Best indoor toys for bored kids

Keeping kids entertained is an ongoing challenge.

And with summer nearing its end and days getting shorter, kids will be spending even more time inside, meaning it's time to find some indoor toys and activities to keep them occupied.

We've found indoor toys for all types of kids, whether you've got a STEM enthusiast, a gamer, or a budding artist.

Take a look at this roundup of options that will keep your kids entertained and out of your hair.

Best indoor toys for creative kids

"Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs": $17.99 at Amazon

Kids with an interest in culinary arts will have fun working their way through this 100-recipe book. Written by America's Test Kitchen, it's kid-friendly with full-color images and simple instructions.

"Animation Lab for Kids": $15.62 at Amazon

Children can dive into the animation process with this book that covers everything from storytelling to stagecraft. It's process-oriented, so kids are able to complete small-scale video projects as they learn new techniques.

Klutz Make Clay Charms Kit: $17.10 at Amazon (was $21.99)

With this set, kids can create clay charms for bracelets or design a collection of miniature figurines. The 60-page instructional book is easy to follow, and it comes with clay in nine vibrant colors as well as jewelry pieces.

Lit Energy Portable LED Light Box Tracer: $23.99 at Amazon

This LED light box tracer is the perfect pick for creative kids that enjoy tracing, sketching, drawing, or calligraphy. The light box is ultra-slim, so it's easy for kids to bring along for trips, too.

Hercules DJ Party Set: $129.99 at Amazon

Is your child a music lover? Let them have fun working this DJ deck to create playlists or new beats. The set comes with DJ headphones and LED bracelets that light up to the beat of the music.

Best indoor toys for active kids

FITDECK Exercise Playing Cards: $5.99 at Amazon (was $16.99)

If your kids are antsy, let them shake off extra energy by diving into this deck of exercise cards. From inchworm crawling to star jumps, these challenges will keep busybodies occupied (and can provide a nice break in the workday for parents).

GoSports Putt-Thru Croquet Game: $29.99 at Amazon

Are your kids getting into the swing of golfing? They'll love bringing their short game indoors with this mini putt-through set. It comes with nine gates that can be set up anywhere, indoors or outdoors.

National Geographic Balance Stepping Stones: $49.99 at Amazon

This award-winning toy remains one of our favorites for its unique approach to helping young kids develop balance and coordination. They'll have a blast jumping on these squishy platforms, which can be used with the FITDECK cards in certain challenges.

Playz Crawl Tunnel and Ball Pit Set: $59.95 at Amazon (was $79.95)

Kids will have a blast crawling between two tunnels and three pits in this home ball pit set. While you still need to purchase balls separately, it's worth the investment for a fun indoor playground option.

Best educational toys for young kids

Skillmatics Educational Game: Animal Planet Guess in 10: $13.99 at Amazon

Keep skills sharp with this animal-inspired guessing game for two to six players. Games are short and cards are full-color, so it's easy for kids (and adults) to stay engaged. There are also five other themes available, like Inspiring Professions or World of Sports.

Jasonwell Aqua Magic Doodle Mat: $21.99 at Amazon

Looking for a fun way to help kids flex their handwriting skills? This jumbo water doodle mat is plenty of fun for open-ended play, and it doubles as an educational tool with its alphabet frame and stencil set. It's also eco-friendly and non-toxic thanks to a water-activated pen.

Square Panda Multisensory Phonics Playset: $34.65 at Amazon

This sensory learning playset works with iPads and iPhones. Kids ages two to eight can develop their math and reading skills with 11 learning games that incorporate oversized letter tiles for a tactile learning experience.

Best STEM toys for kids

ToyVelt Dinosaur-Take-Apart Set: $25.97 at Amazon

This 218-piece set lets kids assemble six diminutive dinos with tiny tools. The set comes in a transparent carry case, and all ABS plastic pieces are BPA-free, non-toxic, and skin-safe, so parents can feel good about them.

Bitsbox Coding Subscription: $28.45 at Amazon

Look forward to new projects every month when you sign up for Bitsbox, a coding subscription service for kids. Geared toward ages six to 12, it teaches kids to make video games, simulations, and even apps. The boxes come with "Grownup Guides" so you can join the fun.

Snap Circuits LIGHT Electronics Exploration Kit: $64.27 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Children can bring electronics to life with this light-themed Snap Circuits set that builds over 175 projects. The set lets kids plug circuits into smartphones and tablets so they can see exactly how circuits react.

Omano JuniorScope Microscope: $89 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Kids get to take a closer look at the wondrous world around them with this junior microscope set. It comes with an exciting adventure guide, in which kids learn to use the three-magnification microscope by performing experiments. It's a must-have for young science lovers.

Best indoor toys for gamer kids

"Snowrunner" for PS4, Xbox One, and PC: $41.88 at Amazon (was $49.99)

If your kids love trucks, let them try their hand at driving big rigs in this thrilling new game. They'll need to keep calm while they traverse challenging terrain to make deliveries on time, tow fellow truckers, or complete other seemingly impossible logistics missions.

"Paper Mario: The Origami King" for Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Amazon

July's hottest release arrives with accolades from those who loved "Paper Mario" games of the past. Join Mario and his pal Olivia as they battle the Folded Soldiers to save Princess Peach (yes, again) from King Olly's castle. Kids will love the quick-witted humor of this motley crew of characters.

Best puzzle games for kids

Winning Moves Rubik's Cube: $10.99 at Amazon (was $12.99)

Thanks to live-streaming and social media, Rubik's Cubes have undergone a total revival. With 43 quintillion possible moves -- it's a real number, or so they say -- it's one of those toys that can be enjoyed for hours on end.

Ravensburger 3D Earth Jigsaw Puzzle: $34.61 at Amazon (was $49.99)

If kids have had their fill of 2D puzzles this year, invite them to try their hand at this 540-piece 3D Earth Jigsaw Puzzle. Pieces are made of ultra-sturdy plastic that hold together without glue. Once kids fully assemble the globe, display their achievement on the included metal stand.

LEGO Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Kit: $99.95 at Amazon

Older kids will love this year's brand-new LEGO Creator set featuring a Harley Fat Boy. The amount of detail has blown away LEGO enthusiasts, especially the moving pistons of its Milwaukee-Eight engine.

