everything you need an induction range to do, plus a whole lot more.

What we like: The powerful induction element can boil water in less than two minutes. Glide touch controls let you fine-tune temperature effortlessly. Excellent self-cleaning convection oven.

What we dislike: Can be too tall for some countertops.

Best bang for your buck: Frigidaire Gallery 5.4 cu. ft. Induction Range

Our take: If you're looking for a quality model at an affordable price, this one checks all the boxes.

What we like: Boils water in about 90 seconds. Melt-and-Hold function can hold sauces and delicate ingredients at a constant temperature without burning. Responsive and easy to control.

What we dislike: Auto-Sizing burner doesn't work with square pans.

Choice 3: Electrolux Wave-Touch 4.6 cu. ft. Induction Slide-In Range

Our take: This high-end induction range can hardly be faulted, but it does exceed many buyers' budgets.

What we like: Easy-to-use responsive controls. Adapts to different pan sizes. Boils water in just 90 seconds. Convection oven with conversion options for anyone used to cooking without convection.

What we dislike: Expensive. Some complaints of electrical issues and error codes.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.