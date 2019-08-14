The best ice roller

To reduce swelling and pain, ice has long been the go-to solution. It's also a DIY beauty trick to apply chilled spoons or cucumbers to depuff bags under the eyes. However, these methods can be messy, drippy, and a hassle. Ice rollers come in handy as easy tools for ice application. They can be used on different areas of the body for cosmetic reasons or for therapeutic ones.

To learn more about the different roller materials and other considerations you'll need to make when purchasing an ice roller, read this quick guide. We've also included our top recommendations at the end of this article. Our favorite is the Hansderma Skin Cool Ice Roller, which reduces puffiness and pain.

Considerations when choosing ice rollers

Uses

Beauty/aesthetic: Ice rollers with small roller heads are to be applied to the face. Most commonly they are used to provide an alert refreshed appearance to puffy, tired-looking skin. Under-eye puffiness from lack of sleep, allergies, or other factors can be reduced by gently rolling the eye area (including puffy eyelids). Puffiness can also occur on the entire face, and ice roller tops are contoured for easy rolling over all your features. Ice rolling also minimizes the appearance of enlarged pores as well as redness from blemishes, rosacea, and other conditions.

Pain relief: Larger-topped ice rollers are great for reducing swelling and pain from injuries. Ice application reduces blood flow, which reduces swelling. Cold also slows down nerve activity, which is why arthritis and tendonitis sufferers may also experience pain relief from using an ice roller. Ice rollers are a good size and shape to be used on any part of the body that has been injured. They are also helpful to soothe skin irritation from sunburns, insect bites, and razor burn. Lastly, running an ice roller over your forehead, temple, and neck can relieve headache and migraine pain.

Materials

All ice roller heads are designed to be put in the freezer. Some are detachable, while others stay attached to the handle. Ice rollers generally are constructed from one of the following materials:

Stainless steel is a durable material that's rust-resistant. Some roller tops are solid stainless steel, while others are plastic-wrapped in thin sheets of stainless steel. Stainless steel does a good job of retaining cold, but at a price -- this material is the most expensive of all the rollers.

Plastic roller tops are also durable but don't retain cold as long as metal ones. The best ones are constructed from gel-coated plastic, which means a soft gel is encased in plastic. When put in the freezer it becomes firm and retains cold up to a few hours. These are an affordable option but not as durable.

Stone rollers are made from jade or quartz, such as rose quartz. These are smaller roller tops and designed for cosmetic use on the face and neck. They retain cold the least out of all materials, but beauty experts claim they have other helpful properties, like anti-aging.

Features

Removable roller top: We recommend selecting an ice roller with a removable head. It can be unpleasant to hold a handle that has also been in the freezer because it cannot be detached from the roller head.

Contoured and coated handles: Some ice rollers come with contoured handles that provide more of an ergonomic grip. Others have handles coated in silicone or soft foam for a more comfortable grip.

Cases: Cases are a nice accessory that come with some ice rollers for travel or hygienic storage. Case typically are made from nylon, plastic, or cardboard.

Ice roller prices

Ice rollers range in price from $5 to $45, depending on the quality of the materials and how many added features they offer. You can find a nice selection of ice rollers in the $12 to $20 range that come with removable heads or some of the other features listed above.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my ice roller?

A. It's best to clean your roller head after each use with mild soap and water. Be sure it dries completely before putting it back in the fridge or freezer.

Q. Why is an ice roller better than an ice pack or just plain ice?

A. Because of their handles, ice rollers provide leverage and better reach and control over other methods of ice compression. Also, they don't tend to leak or drip when used correctly.

Ice rollers we recommend

Best of the best: Hansderma Skin Cool Ice Roller

Our take: Your choice of a stainless steel or plastic roller that has versatile use.

What we like: Removable head. Effective for use after cosmetic procedures to reduce pain or swelling. Can relieve symptoms of carpal tunnel and TMJ.

What we dislike: On the large side for under-eye puffiness.

Best bang for your buck: Dragonfly Ice Roller

Our take: A small ice roller perfectly sized for facial use.

What we like: Stainless steel roller head stays cold longer than other rollers. Great for eye area, face, and bikini area. Comes with protective case for hygienic storage.

What we dislike: Roller top not detachable.

Choice 3: Roselyn Boutique Jade Ice Roller

Our take: Double-ended jade roller that glides smoothly over face area.

What we like: Finish of the jade stone feels smooth on face. Small rollers come in two sizes; perfect for face rolling. Comes with bonus gua sha scraper for facial contouring.

What we dislike: Less durable than other rollers. Not big enough for body rolling.

