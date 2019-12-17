The best hunting slingshot

Hunting slingshots have been around for thousands of years, and they are still in use today. What was once a very simple device is now available in a wide range of styles, from those that slip easily into a jacket pocket to those with spring-assistance, arrow rests, and even laser sights.

We've looked at a handful of the latest models to bring you comprehensive buying advice and made a few recommendations to help you get started. Our favorite model, the UCHO Professional Slingshot, is a superbly engineered example of a powerful modern weapon that's also very affordable.

Considerations when choosing hunting slingshots

Design

The traditional Y-shaped handle with the single flat rubber band is still as effective as ever if you want something that is simple and portable. However, adding more bands (either two or three to each side) increases range and projectile velocity. All that extra power needs better support than can be offered by a plain, flat handle, so the contoured pistol grip has become common, providing the control you need for high levels of accuracy. Arm braces offer further help, so your hand and forearm are supporting the shot.

Materials

The main structure is usually made of cast aluminum alloy, which is light but strong. They can also be stainless steel. Neither of these materials are prone to rust -- which is useful if you're hunting in rainy or snowy weather.

Grip

Varying degrees of contouring or texturing are used to maximize grip, and wooden inserts are sometimes offered. You may want to check the size of the grip area. Many of these slingshots are quite compact. It makes them easy to carry, but people with large hands can sometimes struggle with comfort.

Additional features

A flashlight holder at the bottom of the grip allows you to hunt in the dark. Sometimes the flashlight is included, but usually you have to provide your own. On the top of the arm support, you'll often find one or two small magnetized plates for holding small amounts of steel ammunition.

More advanced hunting slingshots add springs to the bands. It doesn't necessarily increase power but does make it easier to pull. These models also frequently feature an arrow rest so you can use them much like a crossbow. Some hunters like to use this design for fishing, too. A few models even have a small laser emitter mounted on the front to help with targeting.

Ammunition

Most hunting slingshots are supplied with a small amount of ammo -- usually steel, which has the advantage of being magnetic so you can keep some on your arm support. The two minor downsides is that they eventually rust, and ricochets can be dangerous. Alternatives are available. Glass marbles are cheaper and are popular for target practice, though they can get chipped, which will affect their uniformity. Clay ammo is another low cost choice and has the advantage of being biodegradable. They hold together fine for shooting, but if they are lost, they will eventually break down and become mud.

Price

The cheapest hunting slingshots can be found for under $10. They are invariably single band, which tends to restrict power. Most of the better quality models we looked at are in the $20 to $30 range. High-end spring-assisted models can be around $50, and those with laser targeting top out around $70.

FAQ

Q. Are there any restrictions on hunting with slingshots?

A. There are, and it varies state-by-state. Many allow them for small game and vermin, but some states ban them completely. However, if you are a landowner, you may be able to use them to protect your property from birds or animals that may cause damage. It's important to check local regulations.

Q. Do I have to buy proper slingshot ammo?

A. Although you can use small rocks or stones, no two are the same, so each short will be different and it's difficult to produce consistent shots. Manufactured ammo is not expensive, but it has a uniform size and weight so you don't have to adapt with every shot.

Hunting slingshots we recommend

Best of the best: UCHO's Professional Slingshot

Our take: A powerful, well-made model for the hunting enthusiast.

What we like: Very strong frame is easy to grip and offers high performance. Six tubular bands for high velocity. Comfortable. Comes with two extra sets of bands, 100 ammo balls and a removable flashlight holder (flashlight not included).

What we dislike: A few owners had bands that broke easily.

Best bang for your buck: NOBONDO's Wrist Rocket Slingshot

Our take: Contemporary look for the beginner on a tight budget.

What we like: All the usual features: Ergonomic handle gives good grip. Folding arm support has magnets to hold ammo. Extra set of bands, plus 100 shots included. Cheaper than many competitors.

What we dislike: Bands could offer more power. Some find the arm support uncomfortable.

Choice 3: Wisdoman's Professional Slingshot

Our take: Modern design with all the features you'd expect, and competitively priced.

What we like: Lightweight aluminum alloy frame typical of current style, with detachable arm support, magnetized area for steel ammo, and flashlight holder (flashlight not supplied). Spare bands and ammo included.

What we dislike: Band quality varies. Doesn't match the performance of some competitors.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.