The best ice cleat

During winter months, it can be difficult to find ways to stay active while still embracing the outdoors safely and effectively. When temperatures plummet, water freezes, and snow falls, you need to tackle the elements with proper footwear: ice cleats.

Ice cleats are instruments that attach to the bottom of your footwear to help you get a grip on the terrain. They will strap around your heel and toe and provide the safety you need to traverse the outdoors. The following guide will detail the various options available so you can make the right choice. At the end, you'll also find some recommendations, including our favorite, Leanking's Ice Snow Grips, which are lightweight and easy to put on.

Considerations when choosing ice cleats

Terrain and activity

Consider not only what activities you will be undertaking with your ice cleats but also how rigorous those activities might be. For light, periodic use, like walking, most ice cleats will suffice. However, there are more stable and secure options specifically designed for hiking or running where speed and leverage will factor into the quality. All-terrain ice cleats will work effectively on soft snow as well as hard ice.

Metal vs. rubber

Metal cleats are durable and built for rugged terrain: They are made from stainless steel, aluminium, or carbide steel. Some may be relatively light, but generally they are sturdy and heavy-duty, and as such, you may struggle to find the right one to fit your boot.

Rubber cleats will be lightweight and flexible, making them easier to fit on your footwear. They tend to be more secure too but may not hold up on rugged terrain like metal options. Rubber cleats may feature a lower price tag, but their lifespan could also be shorter.

Spike length and number

Spikes are used to gain traction on ice and snow, but the number of spikes, and how long they are, will vary from cleat to cleat. A greater number of spikes provides more stability, and deeper spikes will provide better traction on ice. For more casual usage, fewer, shallower spikes will suffice.

Features

Replaceable spikes

Those aforementioned metal spikes can break over time, especially when used during more intense activities. You may want to consider buying from a company that offers replacement spikes should any break. Loose or missing spikes can become a safety hazard.

Carrying bag

It's handy to have a small bag or tote for your cleats. After use, the cleats may be cold, snowy, and wet, in addition to being spiky. Some purchases come with a bag to offer convenience and safety.

Indoor wear

Some cleats can be worn indoors, which is useful for those walking outside during inclement weather when running errands. You may want to be able to head inside a shop or store without having to remove them. Outdoor-only cleats will damage floors or tiles.

Price

Ice cleats for casual use typically cost under $25. If you're looking for something more durable with deeper spikes for intense terrains, expect to spend up to $50.

FAQ

Q. How do ice cleats affect my movement?

A. When fitted properly, ice cleats shouldn't have a drastic effect on your balance or movement. You should be able to walk naturally but expect that the first time using cleats will take some getting used to, especially when going up stairs or inclines. If over time the ice cleats still don't feel comfortable, then you may have a poorly designed or poorly fitting pair. Note that some metal ice cleats may feel heavy or bulky for some time.

Q. What maintenance do ice cleats require?

A. Ice cleats are intended to hold up and endure in inclement weather, but they do wear down over time. Regularly inspect your ice cleats before use to make sure they are securely fastened and intact. Spikes may grow loose or break over time. Metal cleats that aren't stainless steel should be dried after use to prevent rust.

Ice cleats we recommend

Best of the best: Leanking's Ice Snow Grips

Our take: Heavy-duty, high-quality cleats featuring deep spikes for active winter enthusiasts.

What we like: Ideal cleat for running and hiking on ice and snow. Boasts 18 stainless steel spikes resistant to rust and corrosion. Easy to put on. Lightweight.

What we dislike: Bulky feel. Spikes may trap snow and ice.

Best bang for your buck: Limm's Ice Traction Cleats

Our take: Secure and stable ice cleats for casual wear at a great price.

What we like: Value cleats that lock in easily and stay put. Features 10 metal studs to help on ice and snow. Light, compact, and portable.

What we dislike: Some longevity and durability concerns.

Choice 3: Unigear's Snow Traction Cleats

Our take: Simple and effective elastic ice cleats for those in a hurry.

What we like: Flexible and durable ice cleats that don't need to be frequently removed. Easy to put on and take off. Comes with a carrying bag.

What we dislike: May take some time getting used to or be uncomfortable for some users.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.