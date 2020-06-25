No matter how old you are, there are few desserts as delicious as ice cream. Whether you like it in a cone with sprinkles or in a bowl with chocolate sauce, it's a definite crowd-pleaser. Homemade ice cream always feels like a special treat and making your own ice cream doesn't take that much time if you use an ice cream mix.

A mix contains dry base ingredients that you mix with milk or heavy cream and freeze to turn into ice cream. It's shelf-stable, which means you can keep it in your pantry for whenever that ice cream craving hits, and you can find ice cream mixes in a variety of flavors, so there's an option for everyone.

Our buying guide has you covered with plenty of tips to help you find the best ice cream mix for your next make-your-own-sundae night. We've also included some specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Junket, which works well with many types of milk and creates a quart of ice cream from each box.

Considerations when choosing ice cream mixes

Equipment

Before you purchase an ice cream mix, be sure you have all the necessary equipment to mix and freeze the ice cream. All mixes are compatible with manual and electric ice cream makers, so if you have one, you're all set.

You can still make homemade ice cream with most mixes if you don't own an ice cream maker. You can use a hand blender or stand mixer to blend the ice cream mix with the milk or heavy cream. Once it's fully mixed, transfer it to a sealable, freezer-safe container and freeze it for several hours. Read the product specifications for any ice cream mix you're considering to make sure it can be made without a machine.

Soft vs. hard ice cream

Most homemade ice cream mixes make hard ice cream, but you may prefer soft-serve. Read the product description for any ice cream mix you're considering to determine what type of ice cream it makes. Soft-serve mixes contain ingredients to help it freeze differently, so it has a softer texture.

To make soft ice cream, you may need a soft-serve machine -- avoid putting hard ice cream mix in a soft-serve machine or you may damage it.

Features

Ingredients

Ice cream mixes typically contain sugar, salt, milk powder, and both natural and artificial flavoring. Some also feature thickeners and binders, including guar gum and carrageenan. It can be tricky to find mixes if you have food allergies or sensitivities. You can find some lactose-free, soy-free, salt-free, no sugar added, and non-GMO options, but there may not be as many flavor options.

Flavors

Every ice cream mix brand offers vanilla and chocolate flavors. You can usually find strawberry and mint options, too. Some brands also offer more exotic flavors such as pistachio, pineapple, creamsicle, and mango.

Packaging

Most ice cream mixes are housed in bags with an airtight seal to keep the powdered ingredients from losing their freshness. You can find packages that range in size from four to 32 ounces.

If you're making large batches of ice cream, you can find some bags of mix as large as 10 pounds. These large packages of ice cream mix are usually meant for commercial settings.

Price

Expect to spend between $2 and $50 for an ice cream mix. Small, individual packages with 16 ounces or less typically cost between $2 and $9, while value packs of two or more packages can go for $5 to $20. For extremely large packages of up to 10 pounds, you pay between $20 and $50.

FAQ

Q. What type of milk can I use with an ice cream mix?

A. You can use whole, low-fat, or fat-free milk with your ice cream mix, depending on your preferences. Most mixes also work well with almond milk if you prefer a non-dairy option, though the consistency of the finished ice cream may be a little different. You also can experiment with other non-dairy milk to see what sorts of results you get.

Q. How long is ice cream mix usually shelf stable?

A. Ice cream mix usually stays fresh on your shelf for 12 to 18 months.

Ice cream mixes we recommend

Best of the best: Junket's Ice Cream Mix Bundle, Four Boxes

Our take: Well-liked ice cream mixes in both chocolate and vanilla flavors that taste delicious and offer a thick, creamy consistency.

What we like: Each four-ounce box makes one quart of ice cream. Offers a rich, homemade flavor. Mixes well with almond milk and other milks. Keeps well in the freezer. Can take mix-ins like fruit and nuts.

What we dislike: Many buyers find the powder is hard and compacted upon arrival and can be difficult to break up.

Best bang for your buck: Nostalgia's Premium Chocolate Ice Cream Mix, Eight-Pack

Our take: A tasty chocolate ice cream mix that's easy to make and has impressive homemade flavor.

What we like: Makes simple but delicious chocolate ice cream. Instructions are clear and easy to follow. Works with any type of ice cream maker. Each pack is eight ounces.

What we dislike: Some thought it tasted too sweet.

Choice 3: Triple Scoop's Premium Chocolate Ice Cream Mix, Two Boxes

Our take: A rich, delicious chocolate ice cream mix that can be prepared quickly and easily.

What we like: Can be used in a manual or electric ice cream maker. Takes a half hour or less to prepare. Doesn't contain any artificial flavors or colorings. Each box has two 7.5-ounce packs.

What we dislike: Texture is somewhat powdery.

