The best ice cream maker of 2020

Ice cream is the unofficial treat of the summer, but let's be honest -- it hits the spot every day of the year.

Sure, a trip to your favorite ice cream shop is fun, but have you ever thought about churning your own? Believe it or not, it's actually quite a simple process when you have an ice cream maker.

If you're ready to give homemade ice cream a chance, we invite you to read this article. We're sharing a couple of our tried-and-true favorites as well as a fun new addition to our short list.

Best ice cream makers of 2020

1. Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker

This long-standing favorite makes our short list again this year given its versatility to create a variety of frozen desserts. Well-made and reliable, it works well for high-volume churning.

2. Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker

This model returns to our list for its quick, 30-minute batches. High marks for its stainless steel design, which blends in well with other appliances.

3. Nostalgia Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker

We like this new arrival to our list for its user-friendly operation and charming throwback design. It's also an affordable option that's totally family friendly.

What you need to know before buying an ice cream maker

It's important to view ice cream making as a process, since you spend considerable time making each batch. In fact, you need to wait two to 24 hours for it to mix and fully form, depending on the type of ice cream maker you have.

While it seems like a long time, ice cream makers provide the modern convenience of "set it and forget it," as you can let the machine work its magic once all ingredients are added. As far as what happens inside the ice cream maker when you walk away, the process varies considerably between models. To introduce you to each type, we've taken a closer look at the three most popular types on the market today.

Traditional ice cream makers rely on cranking to combine rock salt, ice, and ice cream ingredients. These manual models require considerable effort to the tune of no less than 30 minutes of continuous cranking. While they produce super creamy batches of ice cream and are affordable, they're a bit too labor-intensive for most consumers.

Frozen bowl ice cream makers work overnight. For these, you simply add the ice cream ingredients to the frozen bowl and let the machine churn for several hours. The process is easy and mess-free, as no rock salt is required. These ice cream makers are usually budget-friendly, but keep in mind you won't be able to make homemade ice cream on a whim.

Compressor ice cream makers tend to cost the most because of their quick-yield design. There's no need for ingredients to be frozen prior to churning; instead, you add the ingredients to the ice cream maker and flick a switch, and it only takes a couple hours to create a batch. In some models, you can even customize settings to achieve consistencies for frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, or custard.

Ice cream makers cost around $50 to $100 for traditional and frozen bowl makers, though compressor models can cost anywhere from $120 to $600. While it seems somewhat expensive, many consumers are sold on the long-term savings of churning their own ice cream. It also gives people an opportunity to customize recipes to enjoy healthy or allergen-free varieties of their favorite flavors.

FAQ

Q. Should I use fresh ingredients, or can I simply use an ice cream mix?

A. When you use fresh ingredients, right down to tempering cream, milk, and sugar in a recipe, you end up with creamier, more flavorful ice cream. This takes more time and a bit of technique. For that reason, some people use ice cream mix and simply tweak the recipe around it.

Q. Does it really matter how loudly an ice cream maker operates?

A. If you set it up in another room in the house -- as many consumers suggest -- it's not too bothersome. However, loud frozen bowl ice cream makers might not be best for homes with light sleepers, as they operate overnight.

In-depth reviews for best ice cream makers

Best of the best: Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker

What we like: Equipped with 12 hardness settings. Features a self-refrigerating compartment that keeps batches cold for up to 3 hours. Easy to add special ingredients during the churning. Users love how easy the LCD control panel is to operate.

What we dislike: Operates somewhat loudly, and it's at the higher end of the price bracket.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker

What we like: Budget-friendly with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty. Makes batches in 30 minutes and has an add-in spout on the lid. Also makes frozen yogurt and sorbet. One of the more attractive models on the market.

What we dislike: Some users felt the plastic paddle should have been made better or with more durable materials. Runs loudly.

Choice 3: Nostalgia Electric Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker

What we like: Old-fashioned bucket design has curb appeal as well as reliable operation. Easy to operate, making it a smart choice for those new to ice cream making. Yields 4 quarts in about 2 hours and offers quick and easy cleanup.

What we dislike: Rather large footprint at 16 inches tall, so storage can be somewhat challenging.

