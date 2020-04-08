The best hunting blind

Although you have a few options for creating a camouflaged area for hunting deer, the majority of hunters will want to use a blind. A typical blind is an enclosed area, almost like a big tent with window openings, so the hunters can see the area around the blind and fire their weapons from inside. The exterior of the blind consists of camouflage material in an effort to hide it from the view of skittish deer.

Ready to learn more about hunting blinds? Keep reading the following guide to help you determine the one that's best for you. For a blind with room for up to four people at a time, Barronett Blinds' OX 5 Blind is our top choice.

Considerations when choosing hunting blinds

Design

When searching for a hunting blind, you can select between two types of designs:

Enclosure

An enclosure-style hunting blind is the most common type. It is a freestanding model that typically provides enough space for standing and moving around a little bit, which is a helpful feature when you'll be in the blind for several hours during cold weather. An enclosure blind will give hunters protection from precipitation, as it usually consists of a thick, heavy-duty material.

Because an enclosure blind is large, it's possible deer will be able to see it, which may spook the animals. Enclosed blinds have viewing windows, so you can see your surroundings. However, the windows don't provide a full view of the area around the blind.

Shield

A shield-style blind is not freestanding. It's more of a net that you can hang on branches in the hunting area. It may not provide rain protection for the hunters.

This is a basic type of blind, saving you quite a bit of money. Its biggest advantage is its lightweight fabric with no framing, which allows you to carry it anywhere.

Features

Once you've settled on a hunting-blind design, you can focus on the features you want to have available.

Camouflage color and pattern

Camouflage is available in a variety of colors and patterns. The slight color variations will help you match the fabric in the blind to the area in which you'll be hunting.

Some colors will match forested areas, marsh areas, or desert areas. Finding just the right color and pattern will help to conceal the blind from animals in the specific area.

Fabric

Hunting blinds typically consist of polyester fabric, although some have primarily cotton fabrics. Polyester yields a waterproof design, while cotton may soak up rain water unless it has a coating on it.

Support frame

A freestanding support frame in the hunting blind may consist of a few different materials, including steel, fiberglass, or aluminum.

Steel poles provide the sturdiest frame, but these poles are expensive. Fiberglass and aluminum aren't quite as sturdy as steel but tend to be more affordable.

Weight

A larger freestanding hunting blind will not be as portable as a shield-style blind. If you plan to move the blind a few times during the hunting season, a shield blind will be easier to move. But if you want to put up the blind and leave it in place for several weeks, the enclosure blind will work nicely.

Price

The least expensive hunting blinds will cost $10 to $70, but these may not include all of the gear you need for a freestanding model. Expect to pay anywhere from $70 to $250 for larger, heavy-duty blinds.

FAQ

Q. Do blinds have an odor that attracts animals?

A. No. In fact, you should set up the blind at home for several days and allow it to air out, removing any odor it may have out of the box.

Q. Can I move around inside the blind freely?

A. A larger freestanding blind does allow freedom of movement, especially if only one or two people are inside. However, excessive movement may spook animals.

Hunting blinds we recommend

Best of the best: Barronett Blinds' OX 5 Blind

Our take: Large blind that can accommodate up to four people, protecting them from the wind and weather.

What we like: Weighs less than most freestanding blinds, so you can carry it to a remote area. Relatively easy to assemble and place in the desired location.

What we dislike: Windows on the back don't provide a good view of the surrounding area.

Best bang for your buck: Ginsco's Woodland Camouflage Netting

Our take: Large enough to allow you to create a makeshift blind at your favorite hunting ground.

What we like: Waterproof fabric that also provides sun protection. Easy to tie in place with included materials.

What we dislike: Does not include a built-in frame like a traditional blind.

Choice 3: Rhino Blinds' 3-Person Hunting Ground Blind

Our take: Slightly smaller hunting blind that's perfectly comfortable for two people.

What we like: High-quality camouflage pattern that is perfect for hunting in the fields. Large windows allow you to spot prey easily.

What we dislike: Will accommodate three people, but it'll be a really tight fit.

