The best Hydroxycut supplement

Losing weight is never easy. Sometimes, no matter how you change your diet or how much you work out, you just can't get rid of those stubborn pounds. If you need some help getting your weight loss journey on track, though, adding a Hydroxycut supplement can often do the trick.

There's a reason that Hydroxycut is the best-selling weight-loss brand in the country. Many formulas contain ingredients that help boost your energy so you can power through your workouts, but you can also find caffeine-free options that don't offer any jitters. All Hydroxycut supplements also contain extra vitamins and minerals to ensure you're getting the right nutrition, as well as other ingredients that can jumpstart your metabolism and help you drop those extra pounds.

Not sure how to choose the best formula? Our buying guide is loaded with tips to help you find the right Hydroxycut supplement for your weight-loss needs. We've included a few recommendations at the end, too, like our top pick, the Ultra Lean Supplement, which contains a blend of turmeric and alpha-lipoic acid to help your body break down fats and carbs.

Considerations when choosing Hydroxycut supplements

Type

All Hydroxycut supplements are designed to help with weight loss, but they are broken into five categories:

Weight-loss supplements, which contain caffeine and C. canephora robusta.

Premium weight-loss supplements, which also contain caffeine and C. canephora robusta, as well as ingredients that can boost your metabolism.

Non-stimulant supplements, which don't contain any caffeine for those who have a caffeine sensitivity.

Sport supplements, which are designed to supply extreme energy and enhanced focus.

Ultra-lean supplements, which contain CurcumaSlim, a combination of pure turmeric and alpha-lipoic acid, which helps convert glucose to energy

Form

Hydroxycut supplements are available in several different forms. The form doesn't affect the supplement's effectiveness, but some may be more convenient for your lifestyle than others.

Capsules are the most common form of Hydroxycut supplements. If you have trouble swallowing capsules, though, another supplement type may be a better option.

Softgels have a gelatin-based shell that contains a rapid-releasing liquid supplement. For some people, they're easier to swallow than capsules.

Gummies are an excellent choice if you don't like swallowing any type of pill. They're often easier for the body to absorb, too, though they may contain artificial coloring and flavoring.

Powders are the supplement form most quickly absorbed by the body. They're mixed with water or another liquid, so you don't have to swallow any pills.

Features

Dosage

The dosage for Hydroxycut supplements can vary from formula to formula. Most doses consist of one to two capsules twice a day, but some powder formulas only have to be taken once a day.

Keep in mind that the more capsules, soft gels, or gummies you have to take per day, the more quickly you'll go through a single bottle of the supplements.

Caffeine-free

Some people are sensitive to caffeine or consume enough from coffee, tea, and other beverages that they don't want to add any more to their diet. If you're concerned about a Hydroxycut supplement making you feel jittery or disturbing your sleep, opt for a caffeine-free formula. These non-stimulant supplements can be taken any time of day without having to worry about them keeping you up or making you feel jumpy.

Added nutrients

All Hydroxycut supplements contain additional vitamins and minerals to help round out your diet, but some formulas contain nutrients to help with other health concerns beyond weight loss. Some are fortified with biotin and collagen to help with hair, skin, and nail health, while others contain probiotics to promote a healthy digestive system. Hydroxycut powders contain electrolytes to help prevent dehydration, too.

Price

You'll usually pay between $15 and $40 for a month's supply of Hydroxycut supplements. A basic weight-loss supplement typically goes for about $15 to $25, but you'll pay $25 to $40 for premium supplements with organic formulas or the highest-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Can Hydroxycut supplements alone help me lose weight?

A. No, you shouldn't rely on a Hydroxycut supplement alone to drop unwanted pounds. Pair the supplements with healthy eating habits and regular workouts.

Q. What type of side effects can you expect from Hydroxycut supplements?

A. If you're sensitive to caffeine, caffeinated formulas can cause nausea, upset stomach, and headaches. You can also experience a jittery feeling, particularly if you consume additional caffeine through coffee and other beverages.

Hydroxycut supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Hydroxycut Ultra Lean Supplement

Our take: Features simple ingredients that help increase energy and encourage weight loss.

What we like: Uses pure turmeric and alpha-lipoic acid to aid in processing carbs and fats. Contains vitamins B and C for overall nutrition. Caffeine helps increase energy.

What we dislike: Caffeine may be too much for some. May affect sleep patterns.

Best bang for your buck: Hydroxycut Hardcore Elite Supplement

Our take: Ideal pre- and post-workout supplement when you're trying to lose weight.

What we like: Includes L-carnitine and L-tartrate to boost the metabolism. Helps improve focus and energy levels. Encourages weight loss if taken before eating.

What we dislike: May cause nausea and jitters.

Choice 3: Hydroxycut Drink Mix Supplement

Our take: Excellent sugar-free, take-on-the-go supplements for weight loss thanks to the individual packets.

What we like: Helps boost metabolism and encourages weight loss. Packet size is perfect for adding to a standard water bottle. Mixes well with liquids for a smooth, tasty beverage.

What we dislike: More expensive than Hydroxycut capsules. Taste doesn't appeal to everyone.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.