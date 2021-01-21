The best ice hockey stick

Whether you’re just picking up ice hockey or you’re looking to upgrade your gear, you’ll need a reliable ice hockey stock.

If you don't know what you’re looking for, you could spend a couple hundred dollars on something you do not even like. Kick point, flex, curve, loft, and more are all terms you'll need to understand before buying an ice hockey stick.

Our favorite is the Bauer Junior MS1 Grip Ice Hockey Stick, which offers both power and control. To learn more about the features you'll find in the best ice hockey sticks, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing ice hockey sticks

An ice hockey stick has two main parts: the stick and the blade.

Stick features

Weight

The weight of the stick should be something you can easily handle. In general, forwards tend to lean toward lighter sticks, while defensive players gravitate toward a heavier option.

Material

While some of the more affordable hockey sticks are manufactured using wood, most use a composite that allows for predetermined flex ratings and kick points. Higher-end sticks tend to use carbon fiber in the manufacturing process.

Flex

Unsurprisingly, flex is how flexible a stick is. The higher the flex rating, the stiffer the stick. Beginners should choose a flex rating that is roughly half their body weight.

Defensive players tend to prefer sticks with a higher flex rating. It is important to remember that the stiffer the stick is, the greater the strength it takes to shoot.

Kick point

When you apply pressure to a flexible stick, it’s designed to bend at a certain point. This is called the kick point.

A mid kick point is the most common and allows you to transfer more power to the shot. A low kick point gives a player a quicker release and greater accuracy. Some players may opt for a high-mid kick point, which delivers greater power but has a slower release and is less accurate.

Blade features

Curve

Most ice hockey sticks feature some sort of a curve in the blade. The direction of the curve designates whether it is a right- or left-handed stick. While much of the curve comes down to user preference, a curve that is in the front tip (toe) of the blade makes scooping the puck a little easier. One misconception is that a blade curve gives you a more powerful shot. In reality, the purpose of the curve is to give you greater control.

Toe

The very end of the blade, called the toe, comes in two shapes: round or square. In general, a round toe gives you better puck control, while a square toe gives you a larger blocking area.

Loft

The loft is the tilt of the blade face. The more the top edge of the blade leans backward, the easier it is to lift the puck off the ice.

Price

Youth models start at around $15 and may have replaceable blades, while from roughly $45 to $150, you'll find more durable ice hockey sticks made for intermediate players. At the higher end of the spectrum are lightweight ice hockey sticks that may cost close to $300.

FAQ

Q. What size should my ice hockey stick be?

A. When you are wearing skates, the top of the ice hockey stick should be just below your chin. This is the best way to measure stick length for most individuals. Some players, however, prefer their stick to be a little longer or shorter than average.

Q. Why do players put tape on their ice hockey sticks?

A. There are two reasons why you might put tape on an ice hockey stick. To improve your grip, wrap tape around the shaft. To improve puck handling, wrap tape around the blade.

Ice hockey sticks we recommend

Best of the best: Bauer Junior MS1 Grip Ice Hockey Stick

Our take: An impressive junior hockey stick that offers a balance of power and control.

What we like: With a mid kick point for power and Griptac for control, this stick is a top choice for many. The carbon bridge running through the center of the blade increases stability and enhances control.

What we dislike: About the only downside is this stick is slightly more expensive than our other choices.

Best bang for your buck: Franklin Sports NHL SX Comp 1010 Hockey Stick

Our take: If you're looking for a basic yet durable hockey stick, don’t pass this one by.

What we like: This model comes in two sizes (40-inch and 52-inch) and features a wooden shaft that is manufactured using poplar and birch. It has a rugged construction and a replaceable blade.

What we dislike: Some younger players may find this stick a little heavy.

Choice 3: Franklin Sports NHL Goalie Stick

Our take: An affordable option for players who need a solid goalie stick from a trusted manufacturer.

What we like: Licensed by the National Hockey League and featuring a 15-inch block with a square toe, this stick is a formidable defensive tool. The blade is manufactured using a fiber reinforced high-impact polymer.

What we dislike: There's not much finesse to the blade design, though this shouldn’t be an issue for goalies.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.