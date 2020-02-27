The best ice cube tray

When it comes to the production of ice cubes, many people find themselves in a quandary. They could purchase large bags of pre-made ice from a store, but storage becomes an issue. They could invest in a refrigerator with an automatic ice cube maker, but these appliances are expensive. The most economical method for producing ice cubes continues to be the tried-and-true ice cube tray. Several ice cube trays can produce enough ice for a party within hours, and the process requires minimal labor.

However, finding the ideal ice cube tray can be challenging. Traditional metal trays work well, but they can be hard to transport and difficult to empty. Plastic ice cube trays provide more uniform results but cannot be used for other tasks. Silicone ice cube trays, which are flexible and easy to use, provide quality ice cubes and are safe to use in the oven if you wanted to, but are typically more expensive.

If you are in the market for new ice cube trays, read our helpful shopping guide. We address such important considerations as ease of use, quality of ice and versatility. At the top of our list is Vremi's Silicone Ice Cube Trays with Plastic Lids, a silicone-based tray set with plastic lids for easier stacking and the versatility to handle other projects besides ice cube production.

Considerations when choosing ice cube trays

Construction materials

The first generations of ice cube trays for home use were almost exclusively made from heat-conductive metals, such as aluminum or stainless steel. Metal ice cube trays still offer the fastest freezing time, but they can also be easily damaged, and cubes are not always consistent. Metal is not a bad option for those who seek durability and faster results, but they can also be more expensive.

Plastic has replaced metal in many modern kitchens, but there are some concerns about the leeching of chemicals, such as BPA, into the ice cubes. Plastic trays do provide a more consistent final product, but extraction can be challenging if the flexibility is limited. One advantage is that trays can be refilled even if partially full.

Silicone ice cube trays are growing in popularity, largely because of their versatility and ease of use. Silicone is much easier to flex than many plastics, which means extraction is less of a challenge for users. It is also heat-resistant and oven safe, making it suitable for other tasks besides ice cube formation. Silicone ice cube trays can be more expensive than standard plastic trays, however.

Capacity

A single ice cube tray generally produces 15 to 24 standard cubes at a time. This may be enough to meet the daily needs of some users, but not enough to cater a party or other large event. Some manufacturers package their trays in sets of two or four, making it possible for users to produce ice in bulk. There are also trays that make a large number of smaller cubes for beverages. When shopping for an ice cube tray set, it is important to consider the volume of ice you may require.

Ease of use

While filling an ice cube tray with water may seem like a straightforward task, some ice cube trays are harder to fill than others. While a cascade of overflowing water works for many models, there are a few that must be filled individually. Some cannot be refilled until all of the existing ice has been removed. Releasing the cubes may only require a slight twist of the tray, but others require pulling a lever or pushing out individual cubes.

Stackability is also an important consideration when it comes to ease of use. Some trays will stack perfectly on top of each other, while others include removable lids to keep the trays separated. Individual ice cube trays can take up a lot of valuable real estate in a standard refrigerator freezer, so it pays to invest in stackable models.

Types of ice cubes

Vintage metal ice cube trays either produce large squared-off cubes or cubes of various sizes. These cubes work well for casual use, but they are not always practical for a wet bar. Many plastic trays produce a smaller cube with improved clarity, but they can often shatter during release. Silicone models can produce rounded cubes that look better in beverages. The ultimate in ice cube production is an artisan ice cube maker, which creates a very clear globe of ice that will not dilute beverages too quickly.

Price

Entry-level plastic ice cube trays can be found on discount store shelves for as little as $2 to $8 per set. Durability may be an issue, however. Midrange plastic or silicone trays with better performance will cost between $8 and $12, while higher-end metal or novelty ice cube trays can retail for $15 or more.

FAQ

Q. I want to make perfectly clear ice cubes for my new wet bar. Can I do that with a standard ice cube tray?

A. Producing perfectly clear ice cubes has always been challenging, mostly because of the freezing process of water. As water freezes in a tray, any impurities settle to the bottom, resulting in a cloudy appearance. You can improve the clarity of ice cubes by using only the highest-quality filtered water, but you may also want to consider a larger "artisan" ice cube maker designed for mixologists.

Q. Why do I see a white powder on my ice cubes from time to time?

A. Most water sources, especially systems with "hard" water, contain some dissolved minerals. While these minerals are completely harmless to consumers, they can form an unpleasant layer of residue on the cubes and in the tray. If you have hard water, you may want to use bottled water in your ice cube trays to improve the appearance and taste.

Ice cube trays we recommend

Best of the best: Vremi's Silicone Ice Cube Trays with Plastic Lids

Our take: The Vremi tray's silicone construction makes it ideal for other kitchen and craft projects, including soap and candlemaking. Very easy to keep clean.

What we like: Quick release of finished cubes. Ice cubes are uniform in size and quality. Silicone is heat-resistant and oven safe. Plastic lid reduces odor absorption.

What we dislike: Compartments must be filled individually, not by a traditional overflow under the faucet.

Best bang for your buck: Kitch's Easy-Release White Ice Cube Tray, 16-Cube Trays

Our take: A total of four 16-cube trays makes it easy to produce enough ice for a party or picnic or emergency food preservation. The rounded ice cubes are visually appealing.

What we like: Produces rounded cubes that are easier to release. Clarity of ice is noticeable, good for bar use. Attractive price point for multiple trays.

What we dislike: Not ideal for stacking; trays can freeze together. Larger trays may not fit smaller freezer shelves.

Choice 3: OXO's Good Grips No-Spill Ice Cube Tray with Silicone Lid

Our take: The silicone lid helps keep everything odor-free, while the flexible plastic tray makes cube removal much easier than metal versions.

What we like: Cubes can be removed without twisting. Partial trays can be refilled and refrozen. Compact trays are easy to stack in smaller freezers.

What we dislike: Lid requires precise water levels to work properly.

