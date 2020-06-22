The best hybrid grill

There's nothing like traditional charcoal-grilled taste -- but there's also nothing like the convenience of gas. The solution? A hybrid grill that offers both.

Our buying guide can help you decide which hybrid grill is right for your outdoor cooking needs. We also recommended some options at the end for you to consider. Our favorite is Char-Griller's Dual Function 3-Burner Gas and Charcoal Grill. You can use gas, charcoal, or both, and with its extra side burner, there's plenty of space and flexibility for the biggest family or enthusiastic chef.

Considerations when choosing hybrid grills

Types of hybrid grills

There are actually two types of grill with the "hybrid" name. One is the kettle style, which uses a 16-ounce disposable propane bottle for easy and fuss-free lighting of your charcoal but is then turned off once it's fully alight. The other is the twin grill style, which has separate charcoal and gas cooking areas, the latter fed by a standard 20-pound propane tank.

Size and space

It's important to check both physical size and cooking areas carefully. Two models that appear very similar at a glance can be vastly different. In terms of how much actual grilling space you need, most experts recommend around 70 square inches per person. Look at the power of the gas section, too. It should be rated in British Thermal Units (BTUs), and upward of 80 BTUs per square inch is suggested for reasonably fast and efficient grilling. If it falls a little short of that, it's not really a problem, but cooking times will be extended.

Features

Burners

The spacing of the gas burners is important to note. Less-expensive models might offer two, where better hybrid grills have three or four. This gives more even heat over the entire cooking surface. Though you might save a few bucks having fewer burners, you might end up having to move food around to get it cooked properly, which is frustrating. A side burner is a valuable extra, giving you somewhere to warm sauces, for example. A few high-end grills offer a rotisserie.

On the charcoal side, it's usually possible to adjust the height so you've got some control over cooking temperature. A lift-out tray or drawer makes disposing of the ash easier.

Grates

The grates themselves can be stainless steel (which is easy to clean), cast iron (which is better at conducting heat, but not so easy to clean), or porcelain-coated cast iron (which is the best of both worlds). Warming racks are a nice addition, as is a side table for food prep.

Exterior

The exterior of hybrid grills is often powder-coated steel, which is inexpensive and fairly durable, though stainless steel is better. It's worth investing in a cover, especially if your hybrid grill lives outside.

Price

Being able to use gas and charcoal comes at a higher price than many single-fuel models. There are a few hybrid grills under $300, but most family-sized models run from $400 to $800. There are triple-fuel models (they also burn wood) that top $15,000.

FAQ

Q. Do hybrid grills need seasoning?

A. It's a good idea and doesn't take long -- use a cloth to give the grill a light coating of high heat cooking oil before using it. Of course, you should always check your owner's guide first.

Q. Are there any natural gas hybrid grills?

A. Unfortunately, not that we know of. Propane-to-natural-gas conversion kits exist, though they don't work with all models. We suggest you consult the grill manufacturer to make sure.

Hybrid grills we recommend

Best of the best: Char-Griller's Dual Function 3-Burner Gas and Charcoal Grill

Our take: A huge 1,260 square inches of grilling space is enough to feed family and friends.

What we like: Three-burner electronic ignition gas grill, plus big adjustable charcoal grill. Powerful side burner. Convenient ash tray for easy cleanup. Cast iron grates are porcelain coated. Chrome-plated racks.

What we dislike: Some reports of rusting.

Best bang for your buck: Blossomz' Dual Fuel Combination Charcoal/Gas Grill

Our take: Feature-packed combination delivers outstanding value for money.

What we like: Over 550 square inches of cooking space. Three-burner gas grill, height-adjustable charcoal grill, plus side burner. Useful table and warming racks. Built-in thermometers.

What we dislike: Inconsistent build quality and some durability issues.

Choice 3: Weber's Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill

Our take: High-quality charcoal model with push-button gas ignition.

What we like: Traditional grilling with the convenience of easy lighting. Useful prep/serving table. Easy to move around. Handy ash catcher and charcoal bucket included.

What we dislike: Not a great deal of cooking space for your money.

