The best ice axe

Just as a hiking pole can be a hiker’s best friend on the trail, a good ice axe can be a mountaineer’s best friend on snowy and icy slopes. Most ice axes are long enough to provide stability and improve balance. They can also create “steps” in the ice that climbers use as footholds. A good ice axe will also provide emergency traction during a dangerous slide. It performs all of these duties while still remaining lightweight and portable.

If your plans include trekking across a frozen mountain trail, you’ll want an ice axe. Our buying guide includes information to consider, as well as a short list of recommendations. Topping that list is the Black Diamond Raven Ice Axe with Grip, a solid yet lightweight steel/aluminum model with excellent stopping power.

Considerations when choosing ice axes

Material

As with any piece of hiking or mountaineering equipment, there’s a balance between strength and weight. Users should seek out an ice axe that’s sturdy enough to break through solid ice, but light enough to carry comfortably in a backpack.

Most ice axes are constructed from lightweight aluminum, steel or a combination of both. The aluminum provides decent durability but excels in portability. A steel-based ice axe has the power to create steps but can be heavier to carry.

Design

An ice axe has several distinct features, but the word “axe” can be deceiving. The head of an ice axe is not a sharpened blade, but more of a two-sided ice pick. The thicker end can chop and break up ice on the trail, while the sawtoothed end digs into the terrain and helps hikers self-arrest themselves during a slide.

The length of the handle is also an important consideration. The height of the user plays a role, since taller hikers may prefer a longer handle. Some models have no grip at all, just a smooth metal shaft. Less experienced trekkers may want handles with an enhanced grip, either a separate rubberized cap or a more textured surface.

There is a difference between an ice axe and a similar tool called an ice tool. Ice axes have straight handles, while ice tools have curved handles.

Attachments

Losing an ice axe on the trail is never a positive experience. Many experienced trekkers attach the ice axe to the side of their backpacks or to a utility belt with a special leash. Attaching an ice axe to the front of the backpack can be hazardous to other hikers behind you. A good ice axe should also have holes on the head, handle or both to accommodate carabiners and different kinds of leashes.

Ice axe prices

A basic ice axe with minimal grip and no accessories can cost less than $100, but upgrades with grips and leashes run closer to $120. Serious mountaineering enthusiasts should be prepared to pay $200 or more for the best on the market.

FAQ

Q. Can I carry my ice axe on a commercial flight?

A. Regulations vary from airline to airline, but generally speaking, you’re not permitted to pack an ice axe in your carry-on luggage. You might be able to pack an ice axe in your checked baggage if it’s securely wrapped. Check with your airline before attempting to board with an ice axe.

Q. If I’m hiking, where’s the proper place to store my ice axe on my rucksack?

A. The best and safest location for an ice axe on a rucksack is the side, not the front. You have better access to the ice axe, and other hikers are less likely to be injured if you slide backwards on the trail.

Ice axes we recommend

Best of the best: Black Diamond Raven Ice Axe with Grip

Our take: If gear weight is a major consideration during a climb, this steel and aluminum ice axe only weighs one pound.

What we like: Designed well for self-arresting. Lightweight but solid. One-piece stainless steel head. Available in several popular sizes.

What we dislike: Does not perform well in rock-filled terrain. Some counterfeits reported.

Best bang for your buck: Ito Rocky Pro Beak Ice Axe

Our take: This straight-handled ice axe performs well in low-angle terrain and is easy on the budget for beginners.

What we like: Aluminum and carbon steel construction. Head contains two openings for carabiner and leash. Appealing price point. Good ergonomic design.

What we dislike: Shaft is not designed to provide additional grip.

Choice 3: CAMP Neve Ice Axe

Our take: Experienced hikers will appreciate the number of storage options during a trek. We like the affordable price point for the level of performance.

What we like: Includes carabiner and leash holes on both handle and head. Weighs less than a pound. Removable leash has adjustable fit. Durable steel head and adze.

What we dislike: Only available in a medium size, which is not ideal for all users.

