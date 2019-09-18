The best Husqvarna chainsaw

A chainsaw is a valuable power tool for almost any property owner. If you have large older trees on your property or if you live in an area with frequent storms, a chainsaw can help you cut and remove downed branches quickly.

As long as you follow the safety instructions for a chainsaw, it can be used safely for all kinds of jobs. Husqvarna is one of the most trusted brands for residential chainsaw users, making it a smart choice. For the best mix of size, value, and power, we like the Husqvarna 20-Inch 55.5 cc Two-Stroke.

Considerations when choosing Husqvarna chainsaws

When comparing Husqvarna chainsaws, your primary consideration will be the method of power used to run the tool.

Electric

An electric-powered chainsaw from Husqvarna will run from a power cord or from a rechargeable battery. Battery-powered chainsaws will not be as powerful as other options, and they'll weigh quite a bit more. The lithium-ion battery adds a few pounds to the unit versus one that runs from a power cord. A Husqvarna chainsaw that's connected to a power cord will carry a bit more power than the battery unit. But you'll be limited in where you can use the chainsaw by the length of your power cord.

Gasoline

The majority of people will select a gas-powered chainsaw. It carries the most power, allowing you to finish the cutting jobs quickly and to cut larger branches. However, a gas chainsaw will be louder and heavier than electric chainsaws. This may be problematic in a quiet neighborhood.

Chainsaws running from gasoline create a heavy level of vibration, which can wear down your arm muscles. So, if you have a big cutting job planned with a heavy gas chainsaw, be sure to plan in some rest breaks.

Features

With Husqvarna chainsaws, you can pick from a variety of features that simplify using the machine. Some features are safety-related, like a chain brake, which is a must-have item. Other features, like the ones listed here, are only available on certain chainsaw models.

Air cleaning: Some Husqvarna chainsaws have an air injection system that automatically removes particles from around the air filter. Dust and slivers of wood will be created as you use the chainsaw, and you don't want them clogging the filter.

Chain tension: You'll need to adjust the tension on the chain regularly while using the chainsaw. As the chain cuts, it becomes heated and loose around the bar. Chainsaw models will have different methods for adjusting the tension on the chain. Side-mounted tension adjustment systems are the easiest to use.

Vibration dampening: If you're concerned about the level of vibration the chainsaw creates, look for a model with Husqvarna's Low Vib technology. This feature dampens the vibration the saw creates during use.

X-Torq: Some two-stroke chainsaw engines use this Husqvarna technology to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. As a benefit, the use of X-Torq doesn't negatively affect the power the chainsaw generates.

Price

Husqvarna chainsaws carry a middle-of-the-road price versus other chainsaw brands in the market. Less powerful and smaller units will cost $175 to $350, while the biggest Husqvarna chainsaws can cost $350 to $500.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to use a chainsaw?

A. Chainsaws are powerful tools that can be dangerous if you don't follow safety rules. Always follow all manufacturer recommendations for safe operation. Wear protective gear, too.

Q. What does it mean when the Husqvarna chainsaw requires an oil/gas mix?

A. Rather than running on gasoline only, you'll mix a small amount of oil with the gas. Check your model's instructions to determine the proper ratio. Always mix the oil and gas properly in a gas can, not in the gas tank of the chainsaw.

Husqvarna chainsaws we recommend

Best of the best: Husqvarna 20-Inch 55.5 cc Two-Stroke

Our take: Perfect size of chainsaw that will not be too heavy for the majority of homeowners.

What we like: Starts easily and reliably. Unit is well-balanced, so you can use it for long periods of time without tiring.

What we dislike: Engine doesn't run smoothly if oil/gas mixture isn't quite accurate.

Best bang for your buck: Husqvarna 16-Inch 440e II Gas Chainsaw

Our take: Reasonable price for a chainsaw that will work nicely for cutting jobs around the house or on a small property.

What we like: Starts quickly the majority of the time. Easy to maintain and to adjust the tension on the chain.

What we dislike: May not last as long as more powerful Husqvarna models.

Choice 3: Husqvarna 18-Inch 50.2 cc With Smart Start

Our take: Reliable chainsaw that can handle everyday cutting jobs around the farm or acreage.

What we like: Has a good level of balance, so you always feel like you're fully in control of the machine.

What we dislike: Requires constant maintenance. Not made for cutting large trees.

