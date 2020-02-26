The best hyaluronic acid serum for skin

Did you know your body naturally produces an anti-wrinkle substance called hyaluronic acid? It's largely found in your skin and helps it retain water, which keeps your complexion hydrated and plump. Unfortunately, as you age, your natural production of hyaluronic acid (HA) goes down. Applying an HA serum to your face daily is a gentle, noninvasive way to diminish wrinkles and fine lines and moisturize your skin without causing breakouts.

To learn more about the benefits and features of hyaluronic acid serums, read this shopping guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, which will give your skin a youthful glow.

Considerations when choosing hyaluronic acid serums for skin

Benefits

Hyaluronic acid is beneficial to all skin types, especially oily, dry, and mature skin. Here are the three main benefits of adding an HA serum to your skincare routine.

Humectant: Hyaluronic acid can hold over 1,000 times its weight in water, making it a powerhouse humectant -- and without leaving your skin greasy. The higher the percentage of HA listed on the product's label, the more hydrating it will be; concentrations can range from 2% to as high as 75%.

Anti-aging: Hyaluronic acid is a great alternative to injectables for consumers looking to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. In fact, HA is often used in fillers because it plumps the skin and diminishes wrinkles. It can also give your skin a radiant, youthful glow. Serums won't be as effective as invasive procedures, but they are a needle-less way to address your fine lines and dull complexion.

Environmental protection: Hyaluronic acid strengthens the outer layer of your skin, creating a stronger barrier, and releases antioxidants to protect you from environmental free radical damage. Apply an HA serum in the morning to shield your skin from everyday exposure to pollution. In addition, sensitive skin types find HA serums to be soothing and nonirritating to the skin.

Features

Consider the following features when selecting an HA serum for your face:

Dispenser: Hyaluronic acid serums have a gooey, liquid-y consistency and generally come in a small 1- to 2-ounce bottle because they're so concentrated. To prevent wasting precious product, select a bottle with either a pump dispenser or dropper to control the amount needed, which is typically around two drops.

Added ingredients: Depending on your skincare needs, select an HA serum that has added vitamins and skin-friendly ingredients like green tea. Green tea extract boasts anti-inflammatory properties as well as powerful antioxidants. Vitamin C is also a popular antioxidant added to formulas that evens and brightens skin tone. Vitamin E and B5 are also popular additives.

Oil-free: Hyaluronic acid is naturally oil-free, unlike other active ingredients that provide moisture to the skin. However, not all HA serums are oil-free, so be sure to check the label. Remember, oily skin types need moisture, too, and an oil-free HA serum will provide lightweight hydration that won't cause breakouts.

Price

Entry-level hyaluronic acid serums for your face can start at $7 and go up to $40. These typically have lower HA concentrations, between 1% and 2%. For higher concentrations, expect to pay between $40 to upward of $100 for a serum.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to apply a moisturizer if I'm using a hyaluronic acid serum?

A. Depends on your skin type. If you have oily skin you probably can get away with applying a HA serum without needing an additional moisturizer. HA serums are thin enough to be layered under makeup, sunscreen, and moisturizer; apply the serum first before these skincare products.

Q. How do I apply a hyaluronic acid serum?

A. First, cleanse and pat dry your skin. If you use a toner, apply that first. Add one to two drops of serum onto your fingertips or into the palm of your hand and gently press the product into your skin and neck. Allow the serum to absorb before following up with a moisturizer or sunscreen. You can use hyaluronic acid serums both in the morning and at night.

Hyaluronic acid serums for skin we recommend

Best of the best: Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum

Our take: Featuring one of the highest concentrations of HA around, this serum will seriously quench your skin.

What we like: Formula contains 75% of hyaluronic acid. Makes skin look younger, plumper, and more glowing. Soothes dry, flaky skin. Absorbs without leaving a residue.

What we dislike: May not be hydrating enough for severely dry skin.

Best bang for your buck: The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Our take: From a cult-favorite brand, this HA serum works effectively and costs less than 10 bucks.

What we like: Seriously inexpensive. Even sensitive skin types can use morning and night. Results noticed right away. Added B5 (panthenol acid) boosts moisture.

What we dislike: Doesn't blend as well as other brands when other products are layered on top.

Choice 3: Dior's Capture Youth Plump Filler Age-Delay Plumping Serum

Our take: A luxury name-brand HA product that gives your face a subtle and supple lift.

What we like: Infused with iris extract for antioxidant benefits. HA molecules deeply hydrate and restore plumpness. Diminishes fine lines and leaves skin feeling supple.

What we dislike: Definitely a splurge.

