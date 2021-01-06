The best hunting blind chair

Your hunting blind chair needs to be sturdy and comfortable, so when it comes time to take that shot you’ve been waiting for, you aren’t stiff or distracted. While basic folding chairs have been around forever, there’s much more focus now on ergonomics that keep you fresh and ready for action.

We’ve been looking at the latest models so we can help you find the right one to meet your needs. Our favorite, the ALPS OutdoorZ Stealth Hunter Blind Chair, offers tremendous flexibility and outstanding support so all your attention is focused on the target.

Considerations when choosing hunting blind chairs

All kinds of seats can work as a hunting blind chair for short periods — a cooler with a cushion, a folding rucksack seat, a camping or beach chair — but if you’re serious about your hunting and want something for regular use, it’s worth investing in a dedicated chair that has been designed for the purpose.

So, what do you need to look for?

Adjustability is key to comfort and stability. You can get a three-legged hunting blind chair, which can be light and easy to carry, but often the seats are just a triangle of fabric and the legs don’t spread wide enough for good balance. We favor the four-legged style, which gives you more support all around.

Frames are usually steel, with a powder-coated finish to prevent rust. Aluminum versions do exist — they’re lighter, don’t rust — but they don’t have the strength of steel, and will bend or break more easily. Seat height and mobility are worth considering. The lightest often sit quite low to the ground. That’s great if you want somewhere to rest but doesn’t make the best shooting platform. The most popular have a similar mechanism to office chairs, with 360-degree swivels so you can move and track your target.

Whether you have armrests or not is a personal choice. Some people like the support, others think they get in the way. If you do have them, again adjustability is a bonus — as is the ability to remove them easily.

Having feet that are quite large means the chair won’t sink into soft ground. Good adjustability in the feet and / or legs means you can get the seat level, regardless of the terrain. Mesh fabric is common because it’s light, durable, rainwater runs right through, and on hot days it offers ventilation. Some have extra padding as an integral part of the chair’s construction, some you can buy cushions for. The pros and cons are something we discuss in our FAQs.

Finally, you’ll want to think about folding and carrying your hunting blind chair. There are a variety of approaches, some more compact and easier to manage than others. You’ll almost certainly want to have some kind of shoulder strap, and a bag is useful. You could probably rig something yourself, but it’s better if it’s a custom fit from the manufacturer.

Price

The cheapest hunting blind chair is the three-legged kind, starting at around $30. They’re OK for short periods, but seat area can be small. For the price of one with a full seat — $60 or so — you can get a four-legged model that’s better balanced. From there on up, it depends mostly on comfort and adjustability. There are plenty in the $80 to $120 range, but the best go close to $200.

FAQ

Q. Is it OK to leave my hunting chair in the blind all year round?

A. The materials are durable enough for occasional bad weather, but makers usually suggest covering it with a waterproof tarp or a heavy-duty plastic sack if it’s staying out all the time. There’s also a security issue — is the location really safe?

Q. Is padding a good idea for a hunting blind chair?

A. Cheap foam pads tend to be more trouble than they’re worth — bulky to carry, easily soaked, and attractive to bugs! Properly fitted and sculpted padding can increase comfort, though other aspects of the chair’s construction are just as important.

Hunting blind chairs we recommend

Best of the best: ALPS OutdoorZ Stealth Hunter Blind Chair

Our take: A durable, sturdy, and highly adjustable model from one of the market leaders.

What we like: Wide seat and backrest give excellent support. Armrests, legs and feet can all be tuned for level and comfort. 360-degree swivel. Folds flat, with broad shoulder strap.

What we dislike: Quite an investment. A few have annoying squeaks.

Best bang for your buck: Browning Camping Strutter Hunting Chair

Our take: Great value, lightweight chair provides surprisingly good support.

What we like: Folds down into compact size with carry bag and shoulder strap. Has a capacity of up to 300 pounds. Adjustable feet allow level seating on uneven ground.

What we dislike: Occasional quality-control issues have resulted in breakages.

Choice 3: Bolderton 360 Comfort Swivel Hunting Blind Chair

Our take: Additional padding makes this one of the more comfortable models on the market.

What we like: Mesh seat has additional panels giving support where it’s needed most. Swivels full 360 degrees. Armrests help posture when sitting for long periods.

What we dislike: A few have found them noisy, though it’s not a common complaint.

