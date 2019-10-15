The best hunting scope

A good hunting scope brings the target closer, presenting a larger, clearer target and dramatically increasing your chances of an accurate shot. However, with the huge range of different models available, it's quite a challenge to pick the right one.

We've been comparing the latest offerings and have put together a concise report. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Leupold VX-Freedom, is a beautifully engineered, feature-packed scope from a company with an unrivaled reputation for precision. Given the high specification, it's an excellent value, too.

Considerations when choosing hunting scopes

Hunting scope numbers

Hunting scope descriptions include a couple of numbers, 3-9 x 40mm being the most common. The first number is the magnification -- so, in this case, it would be adjustable from 3x normal, out to 9x normal. The second is the objective lens size (the one farthest from you). A larger lens lets in more light, and this helps provide a brighter image.

One high-end scope we looked at has figures of 5.5-22 x 56mm. Being able to magnify something 22 times would seem like a huge advantage, and it can be if you're shooting at 1,000 yards, but that's seldom the case. So for most hunters, it's overkill. Also, a minimum of 5.5 means you've got no focus up close. That 56mm objective lens makes it big and heavy, too, so it's a highly specialized scope.

Picking the right magnification is about balance -- which is why the 3-9 x 40mm models are so popular.

FOV (Field of View) is another number often quoted. As you increase magnification -- aim further away -- your FOV decreases. Most manufacturers quote width in feet per 100 yards. Our top scope, for example, goes from 33.7 feet at 3x magnification, down to 13.6 feet at 9x.

Eye relief is the distance from the ocular lens (the eyepiece) to your eye, while still giving a full field of view. It's not a measurement we think is particularly important, but you do need a gap -- otherwise the scope would punch you in the eye during recoil.

Other hunting scope features

A lot is made of lens coatings -- and they certainly help clarify the image. Several manufacturers are keen to point out how good their scopes are in low-light conditions (arguably the best hunting time). However, the underlying lens quality is equally important, if not more so. Often, it's difficult to tell whether a scope has good lenses or not, which is why we always recommend buying from recognized optical-equipment makers -- those who make cameras, binoculars, etc., as well as scopes.

Reticles (crosshairs) can vary considerably. There are more than 20 different kinds. Duplex is the most common, though a lot of hunters like BDC (Ballistic, or Bullet Drop Compensation), which makes it easier to adjust for the weight of the ammunition as range increases.

Cheap hunting scopes may not be properly sealed, and if moisture gets inside, it can be almost impossible to clear. Look for scopes that are waterproof and fog proof (usually nitrogen- or gas-filled) and with sealed O-rings.

Hunting scopes are adjustable for magnification, windage and elevation. High-end models might also have brightness and parallax adjustment (the latter is the optical illusion of the reticle moving from side to side as you move your head).

Price

You can pay as little as $30 for a cheap hunting scope, but we'd expect to invest around $60 for a reasonable-quality model. Good scopes from makers with a reputation for excellent optics range from around $100 to $250. You can pay as much as $2,000 for those with extreme magnification, but that's way beyond what most hunters need.

FAQ

Q. Can you explain MOA?

A. Minutes of Angle (also called reticle adjustment) refers to the adjustment on a scope for windage and elevation. One MOA is 1/60th degree, so it sounds like a very small amount -- but at 200 yards, that's a difference of two inches. Adjustment is usually 1/4 MOA per click.

Q. OK. So, what are windage and elevation?

A. Windage, as you might guess, is the effect of wind on a projectile -- in this case, a bullet. Although wind can come from any direction, on a scope it refers to adjustment to the left and right. Elevation is the adjustment up and down, used to compensate if you're shooting uphill or down, and for bullet drop over distance.

Hunting scopes we recommend

Best of the best: Leupold's VX-Freedom Rifle Scope

Our take: High specification 3-9 x 40mm scope for the hunter who appreciates precision.

What we like: Rugged, waterproof and fog proof gas-sealed construction withstands -40°F to 160°F. Twilight lens system increases image brightness. Military grade scratch-resistant lens coatings. Lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: Nothing. Minor complaints from owners are never about the same thing!

Best bang for your buck: Nikon's Buckmasters II Matte Riflescope

Our take: Upgraded version of the well-respected 3-9 x 40mm deer hunter scope offers terrific value.

What we like: Clear, bright image from multicoated lenses. BDC reticle markings improve long-range consistency. Waterproof and fog proof. Lifetime repair/replacement policy.

What we dislike: Not much. A couple of people reported loose reticles.

Choice 3: Bushnell's Banner Dusk & Dawn Riflescope

Our take: Good 3-9 x 40mm scope for hunters on a tight budget.

What we like: Multicoated lenses give brighter image in low-daylight situations. Waterproof and fog proof, nitrogen filled. One-piece shockproof design. Low cost.

What we dislike: A few owners had problems with reticles or could not zero the scope.

