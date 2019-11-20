The best indoor/outdoor thermometer

When it comes to picking your wardrobe for the day, the biggest factor is the weather. It might look beautiful outside, but you won't realize it's only 20ºF until you open the door. If you have your own indoor/outdoor thermometer, however, you'll always know exactly how to dress.

Of course, the best indoor/outdoor thermometers will provide more information than the current temperature. For instance our top pick, the Ambient Weather Advanced Wireless Color Forecast Station, can predict what the weather will be like tomorrow, which is one of the reasons it's our favorite. If you'd like to learn more about this and other quality indoor/outdoor thermometers, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing indoor/outdoor thermometers

Range and reliability

Although some units boast an incredible range, usually that is measured under optimal conditions in an open space. Some models have trouble transmitting a little distance, only as far as the other side of a solid wall. If you constantly lose the outdoor sensor's signal or you have to place the indoor unit in an inconvenient location so the signal can reach, you will not be happy with your purchase.

Large display

If you can't easily read your indoor monitoring unit from across the room, it won't be long before you start neglecting it and eventually forget about it altogether. A large (and colorful, if desired) display with graphics is best.

Features

Additional measurements

Besides temperature, you can purchase an indoor/outdoor thermometer that measures humidity, tells you the phase of the moon, measures wind speed, and more. Some can even predict the upcoming weather with a great deal of accuracy. If you want more than temperature, look for a model with these additional capabilities:

Memory: Some indoor/outdoor thermometers feature a built-in memory, so you can track temperature highs and lows. If this is of interest to you, look for a model that can do this.

Time and date: Because you will likely be checking your indoor/outdoor thermometer every morning, having one that also displays the time and date can come in handy.

Power: Most indoor/outdoor thermometers are powered by batteries. If you'd prefer an indoor unit that can be plugged in, those are available too.

Price

You can find a quality indoor/outdoor thermometer for less than $40. Although these models may be rather basic, they usually work just as well as the high-priced models. If you'd like bells and whistles, such as memory, forecasting, and a color display, you will need to spend $40 to $100. Weather stations, on the other hand, offer far more options of data collecting and typically cost more than $100.

FAQ

Q. Are there any guidelines I need to follow about where to place the outdoor sensor?

A. You will receive inaccurate readings if the outdoor sensor is placed in direct sunlight. If your unit also measures humidity, it should be positioned at least 50 feet away from large bodies of water.

Q. My two units won't connect, but I know they are close enough. What am I doing wrong?

A. There can be specific directions on indoor/outdoor thermometers that include such seemingly insignificant procedures as which unit receives new batteries first. Be sure you follow all directions exactly, otherwise your units may not sync.

Indoor/outdoor thermometers we recommend

Best of the best: Ambient Weather's Advanced Wireless Color Forecast Station

Our take: A wireless weather station that offers a number of features including 24- to 48-hour forecasting.

What we like: This handy, reliable, and affordable model is accurate and offers a wireless distance of approximately 100 feet. This model measures temperature and humidity, which can be read on both the indoor and outdoor modules. Additionally, it features a barometric pressure trend arrow, moon phase, and an atomic clock.

What we dislike: Occasionally, there can be issues requiring the indoor and outdoor units to be reconnected.

Best bang for your buck: ThermoPro's Digital Hygrometer

Our take: A no-frills affordably priced unit that measures temperature and humidity.

What we like: Under optimum conditions, this unit has a 200-foot range, and it can be placed on a tabletop or mounted on a wall, depending on your preference. The display is large and easy to read while the trending arrows let you know which way the temperature and humidity are moving.

What we dislike: This unit may not be as durable as some of the high-priced models.

Choice 3: Oregon Scientific's Advanced Wireless Weather Station with Atomic Time

Our take: A versatile weather unit that includes a number of convenient features.

What we like: This model measures temperature and humidity. It also has a clock and a calendar along with a graphic display for moon phase and weather. The ice alert helps keep you aware of frost and potentially hazardous weather conditions.

What we dislike: This unit is a little bit pricier than comparable models.

