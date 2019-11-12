If you've ever tried to scoop ice cream with a spoon, you probably wound up with a bent spoon and no ice cream in your bowl. That's why an ice cream scoop is such a vital kitchen implement -- it is a tool that is specifically designed to scoop ice cream.

The best ice cream scoop is durable and has a comfortable ergonomic handle that lets you get the job done with ease. That's precisely why we love Midnight Scoop's Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop. This innovative tool allows you to scoop using your arm and shoulder instead of your wrist. To learn more about this and other qualities that the best ice cream scoops have, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing ice cream scoops

When shopping for the best ice cream scoop, you want one that creates perfect round shapes that fit comfortably in either a cone or a bowl. However, there are a few other elements that you'll want to consider.

Dishwasher safe: Whatever material your ice cream scoop is made out of (ideally, stainless steel), you must be absolutely sure that it is dishwasher-safe. If in doubt, wash by hand and immediately dry because some models will be ruined the first time you accidentally run them through a dishwashing cycle. If the scoop you are considering is not dishwasher-safe, that is perfectly fine because some of the best ones aren't, you just need to know for sure before washing.

Ergonomic handle: Scooping ice cream can be taxing on your wrist. A model that features an ergonomic design to alleviate some of the strain is what you'll want to look for.

Scoop: The shape of the scoop isn't just cosmetic, it reveals how your model will work. Rounded scoops are best for softer ice cream and they make great round shapes. Wide scoops give you the largest portion. Tapered scoops, however, are the best ones for scooping out firm ice cream.

Features

Besides the primary considerations, there are a few desirable features that will enhance the user experience.

Coated handle: An ice cream scoop with a coated rubber handle is more comfortable to use, but water may get trapped inside when washing and the rubber will eventually break or it may peel off over time.

Heat-conductive liquid: An ice cream scoop that is filled with heat conductive liquid takes your body's natural temperature and transfers it to the utensil so scooping ice cream becomes a near effortless task.

Release triggers: Some ice cream scoops feature a squeezable trigger that operates a small metal piece which helps remove the ice cream from the scoop. This can be a highly desirable option, but it is a moving part that will eventually wear out or break.

Price

It is possible to get an ice cream scoop for less than $6, but since they are so affordable, it would be prudent to look in the $7 to $12 range for one that will provide many years of service. If you'd like an ergonomic handle or a release trigger, you'll need to look in the $13 to $25 range. If you are an ice cream connoisseur, and you have an unlimited budget, there are models that range from $30 to over $100, but the typical user will find the best value in that middle price zone.

FAQ

Q. I don't eat a lot of ice cream. Why would I want an ice cream scoop?

A. Ice cream scoops are for more than ice cream. You can use one for serving mashed potatoes, preparing a jack-o-lantern, scooping out melons, portioning ground beef and more. It truly is a handy, multi-purpose utensil.

Q. Is there a proper way to scoop ice cream?

A. Yes. Since ice cream softens on the outside first, scoop in a clockwise pattern from the outside in if you are right-handed, and counterclockwise if you are left-handed.

Ice cream scoops we recommend

Best of the best: Midnight Scoop's Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop

Our take: A revolutionary ice cream scoop that will change the way you scoop ice cream.

What we like: A great deal of thought and prototyping went into the design of this durable ice cream scoop. This ergonomic, dishwasher-safe, stainless steel model allows you to use your larger arm and shoulder muscles to move through even the most solid ice cream.

What we dislike: Some users feel it is too heavy. Instead of making balls of ice cream, it removes it in curled slices.

Best bang for your buck: SUMO's Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop

Our take: An affordable, durable, stainless steel ice cream scoop with non-slip rubber grip.

What we like: This solidly built utensil features a soft, non-slip rubber grip that is available in five colors (red, purple, pink, green, or blue). The BPA-free, dishwasher-safe scoop even comes with a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: The scoop part of the design is a little small, so it can be difficult to make fully-formed balls of ice cream with this model.

Choice 3: Zeroll's 1020 Original Easy Scoop

Our take: A choice ice cream scoop filled with heat-conductive liquid that allows you to easily create plump round balls of ice cream.

What we like: The liquid in this ice cream scoop transfers the warmth of your hand to the scoop to make digging out that ice cream a nearly effortless task. It is a one-piece, durable item that, if cared for properly, may be the only ice cream scoop you ever have to buy.

What we dislike: It is vital to remember that this is not a dishwasher-safe item. Just once through can ruin this ice cream scooper.

