The best ice fishing rod

Fans of ice fishing will tell you there's nothing quite like it -- but it does require some specialist equipment. Fortunately an ice fishing rod is not expensive, so anybody can try this fascinating sport. We've been looking at all the latest models so we can help you choose the right tackle. We've put together a straightforward buyer's guide and made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Shakespeare Ugly Stik, is a very popular rod, renowned for its strength and sensitivity. It's paired with a lightweight, all-weather reel for dependable performance whatever the conditions.

Considerations when choosing ice fishing rods

The rod itself will be made of either fiberglass, fiberglass and graphite, or carbon fiber (usually just called carbon). When describing an ice fishing rod, graphite and carbon are actually the same thing, it's just that manufacturers use different terms. Fiberglass is inexpensive but comparatively heavy. Even a budget ice fishing rod is usually a fiberglass and graphite composite. A full carbon rod is light, and very strong, but costs a little more.

Rod butts are either cork or EVA (a kind of plastic foam). On ordinary fishing rods cork is popular because it feels good and doesn't make your hands sweat, though that's seldom a problem when you're ice fishing! EVA is cheaper, and less affected by harsh conditions.

Reels are often supplied. They're usually a combination of plastic and aluminum for corrosion resistance and are often fairly basic. Perfectly acceptable for beginners, but experienced ice anglers will want to replace them eventually.

Line eyes are almost invariably stainless steel, which prevents rust. Some have hard zirconium inserts, so the line doesn't wear a groove.

Performance

Ice fishing rods are shorter than other types, because you're not casting but instead dropping your line pretty much straight down. Lengths vary from 24" to 30". Their action tells you how they behave when you hook a fish, and is usually given as a weight (though sometimes as a speed). A light (or fast) rod has a lot of flex at the tip. It's designed for small fish and offers lots of sensitivity. At the other end of the scale a heavy (or slow) rod has relatively little flex along its length, it doesn't offer the same feedback, but it's better for fighting bigger, more powerful fish.

These things will be important if you're fishing for specific varieties, and to that end many people will have more than one rod (anglers can never have too much tackle!). However, if you're just out there to see what's hiding beneath the ice, a 24" or 26" medium rod is an ideal compromise.

Price

The cheapest ice fishing rod almost always comes as a rod/reel combo, giving you a low-cost introduction to sport for around $20 to $30. Many people will never spend more, though big name brands can stretch that to $45. For true ice fishing enthusiasts, specialist rods go as high as $70 or $80 -- and reels are extra.

FAQ

Q. Are there rules about when I can go ice fishing?

A. There are -- and they may cover things like tackle, and licensing, as well as the open season. Each area is different, so you need to check local regulations (Department of Natural Resources websites usually have info).

Q. Is it OK to use ordinary fishing line.

A. It's not recommended. As it gets cold, standard line breaks more easily. Specialist ice fishing line is widely available, and not expensive. If you're using the same reel that you do for normal fishing, get an extra spool so you can switch easily.

Ice fishing rods we recommend

Best of the best: Shakespeare's Ugly Stik Ice Fishing Rod and Reel

Our take: Well-balanced combination from one of the world's best rod makers.

What we like: High-performance carbon design is an industry leader. Four choices of power/length. Lightweight ball bearing reel with aluminum spool that won't rust.

What we dislike: The reel is not the same high quality as the rod.

Best bang for your buck: Celsius' Chill Factor Combo 24" Ice Fishing Rod and Reel

Our take: A solid and affordable option for the ice fishing beginner.

What we like: Fiberglass/graphite rod comes with pre-spooled spinning reel. Easy to store. Made in the U.S.A.

What we dislike: Not much. Modest quality. With increased experience, ice anglers will probably upgrade eventually.

Choice 3: Abu Garcia's Venerate Ice Fishing Combo

Our take: High-quality ice fishing rod and reel from one of the leading brands.

What we like: Full carbon rod in four power/length options. Reel has durable bearing system. Nice cork grip. Zirconium guide inserts.

What we dislike: More expensive than many competitors.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.