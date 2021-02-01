The best ice fishing reel

In certain areas of the United States and Canada during the winter, fishermen engage in ice fishing, where anglers drill a hole in thick ice and drop their lines through the hole to try to catch fish.

To receive the best results when fishing in winter, a special ice fishing reel is a good idea. These reels have particular materials and designs that allow the reels to work properly in low temperatures.

Keep reading our guide to learn more about how to choose the best one for your needs. Our favorite ice fishing reel is the Frabill Straight Line 371 Ice Fishing Reel, which has materials and lubrication made for use in extremely low temperatures.

Considerations when choosing ice fishing reels

Spinning vs. inline

When shopping for an ice fishing reel, you can pick between two primary designs. A spinning reel has a common design for use with fresh water or salt water. When made for ice fishing, the spinning reel needs to use lubricants that won’t freeze in low temperatures.

Spinning reels excel in casting over long distances, which makes them a little less efficient for use with ice fishing, where anglers don’t cast.

An inline reel uses a design where the line naturally releases from the reel as the bait and weight of the tackle drop into the water. Once you reach the desired depth, engage the winding mechanism to stop the release of the line.

Inline reels are ideal for dropping the bait and line into an ice fishing hole. This reel design works well in all kinds of temperatures.

Features

Graphite

Selecting a reel consisting of graphite ensures the reel doesn’t feel excessively cold to the touch, as can happen with metals like aluminum. Some reels use a composite graphite and metal combination.

Bearings

Reels with a large number of bearings provide smooth performance, which is important in cold weather. Four bearings is an average number.

Type of line

Ice fishing reels should use a line specifically manufactured for use in low temperatures. You may find a braided line design or a fluorocarbon line design, such as you would use in normal weather, become brittle in cold conditions.

Line weight

As a general rule, large fish are difficult to catch during ice fishing. Anglers commonly catch pan-sized fish during the winter, which are roughly the size of a large hand, so you usually don’t need a type of line that can handle the force of large, fighting fish.

Drag

When fishing in low temperatures, you may want a reel that you can set for a low drag resistance. A low drag is adequate for smaller fish and it places less stress on the line, which is important when using the line in the cold, where brittleness is possible.

Price

The least expensive ice fishing reels cost $25 to $40, but these may struggle to work in the lowest temperatures. For better quality, expect to pay $40 to $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my ice fishing reel during other times of the year, too?

A. Yes. Although ice fishing gear has components geared toward use in winter weather, they also work in summer.

Q. Is ice fishing dangerous?

A. As long as you test the thickness of the ice and have gear that will protect you from cold weather, you can stay safe. At least four inches of ice thickness should be safe for walking onto it.

Ice fishing reels we recommend

Best of the best: Frabill Straight Line 371 Ice Fishing Reel

Our take: The Frabill designers specifically used materials made to provide success for ice fishermen working in cold weather.

What we like: Ships with an extra spool to yield a good value. The reel’s lubrication continues to function in temperatures well below freezing.

What we dislike: Some anglers dislike the straight line reel design.

Best bang for your buck: KastKing Summer and Centron Spinning Reels

Our take: Considering its below-average price, its durability and high level of performance are impressive.

What we like: Works equally well in fresh water and salt water. Has a smooth drag, even when the weather becomes colder.

What we dislike: If you leave salt water residue on the reel, it could seize up the next time you want to use it.

Choice 3: Okuma Ceymar Spinning Reel

Our take: Smooth-performing fishing reel that carries a reasonable price point.

What we like: Reel holds quite a bit more fishing line than you may expect. Little to no wobble, no matter what temperature you encounter.

What we dislike: Some anglers dislike the way the drag works when landing a fish, especially in cold weather.

