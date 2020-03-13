Shanty huts have long provided refuge for anglers, but they're tough to move around. A modern ice fishing shelter can go wherever you like, can be erected in minutes, and offers terrific protection against the elements.

We've been looking at the latest models and have compiled a concise report to help you choose the best, with reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, Elkton Outdoors' Portable Insulated Ice Fishing Tent, is big enough for a family or group of friends, goes up very quickly, and provides a comfortable environment in harsh conditions. It's a good value, too.

Considerations when choosing ice fishing shelters

Size

There's much more to choosing the best ice fishing shelter than just physical size, though it's obviously an important consideration. They're usually classified by the number of people they are supposed to accommodate -- but what is plenty of space for some might seem cramped for others.

Much better to check actual dimensions. If you're struggling to visualize them, try laying out rope or garden hose in the yard to give you a better idea. Check the roof height, too. Many will not allow you to stand up inside. You'll probably be seated most of the time, so it may not be a major problem -- but some find it uncomfortable.

Material and insulation

The skin itself can be nylon, PVC, canvas, or a combination. It's sometimes called tarpaulin, but it's all the same kind of stuff. Often there's a polyurethane coating to help keep the rain out, though the amount of rain protection does vary. Many will be fine in a shower but are not fully waterproof. Material thickness will give an indication of durability. It's measured in Denier (a lot of fabrics are), and it's best to look for 300D or better. You'll want to look at the amount of insulation offered (more insulation means you'll save on gas for your heater), and bear in mind a wide skirt will do a better job of keeping out drafts.

Vents, doors and windows

When you've got people inside your ice fishing shelter it can soon warm up -- in fact, perhaps surprisingly, overheating can be a problem. Roof vents and windows that open allow you to control airflow and thus the internal temperature. Some models have quite small windows, which can feel dark and claustrophobic. Larger models invariably have covers -- so it's easy enough to make it dark if you need to.

Many ice fishing shelters have only one door -- but when several people are going in and out, two doors are much more convenient.

Portability

Most modern ice fishing shelters are a pop-up design that fits in a backpack. You'll probably want to check all-up weight, unless you're transporting it on a vehicle. There are some that come built into a sled, but only one- or two-person models.

Ice anchors should be included. At least four, though six allows you to tie the shelter down more securely. Internal netting bags are useful for storing fishing gear, drinks and food.

Price

The cheapest ice fishing shelters aren't necessarily one-person models, with a variety of sizes available from $100 to $150. Construction quality and insulation are the main differences. You might pay $250 for a low-cost four- to six-person version, yet $100 more for a top single-person model. While you can spend over $1,000 for the biggest, we think you can find shelters just as good for around $700.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my ice fishing shelter?

A. You shouldn't need anything more than warm, soapy water and a soft cloth. Don't use brushes that could pierce the fabric. Let it dry naturally before storing. Give it plenty of time. If it's damp when you put it away, it could get moldy.

Q. Is it safe to use a propane heater inside an ice fishing shelter?

A. It's important to choose a model designed for indoor use, not outdoor. It should have a sensor that will turn the heater off if there's a buildup of carbon monoxide -- which is invisible and odorless but highly toxic. Make sure the tent is well ventilated.

Ice fishing shelters we recommend

Best of the best: Elkton Outdoors' 6- to 8-Person Insulated Ice Fishing Shelter

Our take: Large shelter goes up quickly and is very competitively priced.

What we like: Triple-layer insulation keeps it warm. Roof vents and opening windows allow you to manage airflow. Storage pockets in the side and overhead.

What we dislike: Strap quality could be better. Only one door.

Best bang for your buck: Eskimo's Quickfish Ice Fishing Shelter

Our take: Compact, low-cost two-person model designed for rapid deployment.

What we like: Pop-up design erects in about a minute. Wide skirts reduce drafts. Reinforced corners. Detachable hook and loop windows for ventilation control. Excellent value.

What we dislike: A few quality-control issues. Poles are not covered under warranty.

Choice 3: Eskimo's 5- to 7-Person Fatfish Ice Fishing Shelter

Our take: Big hexagonal pop-up maximizes space yet remains very portable.

What we like: Opens and folds down easily. Two doors. Large, removable windows. Well insulated. Mesh storage pockets for fishing gear. Wide enough to fish from inside.

What we dislike: Not much. Occasional flaws with stitching or eyelets.

