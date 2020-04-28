The best hunting tree stand

A good hunting tree stand has several advantages: game is less likely to detect your scent, and as predators don't come from above, they rarely look up. You also get better concealment, and in many cases, a clearer shot.

We've been looking at the latest models to help you pick the best one for your needs. Along with our useful guide, we've also made a few suggestions. Our favorite, Summit Treestands Viper SD Climbing Treestand, offers rapid mounting, excellent stability, and great comfort, so you can focus on your target without worrying about your equipment.

Considerations when choosing hunting tree stands

Types of hunting tree stands

Hang-on tree stands are the lightest and most portable models -- they simply hang on the tree with a couple of straps and some supports. With care, you can fit them in among branches where you can't get other types. They're usually made of aluminum to keep weight down, with the added benefit that they don't rust. Their drawback is that no climbing aid is provided, so getting them in place can be more dangerous than other models.

Climbing tree stands look quite similar to hang-on models. Good ones don't weigh a great deal more, so they're still easy to carry, though a few are steel, which has a notable impact. The big difference is that you fit them to the tree at ground level, then use the built-in mechanism to help you climb. As such, they're considerably safer, especially for inexperienced users. However, they can't navigate around or over branches, so you either have to choose a tree without low-lying limbs or remove them first.

Ladder tree stands are the most robust, and probably the safest. Most are made of steel, and thus are quite heavy. They're intended for semipermanent installation. Once fitted, it's a simple job to climb the rungs to the stand. However, it's pretty obvious there's a strange new piece of equipment in the woods, so you need to install it some time in advance of use, so game becomes acclimated to it.

Features

Weight limit

Weight limit is an important consideration -- bear in mind that's you and all your gear. Your rifle or bow may not be heavy, but it all adds up.

Seat and standing area sizes

Seat size and comfort are important. If you're going to be up a tree for several hours, you don't want your rear end stuffed into something too small. Dimensions should be provided -- be as generous as you can.

If you're going to fire from a standing position, you want plenty of space for your feet so you can maintain your balance.

Shooting rail

Many hunting tree stands include a shooting rail. Often they're fixed, sometimes levered. The latter makes getting in and out easier, but if they wobble, it defeats the purpose.

Ladder

Ladder types can be fitted to just about any tree, but hang-on and climbing models often have minimum and maximum diameters.

Safety harness

Safety harnesses are recommended to save you from falling if something should go wrong with your stand. Many include them, but quite a few don't. With those that do, it's worth looking at the details.

Price

Although hunting tree stands can be found for less than $100, we'd suggest around $150 as the entry level. There's no particular type that's better quality than another; it very much depends on features. High-quality stands are generally between $200 and $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a hunting tree stand on public land?

A. You need to check local statutes, but normally if hunting is okay, then tree stands are, too. You aren't usually allowed to remove branches, though. Also, you need to take it down each day. If you leave it unattended, it could go missing.

Q. How long will my hunting tree stand last?

A. If you buy a quality item that can comfortably handle your weight, use it properly, and look after it, it should last several years at least. Damage usually happens when hunters are in too much of a hurry or over-stress their equipment.

Hunting tree stands we recommend

Best of the best: Summit Treestands' Viper SD Climbing Treestand

Our take: Superbly made, versatile support for rifle and bowhunting enthusiasts.

What we like: Good rigidity without being heavy, gives confidence seated or standing. Rapid cable attachment. Comfortable padded seat. Sound-deadening system. Nice camouflage. Full-body safety harness. Rated for 300-pound users.

What we dislike: Very little. Instructions are poor. Shoulder straps could be more comfortable.

Best bang for your buck: River's Edge's Relax Wide Ladder Stand

Our take: Great value for money if you're looking for a semipermanent installation.

What we like: Durable steel construction, powder coated against rust. Mesh seat gives good comfort and ventilation. Excellent stability. Sectional, so some height variation is possible. Comes with safety harness.

What we dislike: Some found the seat difficult to install. A little heavy.

Choice 3: Lone Wolf's Assault II Hang-On Tree Stand

Our take: Excellent choice for hunters looking for good mobility and light weight.

What we like: Designed for easy carry. Combines good support with minimal size, ideal for small spaces. Weighs just 11 pounds, yet has a 350-pound weight limit. Bow holder included.

What we dislike: Not much, though a few have arrived with parts missing.

