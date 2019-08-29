The best iced tea maker

No summer gathering is complete without a pitcher of iced tea. But making it the traditional way takes time, focus, and an available stove burner -- three things you might not have when you're preparing for a crowd.

An iced tea maker can take the job of preparing beverages off of your plate, freeing you up for other tasks or enabling you to just relax. Manual or electric, bagged or loose-leaf, there's a machine for every kitchen. Our top pick, the Nostalgia Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Brewing System, quickly brews as much as three quarts of tea, and it even lets you pick the strength.

Considerations when choosing iced tea makers

Electric vs. manual

Electric iced tea makers work similarly to coffee makers. They drip hot water over a brewing basket, filled with tea bags or leaves, into a carafe. Some models have options for chilling, adding timers, adjusting brew strength, and more. If you need an iced tea in a hurry or in large quantities, an electric model is probably a better choice. However, they will use more counter space, and they require outlet access.

Manual iced tea makers, on the other hand, usually take a little longer to brew. To use it, you put your tea in an infuser basket that rests inside the carafe. Many models let you chill your tea quickly if necessary, but this method really lends itself well to cold-brewing. Because there are few moving parts, manual iced tea makers are usually compact and inexpensive. But their simple designs mean you don't have a lot of adjustability or options.

Capacity

Most iced tea makers produce between one and three quarts of iced tea at a time. If you have a small household or are the only tea drinker, opt for smaller models that will use less cabinet, counter, and refrigerator space. If you entertain frequently though, you won't regret purchasing a two- or three-quart unit.

Features

Glass vs. plastic

Glass tea carafes keep your tea chilled longer when serving and provide a better presentation. They're heavier, though, and are more prone to breaking when dropped. Lightweight plastic jugs are easier to carry, but they're not as attractive as glass carafes.

A removable brewing basket and filter will make your iced tea maker easier to clean.

Electric tea makers with automatic shut-off options power down once brewing is complete, which saves energy and prevents overheating accidents.

Price

If you're looking for a deal, manual iced tea makers cost between $10 and $30. If convenience is your concern, look for electric iced tea makers, which are usually priced between $20 and $70.

FAQ

Q. Should I use loose leaf or tea bags in an iced tea maker?

A. It depends upon the model you choose. Some iced tea makers work only with loose leaf tea; others require tea bags. A number can brew both. Generally, manual iced tea makers can use either because the leaves rest in the water in the infuser basket. Electric models may be more finicky because the water must drip over the leaves to brew. Check your specific model to be sure.

Q. When do I add sugar to make sweet tea?

A. Iced tea drinkers fall into one of two camps -- sweetened and unsweetened -- and there's no middle ground. Most iced tea makers automatically make unsweetened tea and have no step for adding sugar. A handful allow you to insert sugar in the brewing basket, and others include a chamber dedicated to sugar. Otherwise, you can add sugar to the carafe before pouring hot water, in both electric and manual brewers. Sugar does not mix well into chilled tea.

Iced tea makers we recommend

Best of the best: Nostalgia Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Brewing System

Our take: Delivers unsurpassed flavor, thanks to its shower-head water distribution and variable strength settings. And looks great on your counter to boot.

What we like: Works with loose leaf, tea bags, and coffee. Makes as much as three quarts. Tri-position lid gives you pouring options.

What we dislike: The thin glass jug must be handled with care.

Best bang for your buck: Takeya Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker

Our take: Options for hot and cold brewing as well as quick cooling, make this manual machine an even better deal.

What we like: Chills freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds. Infusing technique works with both tea bags and loose leaf.

What we dislike: Seems small; although it states it makes two quarts of tea.

Choice 3: Mr. Coffee Iced Tea Maker

Our take: A reliable electric model with high marks for durable construction and consistent results.

What we like: Removable brew basket makes cleanup easy. Makes two full quarts of tea. Auto-shutoff.

What we dislike: May leak if components are misaligned.

