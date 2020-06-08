The best immunity boosting multivitamin

Nobody likes getting sick, so if you could take a tablet every day to reduce the chance, you'd probably take it. Immunity boosting multivitamins aren't miracle cures, but studies suggest that those with good nutrition get ill less often and less severely.

This guide contains the information you need to select the best immunity boosting multivitamins. We've also included a few recommendations at the end, such as our top choice, Nature's Way SystemWell Ultimate Immunity Multi-System Defense, which contains vitamins, minerals, and herbs to support immune function.

Considerations when choosing immunity boosting multivitamins

Vitamin and mineral content

Immunity boosting multivitamins don't all contain the same range of vitamins and minerals, so you should check what you're getting when selecting one. The following vitamins and minerals play a part in healthy immune function: vitamins A, C, D, and E, folate, selenium, and zinc. Other vitamins and minerals may also help, but these are the main contenders.

Daily value

The daily value (DV) is also known as the recommended daily value (RDV) or recommended daily allowance (RDA). The DV is generally listed on vitamin bottles as a percentage of the recommended amount of a certain vitamin or mineral you need each day. For instance, if the DV of vitamin C is 90 milligrams and a multivitamin contains 180 milligrams, the DV percentage will be listed as 200%. This might seem like far too much vitamin C, but many vitamins and minerals can be safely consumed in quantities much higher than their RDV.

Some vitamins, however, are dangerous when taken in excessive quantities, but any legitimate vitamin manufacturer knows this and selects the dosage accordingly. For this reason, you shouldn't take more vitamin tablets than recommended or you might end up overdosing on one or more vitamins or minerals.

Features

Probiotics

Recent research suggests that there may be a greater link between gut health and immune health than ever thought possible, though scientists are still figuring it out. As such, multivitamins that include probiotics may be beneficial to the immune system.

Vegan

If you're vegan or vegetarian, choose either tablets or vegetarian capsules, since standard capsules contain gelatin. Vegans should check the type of vitamin D, because D2 is always vegan, where D3 generally isn't (unless otherwise stated).

Price

Multivitamins vary in price from around $5 to $50, depending on factors such as potency and package size. On average, expect to pay between $0.10 and $0.25 per tablet or capsule.

FAQ

Q. Do multivitamins really boost your immune system?

A. Saying that vitamins and minerals "boost" your immune system isn't really correct. The immune system's natural response to fighting viruses and bacterial infections is to increase your body temperature, produce mucus, and so on. If your immune system was actually boosted at all times, you'd feel constantly unwell.

What certain vitamins and minerals can do is play a part in the healthy functioning of your immune system so it's ready to see off viruses when the time comes. Some experts say you should be able to get all the vitamins and minerals you need through a healthy diet, but some studies suggest 92% of Americans are deficient in at least one vitamin or mineral, so increasing your intake with a multivitamin can't hurt.

Q. What might cause a weakened immune system?

A. While most healthy people have a strong immune system, there are certain conditions or treatments which affect immune response, such as Type 1 diabetes, HIV, inflammatory bowel disease, lupus, chemotherapy, and immunosuppressant medications that are taken post-organ transplant or by people with conditions that cause the immune system to attack the body. Immunity boosting multivitamins certainly won't reverse the effects of any of these diseases or treatments, but they can help with immune function in general.

Immunity boosting multivitamins we recommend

Best of the best: Nature's Way's SystemWell Ultimate Immunity Multi-System Defense

Our take: A carefully selected blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and spices that help the immune system.

What we like: Free from soy, dairy, and all yeast products. Large pack of 180 tablets. Claims to boost circulatory, digestive, and respiratory systems.

What we dislike: Would prefer higher levels of vitamin D.

Best bang for your buck: NOW Supplements' EcoGreen Multivitamin with Green Superfoods

Our take: These multivitamins are reasonably priced when you consider the range and quality of ingredients.

What we like: Contains standard vitamins and minerals plus "superfoods" that may improve immune function. Vegan capsules. Iron-free.

What we dislike: Either lacks or could have more of certain vitamins and minerals.

Choice 3: Immune Defence's Zinc Lozenges

Our take: Vegan lozenges containing high levels of immunity boosting zinc and vitamin C.

What we like: Contains rosehips, which are a source of vitamins A, C, and E. Great for use when you're sick as both zinc and vitamin C can reduce length of colds.

What we dislike: Some people don't like the anise flavor.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.