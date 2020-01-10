The best ILIFE robotic vacuums

Would you like to be able to clean without lifting a finger? With ILIFE robotic vacuums, low-maintenance and effective cleaning are one and the same. These intelligent devices are equipped with allergen filters, impressive battery life, and a sleek design to slide under furniture. Best of all, there are a variety of programmable features, including timers and boundaries to make cleaning even easier.

If you're in the market for a simple floor-cleaning solution, take a look at our buying guide on ILIFE robotic vacuums. Our top pick, ILIFE A6, automatically adapts its cleaning style to accommodate different floor types.

Considerations when choosing ILIFE robotic vacuums

Floor type

When it comes to ILIFE robotic vacuums, you should make your decision based on the type of floor you have. A-series models can clean carpeted floors. W-series models are designed to clean wood, linoleum, tile, or stone. The V-series, which is the most versatile, includes models capable of cleaning almost all surfaces. They also have wet and dry cleaning modes.

Low-profile design

Besides looking like cool little robots, ILIFE robotic vacuums have low profiles to get to hard-to-reach spots. It's never been easier to clean under beds, dressers, or tables -- with no furniture moving required.

Dustbin

Depending on the size of your ILIFE robotic vacuum, the dustbin can hold up to 750 milliliters of debris. Larger-capacity models tend to be more expensive, though they require emptying less often.

Wheels

To traverse various floor types with ease, ILIFE robotic vacuums have patented RoadRover wheels. They won't get caught or stutter, even when transitioning between floor types as they travel from room to room.

Battery and auto-charging

The battery life of ILIFE robotic vacuums can be as long as 140 minutes. When the battery runs low, the device returns to its charging station. Once restored, the vacuum continues cleaning.

Features

Navigation

High-end models are equipped with panoramic navigation and route-planning technology. This makes cleaning more efficient, as they don't go over areas they've already cleaned. It also aids in navigating obstacles such as stairs and furniture.

Voice feedback

Need a status update? Many ILIFE robotic vacuums alert you once cleaning is completed, or if there are any operational issues like clogging or getting stuck.

Scheduling

Most ILIFE robotic vacuums allow for scheduling, which means you can program cleaning and leave it at that. You can change scheduling settings at any time or set it up for a whole week of cleaning.

I-dropping technology

Mop-enabled models come with i-dropping technology, which only drips water while mopping is in progress. This controls how much and when water is dispensed, which prevents unsafe pooling and excess moisture.

Water tank

Mop-enabled models have water tanks that are designed to flow only when the vacuum is in motion. This convenient feature means water won't pool while the device is idle.

Electrowall

If you'd like to limit your ILIFE robotic vacuum's access in certain areas, choose a model with Electrowall technology. This is especially helpful if you want to avoid pets or rooms with sleeping babies.

Price

Entry-level ILIFE robotic vacuums cost around $140, though they might be limited to wood or tile surfaces. Spend closer to $200 and $250 and you can pick up a well-rounded model. For around $300, you can get all the bells and whistles ILIFE has to offer.

FAQ

Q. My home has two stories. Should I invest in two ILIFE robotic vacuums?

A. You could if you feel it's more convenient for you. Otherwise, simply carry your device upstairs or downstairs when it's time for cleaning.

Q. How effective are ILIFE robotic vacuums at picking up pet hair?

A. Generally, all models are effective at picking it up. With that said, it can be harder to extract pet hair from thick carpets, as it's often pushed deeper into fibers from foot traffic.

ILIFE robotic vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: ILIFE A6

Our take: Well-rounded model with multi-surface capabilities. Popular for first-time robotic vacuum owners.

What we like: Effortlessly vacuums low-pile carpets, tile, and wood floors. Equipped with boundary definer.

What we dislike: Filter placement sometimes causes clogging.

Best bang for your buck: ILIFE V5s

Our take: Affordable entry-level model intended for use on non-carpeted surfaces.

What we like: Tackles pet hair, dust, crumbs, and more. Even handles stains with a mopping function.

What we dislike: Can't be used for carpets, so best for mostly wood- and tile-floored homes.

Choice 3: ILIFE A4s

Our take: Capable, affordable, and versatile. Solid choice for homes with various surfaces.

What we like: No trouble vacuuming thick carpets and is gentle on hardwood floors. Bonus points for quiet operation.

What we dislike: Some rugs and certain carpets can be challenging to vacuum.

