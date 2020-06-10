The best hybrid mattress

A mattress that is too soft or too firm can give you chronic backaches and uncomfortable nights. The just-right solution is to get a hybrid mattress that is firm yet yielding.

A quality hybrid mattress has a firm spring coil core for support and a soft outer layer for comfort. The innovative design of our favorite, Leesa's Hybrid Mattress, excels in both of these qualities. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality hybrid mattresses, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing hybrid mattresses

Hybrid vs. all-foam mattresses

If you're debating whether to purchase a hybrid mattress or one made of all foam, there are some noticeable differences between the two. For one, the springs in a hybrid mattress allow for proper airflow so your mattress doesn't retain body heat the way a foam mattress can. They also have a more defined edge typically created by thicker coils, which can provide extra support if you like to sit on the edge of your bed or need a little more help getting in and out. Hybrid mattresses also tend to hold up better over time, while all-foam mattresses are more likely to sag.

All-foam mattresses, on the other hand, are quieter and don't transfer motion, making them ideal for couples, especially light sleepers. They also conform to the contours of your body, which some people prefer. If money is your primary consideration, you'll also tend to find that an all-foam mattress is typically less expensive than a hybrid of similar quality.

Size

If you are simply replacing a mattress, you already know the exact size you need. However, if you are purchasing a new bed, you'll need to carefully consider the size. A king, for instance, might not be the best option for a small guest room. A twin, on the other hand, would not make sense for a couple. Be sure to think about both the size of the room and the people who will be sleeping on the mattress.

Firmness level

Firmness is subjective, but it has a direct impact on your mood and health. Too hard or too soft are equally undesirable options. Additionally, your preferred sleeping position -- side, back, or stomach -- will influence the level of firmness you need, as well. In general, side sleepers will want a slightly softer mattress, a back sleeper is good with a medium firmness, while a stomach sleeper will benefit most from a slightly firmer mattress. But again, these suggestions are subjective, only you know how rested and pain-free you feel when waking.

Trial period

Hybrid mattresses can take up to three months to break in. Because of this, it might take several weeks for you to decide if you like your mattress or not. Some mattresses offer a trial period as long as a full year. If you want some time to make a decision, consider a mattress with a significant trial period.

Warranty

The quickest way to gauge the quality of a product is by considering the length of the warranty. A mattress with a five-year warranty is not expected to last as long as a model with a 15-year warranty.

Price

The price of a hybrid mattress will vary depending on the size. A quality queen hybrid mattress, for instance, should cost between $1,000 and $1,300. If you purchase a queen hybrid mattress much below $1,000, you may be sacrificing comfort. If you purchase a pricier model, you will have to decide if the investment is a wise one.

FAQ

Q. How long does a hybrid mattress last?

A. Although the materials used in the manufacturing of a hybrid mattress and the care you give it over the years can have a dramatic impact on the lifespan of your hybrid mattress, on average, it will last six to eight years. The best models, however, offer warranties of 10 years or more.

Q. How do I know when it is time to replace my current hybrid mattress?

A. A mattress wears gradually, so you might not notice when it first goes bad. However, over time, you will start to notice the signs: you don't feel as rested, you ache a little more, your allergies are getting worse, and there are a few permanent indentations in the mattress. When these minor issues become persistent nuisances, it's time to consider purchasing a new hybrid mattress.

Hybrid mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: Leesa Hybrid Mattress

Our take: An innovative hybrid mattress with an award-winning design that is manufactured to provide a balance of support and comfort.

What we like: This mattress comes with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial period to ensure it's suited for your sleeping needs. The perforated top layer of foam allows for airflow to help keep you cool all night long.

What we dislike: This model can feel a bit too hard to users who are used to sleeping on a softer mattress.

Best bang for your buck: Saatva Classic Mattress

Our take: The company's flagship mattress, designed to offer spine support and reduce joint pain.

What we like: This mattress is handcrafted using eco-friendly foam, has a perimeter support to help combat sagging, and is available in three levels of firmness. The impressive 15-year warranty and 120-night trial period offer the consumer peace of mind.

What we dislike: Be sure to choose the level of firmness you desire as there is a marked difference between soft and firm.

Choice 3: Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: A reasonably priced hybrid mattress that incorporates six layers to provide a solid balance of support and comfort.

What we like: The gel-infused memory foam coupled with the cashmere blend Euro-top combine to offer cool, breathable comfort. The 365-night trial period backed by the limited lifetime warranty makes this a highly desirable option.

What we dislike: Some feel the plush design is a little too soft for their sleeping needs.

