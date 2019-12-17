The best indoor herb garden

Are you an herb aficionado or garnish lover? Add fresh herbs to every meal by investing in an indoor herb garden.

Sometimes you can't make it to the store, or an outdoor garden simply isn't in the cards. An indoor herb garden is a convenient and cost-effective solution. Not only are all your ingredients on hand in a pinch, but also you'll have attractive greenery enlivening your kitchen or windowsill. It's so easy to grow an indoor herb garden, that some children even have their own.

If you think the idea of having an indoor herb garden is growing on you, then take a peek at our buying guide. We're including our top choice, the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden, which can grow nine plants at once.

Considerations when choosing indoor herb gardens

Types

Indoor herb planters

Indoor herb planters are simply pots or planters that house your garden. They don't come with any starter accessories, so you'll need to buy seeds and soil separately.

Indoor herb garden starter kits

If you want to begin gardening as soon as you open the package, choose an indoor herb garden starter kit. Basic kits come with planters, seeds, and soil, whereas deluxe sets come with watering jugs and larger seed assortments.

LED indoor herb gardens

If you're dealing with low-light conditions in your home, an LED indoor herb garden is your best bet. LED indoor herb gardens are either hydroponic or use soil. They come with an LED lamp typically attached to a planter; though, only select kits come with seeds.

Size and capacity

The size of your pot or planter determines how many herbs you can grow at once. Certain planters only accommodate a single plant at a time, whereas trough-style planters have room for several plants. In LED herb gardens, there are often dedicated spaces to house individual plants.

Growing medium

You can grow herbs in soil as you would outside; though, there are other growing mediums worth considering. Hydroponic LED herb gardens don't require soil, and they are considered a sanitary and mess-free option for kitchen growing. There are also soil alternatives, such as coconut coir, which are also successful growing mediums.

Lighting options

Natural light

If you intend to use natural light to grow your indoor herb garden, planters must be placed in window sills or areas in your home that receive quite a bit of sunlight. You may also need to rotate planters regularly, so plants thrive equally.

LED light

LED light mimics sunlight, so you can place your herb garden virtually anywhere in your home. They're a convenient solution if you don't have an available window or area with adequate sunlight exposure.

Controls

LED herb gardens may come with a range of controls, including timers, sensors, and even watering mechanisms. Automatic features like these turn high-tech gardens into low-maintenance hobbies, so all you have to do is plug them in and watch herbs grow.

Price

Simple potted herb gardens cost $50 or less, and indoor garden starter kits cost between $20 and $40. If you'd like an LED indoor garden, expect to spend about $45. Automatic hydroponic gardens cost between $100 and $300.

FAQ

Q. Which indoor herb gardens are best for children?

A. If you'd like to cultivate basic gardening skills, choose a basic starter kit. They'll learn how to arrange seeds in soil, water plants, and commit to caring for them as they grow.

Q. What happens to my indoor LED herb garden if we lose power?

A. It shouldn't affect your herbs too much. Simply move the planter into sunlight, so they don't lose out on light for the time being, and water them if necessary. Return to automated maintenance when power is back on.

Indoor herb gardens we recommend

Best of the best: AeroGarden's Bounty Indoor Garden

Our take: This LED hydroponics system makes everyone feel like an herb-growing pro.

What we like: Grows nine plants at a time. User-friendly LCD screen provides readings, and lets you know when it's time for water and nutrients.

What we dislike: Pricey choice compared to others.

Best bang for your buck: Walford Home's Farmhouse Flower Pot and Tray Set

Our take: Rustic design in galvanized steel pots in matching windowsill tray.

What we like: Weather-resistant set equipped with protective pads on the bottom of the tray.

What we dislike: A bit small if you intend to grow an assortment of herbs or flowers.

Choice 3: Window Garden's Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub

Our take: Use this attractive and affordable hydroponics unit indoors or outdoors.

What we like: Self-watering kit comes with six quarts of Fiber Soil. Successful design for thriving herbs with nifty water-level indicator.

What we dislike: You'll need to purchase fertilizer separately, so budget accordingly.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.