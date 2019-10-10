The best induction burner

If you don't have the space for an induction cooktop or you simply can't afford to swap out your current oven, consider an induction burner.

What's all the fuss about induction cooking? It's faster and low energy, and the cooking surface does not heat up -- though it will heat your food very rapidly. Induction cooktops, like ceramic-style models, are also incredibly easy to wipe clean. Models vary in their settings, design, and number of burners.

Whether you're cooking for one or for several guests, there's a unit available that fits your needs. A model like our top pick, the Cuisinart Double Induction Cooktop, is an excellent alternative to a pricey induction range.

Considerations when choosing induction burners

Benefits of an induction burner

Induction burners heat up your pot or pan using electromagnets, which enables them to reach cooking temperatures rapidly.

They have several advantages over traditional stovetops. For starters, if your stovetop is regularly at capacity, an induction burner gives you extra space to work with. Their ability to heat up quickly makes them ideal for boiling water and cooking in general, so they are a great option for anyone who enjoys tea or needs to make meals quickly.

Induction burners seem a bit magical in that the cooking surface remains cool throughout the process. Because of this, they are a great appliance to have in warm climates since they do not radiate heat.

Little maintenance is required, and most units are small enough to easily tuck away. Induction burners are highly energy efficient and simply need a nearby outlet to operate.

Features

Multiple burners

While single burners are quite common, double burner units are also available. The advantage of a single burner is that it takes up minimal countertop space. A double burner, however, is better for cooking larger meals for multiple people.

Power

Verify the wattage of the appliance you're considering. A quality induction cooktop should provide at least 1,200 watts of power.

Settings

Induction burners vary most in their settings and modes. A unit with a customizable temperature setting allows for precise control over the cooking process, though many units simple have low, medium, and high settings. Induction burners with built-in timers are also ideal, especially models that can be set to up to 60 minutes.

You have the choice between induction burners with digital or manual controls. Regardless of the method of operation, be sure that the screen or text is clear and easy to read.

If you are looking for a two-burner model, make sure that the burners can be controlled individually.

Safety features

Many induction burners are capable of detecting whether or not there is a cooking vessel on their surface. An auto-shutoff feature turns off the machine if nothing is detected within a specific timeframe.

Units with a lock mechanism cannot be turned on when the function is selected. This is a must-have feature for those with children in their home.

Price

Induction burner pricing ranges between $50 and $270. Single-burner units typically cost up to $120, while double-burner units cost from $120 to $270.

FAQ

Q. What type of cookware can I use with my induction burner?

A. Cookware must be magnetic in order to be compatible with an induction cooking surface. This rules out any vessel made of ceramic, aluminum, copper, or glass. Opt for cookware made of stainless steel or cast iron if using an induction burner.

Q. Is it hard to clean an induction burner?

A. Not at all. Induction burners are easy to clean since food rarely gets burned onto the surface. To wipe away messes, be sure to unplug your unit first. Use a damp cloth or sponge to clean off the surface. If foods remain stuck, use a ceramic cooktop cleaner to tackle the mess. Never submerge your induction burner in water.

Induction burners we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisinart's Double Induction Cooktop

Our take: A top-quality induction burner that offers additional capacity in the form of two burners.

What we like: Has an auto-shutoff mechanism along with a built-in timer. Performs well enough to be used as a stovetop backup or alternative. Has individual power and temperature settings for each burner.

What we dislike: Expensive and has limited heat settings.

Best bang for your buck: Duxtop's 1,800-Watt Portable Induction Cooktop

Our take: A solid burner with an affordable price tag.

What we like: Great value. Offers ten temperature settings and a built-in timer. Also has an auto-shutoff safety feature.

What we dislike: Timer is adjustable in five-minute increments, so it's not very precise.

Choice 3: Fagor's 1,800-Watt Portable Induction Pro Cooktop

Our take: A sleek, high-quality single burner unit with a durable construction.

What we like: Choose from eight quick-cook settings on this quick-heating burner, including rapid boil and sear. Also has an auto-shutoff safety feature.

What we dislike: Expensive.

